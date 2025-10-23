Stylish Elise seamlessly blends into Atlanta’s fine art mecca

Most of the food matches the quality of the atmosphere. Symbolic or not, the gazpacho is excellent and the parmigiana ice cream elevates the simple soup into something more satisfying and luxurious. A vegan dish of charred Persian cucumbers is undergirded with a spicy, rich pistachio-chile butter that made me consider licking the plate. Snapper and tuna tartare could rival some of Atlanta’s best bites of sushi; the plush tuna and the lean snapper, sourced from the same waters, beautifully compliment each other.

The menu at Elise is intentionally vague, meant to inspire conversation between guests and servers, according to Richards. It’s worth asking questions about what you might order because the kitchen uses some unexpected techniques, and many dishes eclipse $40.

Most of the food matches the quality of the atmosphere. Symbolic or not, the gazpacho is excellent and the parmigiana ice cream elevates the simple soup into something more satisfying and luxurious. A vegan dish of charred Persian cucumbers is undergirded with a spicy, rich pistachio-chile butter that made me consider licking the plate. Snapper and tuna tartare could rival some of Atlanta’s best bites of sushi; the plush tuna and the lean snapper, sourced from the same waters, beautifully compliment each other.