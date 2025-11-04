Food & Dining An underground bar, a food truck fest and more from Savannah’s dining scene November food and restaurant news from the coast. The Hot Eye, an intimate bar with room for about 50 guests, opened in mid-October. (Courtesy of Kelly Calvillo for Midnight Auteur)

The Savannah dining scene’s November 2025 highlights include a new lease for a longtime Greek restaurant on the riverfront, a nonprofit fundraiser that spotlights Georgia oyster growers, the return of a popular food truck festival and the opening of an intimate new bar. Olympia Cafe owner Vasilis Varlagas (right) with the restaurant's founder Nick Pappas, who died in May. (Courtesy of Olympia Cafe)

Olympia Cafe gets a new lease on River Street The Greek restaurant Olympia Cafe has been a mainstay of River Street for almost 35 years. With the recent renewal of its lease, the restaurant seems poised to be in the same spot near City Hall for many years to come. Olympia Cafe occupies the ground floor in the historic, city-owned Thomas Gamble Building. By law, city officials could not extend the existing lease beyond Dec. 31. There was considerable local angst about the possibility of Olympia Cafe being unable to continue in its longtime home, but the restaurant emerged from a competitive bidding process with the highest scoring proposal. Fans of Olympia Cafe were stressed the restaurant might no longer be nearby with its gyro plate. (Courtesy of Olympia Cafe) When the lease was approved by Savannah City Council on Oct. 9, Mayor Van Johnson asked all those in favor to say “Opa!”

In his remarks to the council, owner Vasilis Varlagas brimmed with emotion as he recounted the history of Olympia Cafe while standing next to a framed photo of restaurant founder Nick Pappas, who died in May.

Because of planned renovations of the Gamble Building, Olympia Cafe will temporarily close around Jan. 1. The new lease will likely begin in the third quarter of 2026 and will have a maximum initial term of five years, with an option to extend an additional five years. Olympia Cafe. 5 East River St., Savannah. 912-233-3131, olympiacafe.net Perry and Laura Solomon are the co-founders of Tybee Oyster Co. Laura Soloman is also the founder and board chair of the nonprofit ECO Georgia. (Courtesy of ECO Georgia) Nonprofit hosts Georgia Oyster Revival The nonprofit organization ECO Georgia, which stands for education, community and oysters, will host its second annual Georgia Oyster Revival on Nov. 9 at Starland Yard. The event brings together local chefs, oyster farmers, brewers, educators and students to celebrate the revival of Georgia’s oyster industry and raise funds for hands-on coastal education programs. “This event sustains ECO’s programming and ensures it remains accessible to students across coastal Georgia,” said Laura Solomon, founder and board chair of ECO Georgia and co-founder of Tybee Oyster Co.

“Through the support of our community and grants from partners like The Nature Conservancy and the Birkley Heynen Foundation, we’re able to connect students directly to science, sustainability and the ecosystems that make this region so special.” ECO Georgia’s educational initiatives include partnerships with numerous area schools, Savannah State University and 4-H programs in Chatham, Lee and McIntosh counties. The inaugural Georgia Oyster Revival in 2024 raised more than $10,000 and drew hundreds of attendees who had the opportunity to taste locally grown oysters, learn about aquaculture and connect with the people restoring Georgia’s shellfish heritage. Georgia Oyster Revival will feature dishes created by more than 15 participating chefs, tastings from four coastal growers and live music by the Intracoastal Playboys. Georgia Oyster Revival, 3-6 p.m. with VIP access at 1:30 p.m., Nov. 9. $100 and up. Starland Yard, 2411 De Soto Ave, Savannah. givebutter.com/GOR2025

Municipal Bar, the lobby restaurant at Municipal Grand, was featured in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s coastal dining update for August. The Hot Eye, 125 East Congress Lane, Savannah. 912-456-1760, municipalgrand.com/food-and-beverage/the-hot-eye The Eastern Wharf Food Truck Festival will return Nov. 15 for its second year. (Courtesy of Eastern Wharf) 2nd annual Eastern Wharf Food Truck Festival returns to riverfront Eastern Wharf will hold the second annual Eastern Wharf Food Truck Festival 1-6 p.m. Nov. 15. The free event will feature more than 30 food trucks and live music throughout the afternoon. “For the second year in a row, we’re bringing together the best regional food vendors and four of Savannah’s most iconic bands to represent the breadth and depth of our local music talent for one amazing festival on Savannah’s beautiful riverfront,” Eastern Wharf Executive Director Kayne Lanahan said.