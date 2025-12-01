Cocktails to kick off the holiday season

Virginia Highland's Dad's (renamed Christmas at Dad's for the season) offers an array of Christmas cocktails. (Courtesy of Dad's)

Where to find festive cheer in liquid form around Atlanta.

The Clausmopolitan, one of the Christmas cocktails at Dad's. (Courtesy of Dad's)

It’s time to undertake our annual rituals of light stringing, tinsel tossing, wreath hanging, ladder climbing and balancing on rooftop inclines. Just as we carefully decorate for our favorite winter holidays, local bartenders apply the same effort and playful nostalgia to their festive menus. Here are more than a stocking-full of drinks that kick off (or offer a respite from) the festive season.

Superica's Poinsettia cocktail can be ordered with or without alcohol. (Courtesy of Superica)

Dad’s, the nostalgic Virginia-Highland bar playing old movies on the wall and serving up comfort food, transforms into Christmas at Dad’s for the season. Befitting the donning of the tacky holiday jumper, Sweater Weather brings together rye, amaro, apple, cinnamon and allspice dram, while Clausmopolitan twinkles with vodka, pomegranate, cranberry, curacao and spices. House-made pizza rolls are the perfect accompaniment.

The wreaths must be hung, along with planters of poinsettias and Christmas cacti. Superica’s holiday cocktail menu has fitting drinks to match the occasion. The ruby red Poinsettia is a mix of cranberry juice, Cointreau and a bubbly topping of cava garnished with a rosemary spring and an expressed orange peel. You can also order it proofless, with Lyre’s Orange Sec and nonalcoholic sparkling wine. The floral and herbal Christmas Cactus is tequila-based, with hibiscus liqueur and rosemary syrup.

Superica has locations in Alpharetta, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Krog Street Market. superica.com.

The Americano's Hot Chocolate Bar offers espresso martinis and drinks for all ages. (Courtesy of The Americano)

Nutcracker Nightcap at the Americano Atlanta by Scott Conant

Take a break from hanging the stockings and decorating the mantle with nutcrackers at the Americano’s all-ages Hot Chocolate Bar. Nutcracker Nightcap includes white chocolate with vanilla and a choice of macadamia nut or hazelnut to accent. There is also a selection of espresso martini flavors at the restaurant located inside the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta Hotel.