Restaurant News Portillo’s opens its first Georgia location in Kennesaw. Here’s what locals say. Chicago hot dog chain’s arrival is exciting Cobb residents, but may have scary implications for Atlanta’s legendary mainstay. Portillo's held a grand opening ceremony for its Kennesaw location, its first in Georgia, on Nov. 18, 2025. (Courtesy of Portillo's)

Before longtime Chicago hot dog chain Portillo’s built its first Georgia location in Kennesaw, the hype was already growing among locals. Michele Alston, who lives about 30 minutes away, first saw the chain while it was being built and knew she wanted to come back.

RELATED Chicago-style hot dog chain Portillo’s plans grand opening in Kennesaw “We came on the first day of opening and the police were out, the lines were crazy and you couldn’t get in,” Alston told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Portillo’s, a fast-casual chain known for serving Chicago street food, first opened a little over a month ago in Kennesaw. The new restaurant, located in the Town Center at Cobb development, is still garnering traffic on nearby roads, a police presence and tables packed with customers wanting to try the Chicago delicacies. Alston had to try “two or three” more times before she was able to get into the restaurant, which she was able to do over a month after her first try. “We got lucky,” Alston said.

The Kennesaw location for Portillo's, a Chicago-based hot dog chain that specializes in street food like hot dogs, sausages, burgers and Italian beef, is the company’s 100th location in the country. (Courtesy of Portillo's)

The Kennesaw restaurant may be Georgia’s first Portillo’s, but it is the company’s 100th location in the country. “As we continue to grow and expand our footprint across the Sun Belt, entering the bustling Atlanta market was a no-brainer,” Portillo’s CEO Michael Osanloo said in a news release. Just about a mile away in the same Town Centre, the Varsity’s Kennesaw location sits, with a menu similar to Portillo’s own, including its legendary chili dogs. Patrons at the Kennesaw Portillo’s visit hoping to try something exciting. “My husband and my stepdad are super excited,” Morganne Henderson told the AJC. “My stepdad’s from Chicago, and my husband just loves meat.

Henderson, who was visiting from Canton and meeting up with family driving in from Sandy Springs, was unintimidated by the restaurant's busyness and just looking forward to trying something new. At the Varsity down the street, however, is a short drive-thru line and much calmer dining room in comparison to Portillo's. This is a departure for the Atlanta chain once known for its busy lines. For the patrons at the city's newest hot dog joint, on the other hand, the long lines are a welcome part of the Portillo's experience. "Even though there's, you know, long lines and whatnot, it goes by pretty quick," Patty Mahayag told the AJC. Mahayag, who was recommended the spot by her colleagues from Chicago, has already visited a few times since it opened. She was invited to the restaurant's soft opening, "somehow," she says, where she and others were able to try free food from Portillo's expansive menu.