Tipsy Thaiger transports Thai cocktail bar scene to Roswell

The restaurant blends Thai bar food and cocktails inspired by Bangkok’s nightlife.
The Tipsy Thaiger menu features thoughtfully curated Thai dishes and innovative cocktails. (Courtesy of Angie Webb/Tipsy Thaiger)
By
1 hour ago

Running a restaurant is incredibly hard work, but to hear Birdie Niyomkun tell it, researching restaurants before opening your own is a pretty great part of the job.

Niyomkun is a co-founder of the modern Thai cocktail bar Tipsy Thaiger in Roswell. Though she’s a veteran bartender in the metro Atlanta restaurant scene, the new restaurant is the first she’s opened as an owner.

But well before the first pandan gin and tonic was poured at Tipsy Thaiger, Niyomkun made a trip back to Thailand, the country of her birth, to explore its thriving beverage scene, she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Owner Birdie Niyomkun said Tipsy Thaiger was inspired by high-end cocktail bars in Bangkok and Chiang Mai, Thailand. (Courtesy of Angie Webb/Tipsy Thaiger)
Niyomkun took inspiration from several establishments in Bangkok and Chiang Mai — Bar San, Tep Bar and Fnkytown, to name a few — that look as if they’d be right at home in cocktail hotspots like London, New York or Mexico City. She wanted to bring the same kind of high-caliber bar with deep Thai roots back to her community in Roswell, and she has largely succeeded.

Tipsy Thaiger bringing ‘underrated’ Thai dishes to Roswell

Tipsy Thaiger opened in August in the Roswell Town Square development after spending two years mired in a renovation process overseen by the city’s Historic Preservation Commission. That extended development process allowed Niyomkun to do her research, assemble a team and refine her thoughtful cocktail menu.

Most visitors are likely to enter Tipsy Thaiger from the parking lot between Mill and Sloan streets, where the restaurant is marked by a subtle, square sign that features a tiger drawing.

Tipsy Thaiger leans into the aesthetic of its historic Roswell building, highlighting hardwood floors and exposed brick. (Courtesy of Angie Webb/Tipsy Thaiger)
Once inside, the aesthetic leans heavily into the building’s historic features with walls of exposed brick and hardwood floors. A long, bright bar dominates one side of the restaurant, while the rest of the dining room is segmented into smaller zones that help keep the space from becoming too noisy. Niyomkun said a childhood friend who became an architect in Thailand designed the restaurant.

Tipsy Thaiger looks like it could be any hip cocktail spot until you notice the shelves of Asian pantry products across from the bar. According to Niyomkun, the attractively organized open shelves aren’t just decoration - they’re a storage solution for the kitchen’s extra bottles of fish sauce, cans of coconut milk and a dozen other dry goods. Don’t expect to see dust gathering on anything.

Northern spiced laab beef tartare at Tipsy Thaiger in Roswell. (Courtesy of Angie Webb/Tipsy Thaiger)
In the dining room, one of the only other visual tipoffs that you’re in a Thai restaurant comes from a large tiger mural across an interior wall, its style a modern interpretation of traditional Thai painting.

Once the menu hits the table, there’s no mistaking where the food and drink originate. The menu is printed in Thai and English, and it features none of the Americanized Thai dishes like pad thai or tom yum soup.

Niyomkun described Tipsy Thaiger’s cuisine as “Thai bar food,” but it feels more elevated, thoughtful and complex than her characterization implies.

She-crab fried rice at Tipsy Thaiger in Roswell. (Courtesy of Angie Webb/Tipsy Thaiger)
Dishes like the corn tod, addictive pieces of corn fried in a red curry batter, or the C.C.C., pieces of spiced coconut flesh, are snacky finger foods that perfectly accompany the cocktails. But the tender, orange-hued tiger shrimp, Thai-style oysters with ridiculously crispy fried shallots and heavily spiced northern laab beef tartare would be right at home on a white tablecloth.

The cooking, done by the husband and wife chef team O Eakkapan Ngammuang and Belle Aphassorn Preedawan, shows serious precision in its execution. The crying Thaiger, a hanger steak dish, was served at an exacting medium-rare temperature, as recommended by our server. She-crab fried rice is served studded with generous hunks of crab meat and deeply flavored with the crab’s own fat; it’s accompanied by an intense fish sauce-based condiment that helps cut the richness.

Tipsy Thaiger chefs O Eakkapan Ngammuang and Belle Aphassorn Preedawan. (Courtesy of Angie Webb/Tipsy Thaiger)
Familiar Thai flavor profiles are found on the cocktail menu, in drinks like the pad thai highball and green curry sour. The cocktails, developed by Niyomkun, show off some avant-garde techniques, especially the mango and sticky rice. The pleasantly sweet drink is served perfectly clear, topped with a cloud of salted coconut foam.

The beverage menu is rounded out with a curated list of natural wines (another area of interest for Niyomkun), mostly Asian beers and a small sake selection. My only quibble with the service related to the rose sake I ordered, which happened to be very sweet and fruity. The server didn’t forewarn me that the robustly flavored sake, almost like a plum wine, was much different than the typical brew.

The green curry sour at Tipsy Thaiger. (Courtesy of Angie Webb/Tipsy Thaiger)
Tipsy Thaiger pulls off an amazing trick. Niyomkun and her partners have created a restaurant that simultaneously feels like home and like an evening out in Bangkok. The fact that it resides in nearby Roswell is a gift.

Tipsy Thaiger

3 out of 4 stars (excellent)

Food: Thai

Service: solid, knowledgeable and friendly

Noise level: moderate to loud

Recommended dishes: Thaiger salad No. 3, C.C.C. (coconut appetizer), corn tod (crispy red curry-battered corn), Thai-style oysters, northern laab beef tartare, smokey cabbage, turmeric tiger shrimp, lemongrass wings, crying Thaiger (hanger steak), fried monkfish, she-crab fried rice

Vegetarian dishes: Thaiger salad No. 3, C.C.C., corn tod, young and red curry, wok of greens

Alcohol: full bar with creative, modern Thai cocktails

Price range: $25-$75 or less per person, excluding drinks

Hours: 5-10 p.m. Tuesdays - Thursdays, 5-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 5-10 p.m. Sundays

Accessibility: yes, via ADA elevator, with four ADA bar seats available in addition to typical dining tables

Parking: free on-site parking

Nearest MARTA station: none

Reservations: yes, available via Resy

Outdoor dining: yes

Takeout: yes

Address, phone: 605 Atlanta St., Roswell. 470-292-3297

Website: tipsythaiger.com

