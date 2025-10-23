restaurant review

Stylish Elise seamlessly blends into Atlanta’s fine art mecca

Elise, the the new fine-dining restaurant from chef-owner Craig Richards, is artful, stylish and sophisticated without pretension.
The interior of Elise at the Woodruff Arts Center. (Courtesy of Elise)
By
1 hour ago

At Elise, the new fine-dining restaurant from chef-owner Craig Richards of Lyla Lila, the popular gazpacho dish appears full of symbolism.

It arrives in a small porcelain pitcher, carefully filled with both green and red gazpacho. Could this be a reference to the restaurant itself, which is split between a light, airy “green” room and an intimate, lounge-like “red” room?

Circular drops of olive oil on the gazpacho’s surface stretch into oblong shapes and swirl together as your server pours the chilled soup into a bowl. Are they an allusion to the melting clocks painted by surrealist master Salvador Dali, whose work sits in the neighboring High Museum of Art? Is the dollop of parmigiana ice cream at the center of the bowl a commentary on Italian classicism reimagined through a lens of American decadence?

Well... No. At least, the dish wasn’t conceived with any of those questions in mind.

Gazpacho due colori at Elise, the fine-dining restaurant at the Woodruff Arts Center. (Henri Hollis / henri.hollis@ajc.com)
In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Richards seemed surprised when I asked about the gazpacho’s colors; he hadn’t considered how the dish’s green and red dichotomy mirrored the restaurant’s decor. The presentation was just a happy coincidence.

That’s the true beauty of Elise; it’s artful, stylish and sophisticated without pretension. Like the art that surrounds it, the food seems effortlessly layered with nuance, and it’s up to the audience (and, ahem, cultural critics) to interpret it.

The interior of Elise at the Woodruff Arts Center. (Courtesy of Elise)
The atmosphere at Elise feels both timeless and modern. A relatively minimal renovation from the original Table 1280 space honors the glass and steel jewel-box design by renowned architect Renzo Piano. In the red room, sumptuous curtains are color-matched to the lush carpet and velvet banquettes. In the green room, a monumental abstract painting by Tommy Taylor occupies nearly an entire wall; Richards described how it seems to fill the room with a glow, an apt description that I immediately knew I needed to steal for this review.

Snapper and tuna tartare with saffron aioli, sumac and pickled field peas at Elise. (Courtesy of Elise)
Most of the food matches the quality of the atmosphere. Symbolic or not, the gazpacho is excellent and the parmigiana ice cream elevates the simple soup into something more satisfying and luxurious. A vegan dish of charred Persian cucumbers is undergirded with a spicy, rich pistachio-chile butter that made me consider licking the plate. Snapper and tuna tartare could rival some of Atlanta’s best bites of sushi; the plush tuna and the lean snapper, sourced from the same waters, beautifully compliment each other.

The menu at Elise is intentionally vague, meant to inspire conversation between guests and servers, according to Richards. It’s worth asking questions about what you might order because the kitchen uses some unexpected techniques, and many dishes eclipse $40.

Tagliatelle with rabbit ragu at Elise. (Courtesy of Elise)
In one case, my dining partner ordered snapper with green romesco as an entree. Unbeknownst to us at the time, the snapper was steamed, giving it a bit of a spongy texture that struck an unpleasant chord, largely because it was unanticipated.

In another case, one of the kitchen’s inventive techniques produced a fabulous payoff. The New York strip was one of the best steaks I’ve had in recent memory, with incredible depth akin to a piece of dry-aged beef. Richards later explained that all three steaks offered at Elise are cold-smoked overnight, imbuing the fresh, bone-in cuts of high-quality beef with an extra dimension of flavor before they’re seared to order. When the steaks cost $80-$90 each, the smoking technique feels like a necessary value-add.

Cacio e pepe risotto, a signature dish for chef Craig Richards, at Elise. (Courtesy of Elise)
Richards’ pasta, a carry-over from Lyla Lila, remains excellent. The cacio e pepe risotto makes a wonderful shared course mid-meal, but if you order the creamy, decadent crab gnocchi, you’ll want it all to yourself.

The one piece of the experience that keeps Elise from reaching its full potential is the service, which Richards said is a work in progress. The hiccups I experienced were relatively minor: a long delay between courses one night, a misplaced martini the next. A meal for two at Elise can easily run into multiple hundreds of dollars, and near-perfect service should be expected. Elise is Richards’ first solo project and he acknowledged that there would be learning curve.

But there are few places more comfortable to endure a delay. Even with a few imperfections, the stylish, sophisticated, self-assured restaurant is a triumph. In Elise, the Woodruff Arts Center has found a beautiful and refined dining partner worthy of its cultural cache.

Chicken liver mouse at Elise. (Courtesy of Elise)
Elise

3 out of 4 stars (excellent)

Food: modern fine dining

Service: mostly good, though we experienced some unexplained delays

Noise level: moderate to loud

Recommended dishes: sourdough and cornbread, snapper and tuna tartare, smoked oysters, chicken liver mousse, lettuces, gazpacho due colori, charred Persian cucumbers, tagliatelle with rabbit ragu, risotto cacio e pepe, ricotta gnocchi with crab, duck breast, New York strip

Vegetarian dishes: sourdough and cornbread, lettuces, gazpacho due colori, charred Persian cucumbers, risotto cacio e pepe

Alcohol: full bar with a nice wine list, though limited glass selection, and a list of well-conceived cocktails and vermouth concoctions

Price range: $75 - $200 or less per person, excluding drinks

Hours: 5-10 p.m. Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 5-9 p.m. Sundays

Accessibility: fully ADA accessible

Parking: $20+ valet, paid decks nearby

Nearest MARTA station: Arts Center

Reservations: recommended, available on Resy

Outdoor dining: no

Takeout: no

Address, phone: 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-540-7572

Website: elise-atl.com

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.

