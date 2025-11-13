Tipsy Thaiger transports Thai cocktail bar scene to Roswell

Owner Birdie Niyomkun said Tipsy Thaiger was inspired by high-end cocktail bars in Bangkok and Chiang Mai, Thailand. (Courtesy of Angie Webb/Tipsy Thaiger)

But well before the first pandan gin and tonic was poured at Tipsy Thaiger, Niyomkun made a trip back to Thailand, the country of her birth, to explore its thriving beverage scene, she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Niyomkun is a co-founder of the modern Thai cocktail bar Tipsy Thaiger in Roswell. Though she’s a veteran bartender in the metro Atlanta restaurant scene, the new restaurant is the first she’s opened as an owner.

Running a restaurant is incredibly hard work, but to hear Birdie Niyomkun tell it, researching restaurants before opening your own is a pretty great part of the job.

But well before the first pandan gin and tonic was poured at Tipsy Thaiger, Niyomkun made a trip back to Thailand, the country of her birth, to explore its thriving beverage scene, she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Niyomkun is a co-founder of the modern Thai cocktail bar Tipsy Thaiger in Roswell. Though she’s a veteran bartender in the metro Atlanta restaurant scene, the new restaurant is the first she’s opened as an owner.

Running a restaurant is incredibly hard work, but to hear Birdie Niyomkun tell it, researching restaurants before opening your own is a pretty great part of the job.

Niyomkun took inspiration from several establishments in Bangkok and Chiang Mai — Bar San, Tep Bar and Fnkytown, to name a few — that look as if they’d be right at home in cocktail hotspots like London, New York or Mexico City. She wanted to bring the same kind of high-caliber bar with deep Thai roots back to her community in Roswell, and she has largely succeeded.

Tipsy Thaiger opened in August in the Roswell Town Square development after spending two years mired in a renovation process overseen by the city’s Historic Preservation Commission. That extended development process allowed Niyomkun to do her research, assemble a team and refine her thoughtful cocktail menu. Most visitors are likely to enter Tipsy Thaiger from the parking lot between Mill and Sloan streets, where the restaurant is marked by a subtle, square sign that features a tiger drawing. Tipsy Thaiger opened in August in the Roswell Town Square development after spending two years mired in a renovation process overseen by the city’s Historic Preservation Commission. That extended development process allowed Niyomkun to do her research, assemble a team and refine her thoughtful cocktail menu. Most visitors are likely to enter Tipsy Thaiger from the parking lot between Mill and Sloan streets, where the restaurant is marked by a subtle, square sign that features a tiger drawing.

Tipsy Thaiger leans into the aesthetic of its historic Roswell building, highlighting hardwood floors and exposed brick. (Courtesy of Angie Webb/Tipsy Thaiger)

Once inside, the aesthetic leans heavily into the building’s historic features with walls of exposed brick and hardwood floors. A long, bright bar dominates one side of the restaurant, while the rest of the dining room is segmented into smaller zones that help keep the space from becoming too noisy. Niyomkun said a childhood friend who became an architect in Thailand designed the restaurant.