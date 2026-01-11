Canned white beans deliver an easy, healthy one-skillet meal
Perfect for cold weather, this garlic-rich recipe works as a main or a hearty side dish.
Tuscan white beans flavored with onions, garlic, thyme and broth are equally comforting and convenient. (Virginia Willis for the AJC)
By Virginia Willis – For the AJC
34 minutes ago
January is often a time for resets and resolutions,as people strive to improve physical fitness and eat more healthfully. Healthy cooking often boils down to accessibility and convenience; busy livescan leave people grabbingless nutritious alternatives. Canned beans are the good-and-good-for-you answer for fast, filling and fitness-minded meals.
Canned beans don’t have to be served “as is” straight out of the can. In a few minutes, you can transform theminto a chef-inspired recipe like this Tuscan White Bean Skillet supper.
Beans are versatile and delicious nutritional powerhouses. They are a great source of plant-based protein and are high in fiber — which can help decrease cholesterol levels, control blood sugar levels and aid digestion and gut regularity.
Canned beans typically contain more salt than prepared dried beans, so try to purchase the low-sodium option. Rinse the beans under cold running water and drain well to remove some of the salt.
Cook canned beans just until warmed through, stirring gently to avoid breaking them. An aromatic base — such as the onions, garlic and thyme in this recipe — will infuse your canned beans with fresh flavors.
Cannellini beans, also known as white kidney beans, are a staple in Italian country cooking. They have a silky, creamy and light texture with an earthy flavor. Other white beans that can be used in this recipe include navy, lima and great northern.
Perfect for cold weather, this garlic-rich one-pot recipe works as a main or a hearty side dish. For best results, use a high-quality extra-virgin olive oil.
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving
1 onion, sliced ¼-inch thick
10 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
3 (15.5-ounce) cans low-sodium cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
1 cup reduced-fat low-sodium chicken stock
½ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
On the side: crusty bread
Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic and stir to combine; cook until the garlic is palegolden and fragrant, about 45 seconds.
Add the beans, thyme and chicken stock; stir to combine. Season with salt and pepper. Reduce the heat to medium-low. Simmer until heated through, about 8 minutes.
To serve, ladle into warmed bowls. Add additional olive oil, if desired. Serve immediately with optional crusty bread.
Serves 4.
Per serving, without additional oil or bread: 381 calories (percent of calories from fat, 22), 20 grams protein, 55 grams carbohydrates, 8 grams total sugars, 15 grams fiber, 10 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 2 milligrams cholesterol, 927 milligrams sodium.