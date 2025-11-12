Buttermilk makes pecan pie less sweet but just as delicious

Pecans taste less bitter than walnuts and more buttery than almonds. Like most nuts, pecans are nutrient-dense and a rich source of vitamins, minerals, healthy fats and antioxidants. In the kitchen, they are exceptionally versatile and work well in both savory dishes and desserts.

The average pecan harvest in Georgia is about 88 million pounds — enough to make 176 million pecan pies, according to the UGA Cooperative Extension.

Depending on the variety, weather and locale, pecan harvest takes place from late September through November across the South, perfectly coinciding with the holidays. I buy 10 pounds of shelled pecans online from my favorite farm and store them in the freezer to use year-round.

To avoid stale pecans, choose nuts that have been kept in cold storage. Be sure to repackage your pecans in sealable containers and store them in the refrigerator or freezer to help prevent the oil-rich nuts from going rancid.

Traditional pecan pie has a sugary, gooey center, with both fans who love it and foes who consider it too cloying. This buttermilk pecan pie recipe uses a lightly sweetened, spiced custard base made with low-fat buttermilk, eggs and all-purpose flour. If you like a traditional pecan pie, you’ll love this version. The lighter combination allows the rich flavor of the pecans to shine and reduces the fat and calories.

Buttermilk Pecan Pie