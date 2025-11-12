Buttermilk makes pecan pie less sweet but just as delicious
Georgia pecans shine in lightly sweetened custard filling.
Buttermilk Pecan Pie showcases the rich flavor of freshly harvested pecans in a not-too-sweet custard. (Virginia Willis for the AJC)
By Virginia Willis – For the AJC
1 hour ago
The average pecan harvest in Georgia is about 88 million pounds — enough to make 176 million pecan pies, according to the UGA Cooperative Extension.
Pecans tasteless bitter than walnuts and more buttery than almonds. Like most nuts, pecans are nutrient-dense and a rich source of vitamins, minerals, healthy fats and antioxidants. In the kitchen, they are exceptionally versatile and work well in both savory dishes and desserts.
Depending on the variety,weather and locale, pecan harvest takes place from late September through November across the South, perfectly coinciding with the holidays. I buy 10 pounds of shelled pecans online from my favorite farm and store them in the freezer to use year-round.
To avoid stale pecans, choose nuts that have been kept in cold storage. Be sure to repackage your pecans in sealable containers and store them in the refrigerator or freezer to help prevent the oil-rich nuts from going rancid.
Traditional pecan pie has a sugary, gooey center, with both fans who love it and foes who consider it too cloying. This buttermilk pecan pie recipe uses a lightly sweetened, spiced custard base made with low-fat buttermilk, eggs and all-purpose flour. If you like a traditional pecan pie, you’ll love this version.The lighter combination allows the rich flavor of the pecans to shineand reduces the fat andcalories.
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour, plus more for rolling out the pie crust, divided
1recipe for a single unbaked pie crust or one premade pie crust, thawed if frozen
3 large eggs
4 tablespoons (½ stick) unsalted butter, melted and cooled to room temperature
½ cup low-fat buttermilk
½ cup light brown sugar, firmly packed
¼ cup cane syrup or dark corn syrup
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
Pinch of fine sea salt
2 cups pecan halves
Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly flour the work surface.
Roll pie crust into a 13-inch circle, about ⅛ inch thick. Transfer dough to a 9-inch pie pan. Fold the overhanging pastry under itself along the rim of the pan. Press a fork around the edge or flute it by pinching with your finger and thumb to crimp the folded dough. Place in the refrigerator while you prepare the filling.
Make filling: In a medium bowl, combine 1 tablespoon flour,eggs, butter, buttermilk, brown sugar, cane syrup, vanilla, cinnamon and salt. Whisk until well-combined. Stir in pecans.
Remove the pie crust from the refrigerator and add the filling to the crust. Bake the pie until the custardis set and the pecans aregolden brown, about 45 minutes.
Transfer the pie to a rack and let cool to room temperature, about 1 hour. Slice with a serrated knife and serve. Cover and store leftovers at room temperature for up to two days or in the refrigerator for up to four days.
Serves 12.
Per serving: 314 calories (percent of calories from fat, 63), 4 grams protein, 25 grams carbohydrates, 13 grams total sugars, 2 grams fiber, 22 grams total fat (6 grams saturated), 57 milligrams cholesterol, 130 milligrams sodium.