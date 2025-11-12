How to make Ruby Chow’s silky, creamy corn soup at home
It takes some work to create the silky texture, but the results are worth it.
Ruby Chow's Sweet Corn Soup. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC)
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
There are so many things to love about Ruby Chow’s in Old Fourth Ward. One of my favorite menu items is their Sweet Corn Soup. The ingredients sound simple enough but it’s definitely also got a pinch of magic, because it is silky, creamy and wonderful. If you could convince them to share the recipe, I’d be so happy.
— Michele Morris, Atlanta
Chef Adam Waller created the recipe for this soup, which has been on the menu since the restaurant opened. It’s generally available from March through September.
It takes some work to create the silky texture our reader mentions, but the results are worth it. When we tested the recipe, our guests enjoyed the soup so much they literally drank it directly from the bowls to get every last drop.
The soup is typically garnished with scallion oil, crispy fried onions and chile crisp and for the photo, the chef added celery leaves and chopped chives for additional color.
You will need the white bulbs from six green onions to make the soup. Save the green parts to make the scallion oil.
Scallion Oil (see recipe), crispy fried onions and chile crisp (optional), for serving
Remove husks from corn. Wash corn and cut kernels off cobs. Reservecobs and kernels separately.
Make corn broth: Place corn cobs in a Dutch oven and add 8 cups water. Bring to a simmer over medium heat. Cook 30 minutes or until water has reduced by half, adjusting heat to maintain a simmer.
Remove from heat, strain broth and set 4 cups aside, saving any additional broth for another use. Discard cobs.
Rinse and dry Dutch oven. Return Dutch oven to cooktop and heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Stir in reserved corn kernels, celery, onion, garlic, ginger and white portions of green onions. Cook 8 minutes or until vegetables have softened, stirring frequently.
Stir in coconut milk and 4 cups corn broth. Reduce heat to low and simmer 30 minutes. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature.
Use an immersion blender to puree the cooled soup. Strain soup through a fine mesh strainer and discard solids.
Season soup with agave nectar, lime juice and salt and white pepper to taste.
Warm soup and divide between serving bowls. Garnish with scallion oil, crispy fried onions and chile crisp, if desired.
Makes 8 cups.
Per cup, without garnishes, with 1/2 teaspoon salt: 320 calories (percent of calories from fat, 65), 6 grams protein, 25 grams carbohydrates, 7 grams total sugars, 3 grams fiber, 25 grams total fat (19 grams saturated), no cholesterol, 175 milligrams sodium.
Scallion Oil
Extra scallion oil can be used to dress noodles, rice, steamed fish, chicken and vegetables.
2 cups water
Large pinch ofsalt
Green portionsof 6 green onions, chopped
2/3 cup neutral oil such as grapeseed or canola
Blanch green onions: In a medium saucepan, bring water and salt to a boil. Add green onions and cook 30 seconds. Strain out green onions, arrange on a kitchen towel and cool. Discard cooking water.
Once cooled, wring towel to remove any water from green onions.
Transfer blanched green onions to the jar of a blender. Add oil and puree until smooth. Strain into a container, discarding any solids, and reserve for garnishing soup.
Storescallion oil in a covered container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
Makes 2/3 cup.
Per teaspoon: 45 calories (percent of calories from fat, 99), trace protein, trace carbohydrates, trace total sugars, trace fiber, 5 grams total fat (trace saturated fat), no cholesterol, 5 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of ... Ruby Chow’s, 620 Glen Iris Drive, Atlanta. 404-974-3675, rubychows.com.
