Stylish Elise seamlessly blends into Atlanta’s fine art mecca

3 out of 4 stars (excellent)
Service: mostly good, though we experienced some unexplained delays
Noise level: moderate to loud
Recommended dishes: sourdough and cornbread, snapper and tuna tartare, smoked oysters, chicken liver mousse, lettuces, gazpacho due colori, charred Persian cucumbers, tagliatelle with rabbit ragu, risotto cacio e pepe, ricotta gnocchi with crab, duck breast, New York strip
Vegetarian dishes: sourdough and cornbread, lettuces, gazpacho due colori, charred Persian cucumbers, risotto cacio e pepe
Alcohol: full bar with a nice wine list, though limited glass selection, and a list of well-conceived cocktails and vermouth concoctions
Price range: $75 - $200 or less per person, excluding drinks
Hours: 5-10 p.m. Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 5-9 p.m. Sundays
Accessibility: fully ADA accessible
Parking: $20+ valet, paid decks nearby
Nearest MARTA station: Arts Center
Reservations: recommended, available on Resy
Address, phone: 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-540-7572
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.
