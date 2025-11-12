How to make Ruby Chow’s silky, creamy corn soup at home

It takes some work to create the silky texture, but the results are worth it.

It takes some work to create the silky texture, but the results are worth it.

There are so many things to love about Ruby Chow’s in Old Fourth Ward. One of my favorite menu items is their Sweet Corn Soup. The ingredients sound simple enough but it’s definitely also got a pinch of magic, because it is silky, creamy and wonderful. If you could convince them to share the recipe, I’d be so happy.

Chef Adam Waller created the recipe for this soup, which has been on the menu since the restaurant opened. It’s generally available from March through September.

It takes some work to create the silky texture our reader mentions, but the results are worth it. When we tested the recipe, our guests enjoyed the soup so much they literally drank it directly from the bowls to get every last drop.

The soup is typically garnished with scallion oil, crispy fried onions and chile crisp and for the photo, the chef added celery leaves and chopped chives for additional color.

You will need the white bulbs from six green onions to make the soup. Save the green parts to make the scallion oil.