Cocktails to kick off the holiday season

Virginia Highland's Dad's (renamed Christmas at Dad's for the season) offers an array of Christmas cocktails. (Courtesy of Dad's)
By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
1 hour ago

It’s time to undertake our annual rituals of light stringing, tinsel tossing, wreath hanging, ladder climbing and balancing on rooftop inclines. Just as we carefully decorate for our favorite winter holidays, local bartenders apply the same effort and playful nostalgia to their festive menus. Here are more than a stocking-full of drinks that kick off (or offer a respite from) the festive season.

The Clausmopolitan, one of the Christmas cocktails at Dad's. (Courtesy of Dad's)
Clausmopolitan and Sweater Weather at Christmas at Dad’s

Dad’s, the nostalgic Virginia-Highland bar playing old movies on the wall and serving up comfort food, transforms into Christmas at Dad’s for the season. Befitting the donning of the tacky holiday jumper, Sweater Weather brings together rye, amaro, apple, cinnamon and allspice dram, while Clausmopolitan twinkles with vodka, pomegranate, cranberry, curacao and spices. House-made pizza rolls are the perfect accompaniment.

Christmas at Dad’s. 870 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-702-0951, dadsatl.com.

Superica's Poinsettia cocktail can be ordered with or without alcohol. (Courtesy of Superica)
Poinsettia and Christmas Cactus at Superica

The wreaths must be hung, along with planters of poinsettias and Christmas cacti. Superica’s holiday cocktail menu has fitting drinks to match the occasion. The ruby red Poinsettia is a mix of cranberry juice, Cointreau and a bubbly topping of cava garnished with a rosemary spring and an expressed orange peel. You can also order it proofless, with Lyre’s Orange Sec and nonalcoholic sparkling wine. The floral and herbal Christmas Cactus is tequila-based, with hibiscus liqueur and rosemary syrup.

Superica has locations in Alpharetta, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Krog Street Market. superica.com.

The Americano's Hot Chocolate Bar offers espresso martinis and drinks for all ages. (Courtesy of The Americano)
Nutcracker Nightcap at the Americano Atlanta by Scott Conant

Take a break from hanging the stockings and decorating the mantle with nutcrackers at the Americano’s all-ages Hot Chocolate Bar. Nutcracker Nightcap includes white chocolate with vanilla and a choice of macadamia nut or hazelnut to accent. There is also a selection of espresso martini flavors at the restaurant located inside the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta Hotel.

The Americano Atlanta by Scott Conant. 3315 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-946-9070, theamericanoatlanta.com.

Yuzu Pine Margarita at Daily Chew

Through December 21, Daily Chew opens the café after hours for Chrismukkah Bar. All your latke dreams can come true with a Latke Vodka Gibson to go with latkes and caviar service. Reminiscent of the tree at home, the Yuzu Pine Margarita is a forest-scented mix of tequila, yuzu, Douglas fir and spruce, pine brandy, Meyer lemon juice and a rim of Christmas tree salt. No tinsel needed for a glass this festive.

Daily Chew. 2127 Liddell Drive, Atlanta. 404-600-4155, dailychewatl.com.

The Ornamentini at Reverence at the Epicurean is as fun as the igloos on their patio. (Courtesy of Reverence)
Ornamentini at Reverence

Like the baubles you tirelessly hang from the boughs of your Christmas tree, the Ornamentini cocktail is served in a clear ornament made a sparkling crimson by the mix of hibiscus-infused Grey Goose vodka, dry Curacao, Velvet falernum and lime juice. Sip it inside the bar in the Epicurean Atlanta Hotel or in one of the cozy igloos on Reverence’s patio —which is also home to a hot chocolate bar.

Reverence. 1117 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 470-283-2590, reverenceatlanta.com.

Order an Ice Road Trucker espresso martini at the bar above Breaker Breaker, called Festiveman for the season. (Courtesy of Breaker Breaker)
Ice Road Trucker at Festiveman

Eastside Beltline’s Floridaman, the rooftop bar above Breaker Breaker, has transformed into Festiveman this season. The so-called tropical chaos offers an overabundance of twinkling lights, outdoor heaters and hot and cold cocktails. This time of year, you are probably shopping, decorating, cooking, caroling, wrapping and driving with the unrelenting tenacity of an ice road trucker. Sip on the eponymous cocktail, an espresso martini with pistachio foam or the equally apropos rum-based I Wanna be Sedated .

Festiveman. 921 Wylie St. SE, Atlanta. 404-254-2969, breakerbreakeratl.com.

