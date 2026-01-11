Good and Good For You Canned white beans deliver an easy, healthy one-skillet meal Perfect for cold weather, this garlic-rich recipe works as a main or a hearty side dish. Tuscan white beans flavored with onions, garlic, thyme and broth are equally comforting and convenient. (Virginia Willis for the AJC)

January is often a time for resets and resolutions, as people strive to improve physical fitness and eat more healthfully. Healthy cooking often boils down to accessibility and convenience; busy lives can leave people grabbing less nutritious alternatives. Canned beans are the good-and-good-for-you answer for fast, filling and fitness-minded meals. Canned beans don’t have to be served “as is” straight out of the can. In a few minutes, you can transform them into a chef-inspired recipe like this Tuscan White Bean Skillet supper.

Beans are versatile and delicious nutritional powerhouses. They are a great source of plant-based protein and are high in fiber — which can help decrease cholesterol levels, control blood sugar levels and aid digestion and gut regularity. RELATED Sunday sauce, pecan creamer and more Southern-made treats to try Canned beans typically contain more salt than prepared dried beans, so try to purchase the low-sodium option. Rinse the beans under cold running water and drain well to remove some of the salt. Cook canned beans just until warmed through, stirring gently to avoid breaking them. An aromatic base — such as the onions, garlic and thyme in this recipe — will infuse your canned beans with fresh flavors. RELATED More from the AJC's recipe collection Tuscan White Bean Skillet

Cannellini beans, also known as white kidney beans, are a staple in Italian country cooking. They have a silky, creamy and light texture with an earthy flavor. Other white beans that can be used in this recipe include navy, lima and great northern.