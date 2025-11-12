Food & Dining

How to make Ruby Chow’s silky, creamy corn soup at home

It takes some work to create the silky texture, but the results are worth it.
Ruby Chow's Sweet Corn Soup. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC)
Ruby Chow's Sweet Corn Soup. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC)
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
28 minutes ago

There are so many things to love about Ruby Chow’s in Old Fourth Ward. One of my favorite menu items is their Sweet Corn Soup. The ingredients sound simple enough but it’s definitely also got a pinch of magic, because it is silky, creamy and wonderful. If you could convince them to share the recipe, I’d be so happy.

— Michele Morris, Atlanta

Chef Adam Waller created the recipe for this soup, which has been on the menu since the restaurant opened. It’s generally available from March through September.

It takes some work to create the silky texture our reader mentions, but the results are worth it. When we tested the recipe, our guests enjoyed the soup so much they literally drank it directly from the bowls to get every last drop.

The soup is typically garnished with scallion oil, crispy fried onions and chile crisp and for the photo, the chef added celery leaves and chopped chives for additional color.

You will need the white bulbs from six green onions to make the soup. Save the green parts to make the scallion oil.

RELATED
More recipes from metro Atlanta restaurants

Ruby Chow’s Sweet Corn Soup

  1. Remove husks from corn. Wash corn and cut kernels off cobs. Reserve cobs and kernels separately.
  2. Make corn broth: Place corn cobs in a Dutch oven and add 8 cups water. Bring to a simmer over medium heat. Cook 30 minutes or until water has reduced by half, adjusting heat to maintain a simmer.
  3. Remove from heat, strain broth and set 4 cups aside, saving any additional broth for another use. Discard cobs.
  4. Rinse and dry Dutch oven. Return Dutch oven to cooktop and heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Stir in reserved corn kernels, celery, onion, garlic, ginger and white portions of green onions. Cook 8 minutes or until vegetables have softened, stirring frequently.
  5. Stir in coconut milk and 4 cups corn broth. Reduce heat to low and simmer 30 minutes. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature.
  6. Use an immersion blender to puree the cooled soup. Strain soup through a fine mesh strainer and discard solids.
  7. Season soup with agave nectar, lime juice and salt and white pepper to taste.
  8. Warm soup and divide between serving bowls. Garnish with scallion oil, crispy fried onions and chile crisp, if desired.

Makes 8 cups.

Per cup, without garnishes, with 1/2 teaspoon salt: 320 calories (percent of calories from fat, 65), 6 grams protein, 25 grams carbohydrates, 7 grams total sugars, 3 grams fiber, 25 grams total fat (19 grams saturated), no cholesterol, 175 milligrams sodium.

Scallion Oil

Extra scallion oil can be used to dress noodles, rice, steamed fish, chicken and vegetables.

  1. Blanch green onions: In a medium saucepan, bring water and salt to a boil. Add green onions and cook 30 seconds. Strain out green onions, arrange on a kitchen towel and cool. Discard cooking water.
  2. Once cooled, wring towel to remove any water from green onions.
  3. Transfer blanched green onions to the jar of a blender. Add oil and puree until smooth. Strain into a container, discarding any solids, and reserve for garnishing soup.
  4. Store scallion oil in a covered container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Makes 2/3 cup.

Per teaspoon: 45 calories (percent of calories from fat, 99), trace protein, trace carbohydrates, trace total sugars, trace fiber, 5 grams total fat (trace saturated fat), no cholesterol, 5 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of ... Ruby Chow’s, 620 Glen Iris Drive, Atlanta. 404-974-3675, rubychows.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries.

RELATED
Atlanta's 50 best dining experiences

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

More Stories

The Latest

Whataburger

These metro Atlanta restaurants are offering Veterans Day specials

Midtown restaurant petitions against construction and more from metro Atlanta’s dining scene

RESTAURANT REVIEW

Brasserie Lundi brings pleasant, informal French dining to Midtown

Keep Reading

Meehan’s chopped salad delivers unforgettable flavor

Brief buttermilk brine brings bold flavor to weeknight chicken breasts

Atlanta chefs give thanks, recipes for butternut squash

Featured

A student use her cell phone at the Bronx High School of Science in New York, Jan. 11, 2016. (Yana Paskova/The New York Times)

DeKalb school district reveals $4M social media addiction problem

Atlanta airport sees continued cancellations because of shutdown

For Ossoff and Georgia Democrats, the shutdown fight is the message