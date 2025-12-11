restaurant review Nakato invests in itself to remain a treasure of Atlanta’s dining scene Japanese restaurant spends $2 million to renovate hibachis, hoods and more. During Nakato's extensive remodel, the front entrance was refreshed. (Courtesy of Nakato)

It wouldn't be right to say Nakato, one of Atlanta's longest-running restaurants, got a face-lift. The Japanese restaurant's recent renovation, which third-generation owner Sachi Nakato Takahara said cost more than $2 million, wasn't an aesthetic operation. It was more like replacing the transmission in a long-running classic car, with much of the effort dedicated to equipment updates. Hibachi grills and vent hoods have drastically improved in 30-plus years, Takahara said. The three-month closure and all the money spent were investments in the restaurant's future, not papering over its past. Much of Nakato's remodel focused on the hibachi rooms. (Courtesy of Nakato)

While the restaurant has reopened, the glow-up is not totally complete, Takahara said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The tatami rooms, highly traditional spaces for Japanese tea ceremonies, are still closed while their decades-old tatami mats undergo restoration in Japan. Takahara has plans to add more decor to the main dining room, which feels a bit colder after losing the scores of paper cranes that once hung from its ceiling. A hibachi chef is wreathed in steam at Nakato. (Courtesy of Nakato) I'm generally skeptical of large restaurants with expansive menus and multiple service styles. How can one business do so many different things while maintaining a high standard? In this respect, Nakato's longevity gives it a unique advantage. Each aspect of the restaurant was built over time, adding layers based on customer demand and opportunities of the moment (Takahara said her parents moved the restaurant to its current home on Cheshire Bridge Road in anticipation of the 1996 Olympics). Because Nakato has grown naturally over time, there's an authenticity to its expansiveness. The restaurant also has many long-tenured employees, some of whom have worked there for 30 years or more. That steadiness allows Nakato to capably function as a restaurant that's simultaneously appropriate for a 5-year-old's birthday party, a sushi date night and a formal Japanese tea ceremony. Nakato's hibachi service is a lot of fun, centered around the restaurant's many personable and experienced chefs. Hibachi customers can also order sushi and other dishes from the main kitchen, a benefit largely rendered unnecessary by the massive portions of food included in each order. It's also nice to have the restaurant's updated cocktail menu available, a big advantage over other hibachi spots. And the pristine, new hibachi grills positively gleam.

Because Nakato has grown naturally over time, there’s an authenticity to its expansiveness. (Courtesy of Nakato)

The real advantage of Nakato's hibachi, though, is its use of high-quality ingredients. The chefs' showmanship and flair are the main draw, but I was impressed with the appearance of the raw ingredients, especially the deep red, slightly marbled filet mignon and fresh-looking scallops and lobster. Our chef cooked everyone's steak to their preferred temperature, and he nailed the texture of both seared scallops and lobster tail. Hibachi is one of the better formats for cooking lobster, thanks to the flavorful, slightly crisped edges the meat picks up from the grill. Nakato's main dining room feels calm and ordered compared to the flames, clangs and banter ever-present in the hibachi room, though you can still occasionally hear the beat of the birthday drum. The cool, neutral color palate and open space feel modernized, but I was happy to hear that Takahara was working to add a bit more personality. Many will mourn the loss of the paper cranes, but they were nearly impossible to clean, Takahara said, ultimately making them impractical. In addition to hibachi dishes, customers can order a sashimi plate at Nakato. (Courtesy of Nakato) Some new elements appear to be safe, simple choices but actually hold deep meaning, like the white oak bar top. The reconfigured bar is anchored by a long slab of white oak, a tree native to Japan, which was supplied by longtime customer Whitney Wolf. The founder of a furniture-making company, Wolf had the oak slabs were cut from a tree that fell in his parents' yard in nearby Druid Hills. Takahara said the new bar top perfectly represents her — cut from a tree with local roots but equally at home in Japan, adding a new layer to her generational family restaurant. Aside from the cocktail list, Nakato's main menu is largely unchanged. I thought the nasu dengaku, segments of eggplant roasted to a custard-like texture, was just as good as when it was my Dish of the Week in 2021. The crispy spicy tuna, which features minced tuna dressed in spicy aioli atop perfectly rectangular rice cakes, is another timeless hit. I love that Nakato serves the extra-crispy trimmings from the rice cakes with the dish, not letting the crunchy but sticky little morsels go to waste.

The Illuminati roll at Nakato is named for its triangular shape. (Courtesy of Nakato) Nakato also serves some fun sushi, like the unique Illuminati roll named for its distinctive triangular shape. The "eye" inside the triangle is made with yellowtail and salmon, making the roll feel luxurious and substantial. The sashimi and nigiri are not on par with Atlanta's top-level sushi restaurants in terms of quality, but the fish are sourced from the same Japanese market, and a sashimi plate costs less than $50. Compared to Atlanta's omakase restaurants, where dinner costs at least $200 per person (and much more than that for anyone adding courses or drinks), Nakato offers an excellent bang for your buck. Nasu dengaku is eggplant sections roasted to an almost custard-like consistency, at Nakato. (Courtesy of Nakato) After its temporary closure and remodel, Nakato's heart remains the same. Takahara's investment in her family's restaurant, and the care she took to keep the staff employed during the closure, are proof that Nakato hasn't sunk into complacency in its fifth decade. That level of care is why generations of families continue to patronize the restaurant for celebrations at every stage of life. It's what makes Nakato a treasure in the constantly shifting sands of the Atlanta dining scene.