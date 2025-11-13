Tipsy Thaiger transports Thai cocktail bar scene to Roswell

Tipsy Thaiger pulls off an amazing trick. Niyomkun and her partners have created a restaurant that simultaneously feels like home and like an evening out in Bangkok. The fact that it resides in nearby Roswell is a gift.
3 out of 4 stars (excellent)
Service: solid, knowledgeable and friendly
Noise level: moderate to loud
Recommended dishes: Thaiger salad No. 3, C.C.C. (coconut appetizer), corn tod (crispy red curry-battered corn), Thai-style oysters, northern laab beef tartare, smokey cabbage, turmeric tiger shrimp, lemongrass wings, crying Thaiger (hanger steak), fried monkfish, she-crab fried rice
Vegetarian dishes: Thaiger salad No. 3, C.C.C., corn tod, young and red curry, wok of greens
Alcohol: full bar with creative, modern Thai cocktails
Price range: $25-$75 or less per person, excluding drinks
Hours: 5-10 p.m. Tuesdays - Thursdays, 5-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 5-10 p.m. Sundays
Accessibility: yes, via ADA elevator, with four ADA bar seats available in addition to typical dining tables
Parking: free on-site parking
Nearest MARTA station: none
Reservations: yes, available via Resy
Address, phone: 605 Atlanta St., Roswell. 470-292-3297
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.
