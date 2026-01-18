Quick soba soup is a weeknight meal packed with umami

You might have to run to a Japanese or Korean grocery for some ingredients, but Mushroom Soba Soup is easy to make. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/food styling by Kate Williams)

Traditionally, soba are made entirely from tender buckwheat flour. They have a clean, nutty flavor but can be tricky to cook properly. Instead, use easier-to-find soba made with both buckwheat and wheat flour, which can be cooked to al dente before adding to your soup. These typically come in single-serving 100-gram bundles; use four bundles for four servings.

Light and brothy soups offer a cozy reprieve from holiday feasting. This Japanese-inspired soba and mushroom soup is an easy option. You’ll need to head to a Japanese or Korean grocery store for a few of the ingredients, but they’re all shelf-stable, so you can stock up for more pantry-ready meals. .

Japanese dashi is one of the simplest, quickest homemade broths to make, but it does require a few additional steps and ingredients — kombu seaweed and katsuobushi (shaved aged tuna) — than we’d want to use for a 5:30 Challenge recipe. Instead, instant dashi granules work fine. Think of instant dashi as a brinier bouillon paste, packed with umami and ready to deliver deep flavor with zero effort.

Shelf-stable silken tofu is an excellent versatile protein to keep on hand. Just like refrigerated tofu, it comes in textures ranging from soft to extra firm, but instead of being stored in water, it is sealed in an airtight box. Firm silken tofu works best for a soup like this because you can cut it into bite-sized pieces without it falling apart.

Use whatever mushrooms you’d like. Oyster mushrooms are particularly good here, but thinly sliced cremini or button mushrooms also taste great.

Mushroom Soba Soup