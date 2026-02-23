Food & Dining Learn how to make espresso martinis and more Atlanta food events this week Including a Filipino speakeasy celebrating Mardi Gras and a Ramadan food festival you can explore until dawn. Learn to make espresso martinis at Bar Margot's mixology class on Tuesday. (Courtesy of Bar Margot)

Metro Atlanta is brimming with tasty events, classes and festivals throughout the month of February. It can be overwhelming to sort through the many options, so this weekly event column offers a curated selection of three food and beverage-focused events happening in metro Atlanta. This week, check out an espresso martini class, discover a speakeasy’s Mardi Gras-themed pop-up and tour a Ramadan food festival.

Learn how to make espresso martinis at Bar Margot's mixology class on Tuesday. (Courtesy of Bar Margot) Learn how to make espresso martinis Bar Margot at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta in Midtown is launching a monthly mixology series, and it starts Tuesday with a deep dive on how to make the espresso martini, a cocktail that was first invented in late 1980s London and traditionally involves espresso, vodka and coffee liqueur. During the event, guests will learn the secrets of making a great espresso martini by shaking, tasting and comparing various espresso martini builds to see how the drink transforms between spirits and techniques, according to a news release. Each ticket includes guided tastings, light bites and recipes to bring home. 5 p.m. Feb. 24. $50 per person. 75 14th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-5913, opentable.com/bar-margot

Discover a hidden speakeasy Tucked away inside Girl Diver in Reynoldstown is Zarate Tiki, a hidden speakeasy that focuses on Filipino street food and cocktails. This month, its running theme is inspired by Mardi Gras and Carnival celebrations, featuring late-night bites and drinks that draw on Filipino and New Orleans cuisine. The theme will run for about a month, owner Marcus Fernandez said. Fernandez incorporates traditional Filipino flavors into his menu while adding his own spin on the dishes. The kitchen is open late, and he offers a $10 and under menu. Expect dishes like a longanisa sandwich (a type of sausage similar to Mexican chorizo that’s slightly sweeter and less spicy) with jam and garlic mayo on a brioche bun; Filipino gumbo with tamarind soup, mirepoix, golden rice and longanisa sausage; and Bahay fried rice with marinated Spam cubes, Filipino adobo and fried rice. Zarate has drink offerings like a king cake old fashioned, an ube colada, hurricanes and rum punch. The speakeasy is password-protected and reservations are highly encouraged, Fernandez said. Zarate Tiki is open 6 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Friday-Saturday and 5-11 p.m. Sundays.

955 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 678-543-2363, zaratekitchen.com The Ramadan Food Festival returns for its second year as an over-night market Feb. 27-28. (Courtesy of the Atlanta Ramadan Food Festival) Check out the Ramadan Food Festival The holy month of Ramadan began around Feb. 18, signifying the start of one of the most reverent periods of the year for Muslims that involves about a month of daily fasting from sunrise to sundown. The Ramadan Food Festival returns this weekend for its second year. It’s an overnight market that celebrates food and culture with more than 60 halal food vendors. Guests can expect offerings from vendors like Ponko Chicken, Eggroll Boyz, Simons Chinese, Island Seafood, Shaza Kitchen and Char Kingz. It is hosted by the Atlanta Muslim Festival Collective (AMFC), which also runs a summer and fall Halal Festival.