Nakato invests in itself to remain a treasure of Atlanta’s dining scene

3 out of 4 stars (excellent)
Food: Japanese, including sushi and hibachi
Service: professional, calm and consistent
Noise level: moderate in dining room, loud in hibachi room
Recommended dishes: nasu dengaku, shumai, crispy spicy tuna, hamachi jalapeno, Fuji sashimi platter, kanpachi carpaccio, Illuminati roll, kiss of death roll, dragon roll, King Kong roll, hibachi filet mignon, scallops, lobster and chicken
Vegetarian dishes: edamame, Japanese mushrooms, salad trio, vegetable tempura, hibachi tofu, hibachi noodles, hibachi vegetables, nasu dengaku, vegetable fried rice
Alcohol: full bar with an updated cocktail menu
Price range: less than $50-$75 per person, excluding drinks
Hours: 4-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 4-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays (takeout, delivery available for lunch)
Accessibility: fully ADA accessible
Parking: complimentary valet only
Nearest MARTA station: more than 1 mile from Lindbergh Station
Reservations: recommended, available through OpenTable
Address, phone: 1776 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta. 404-873-6582
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.
