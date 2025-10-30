restaurant review

Krog Bar Coal Fired Pizza is a passion project that pays off

Chef Kevin Rathbun’s new Peachtree Hills pizza restaurant is delicious, family-friendly and fun.
The Isabella, Krog Bar's pepperoni pizza. (Henri Hollis/AJC)
Krog Bar Coal Fired Pizza, the newest addition to chef Kevin Rathbun’s fiefdom in Peachtree Hills, is a pure passion project.

That’s a good thing for Atlanta. This resurrected version of Krog Bar serves excellent, New Haven-style-inspired pizza at a fantastic value; only one of the house pies costs more than $20.

In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Rathbun said he’s just having fun with the new restaurant and that he can charge less because “it’s not about the money.”

The K.R.O.G. pizza at Krog Bar, made with fennel sausage, onions and mozzarella. (Henri Hollis/AJC)
That’s not just a line. Rathbun was at the restaurant both times I visited and appeared to be having a blast. He swept up, cleared tables and hobnobbed with guests. Much of the restaurant’s decor was saved from the original Krog Bar, like the door, light fixtures and coat rack.

Rathbun said he especially enjoys having a family-friendly place where kids are a common sight; his other restaurants, KR Steakbar and Kevin Rathbun Steak, are upscale dinner destinations better suited for adults. And while he certainly recognized me on a Saturday afternoon visit, he paid much more attention to my 1-year-old dining partner (who highly appreciated the pizza once he turned his attention from the powdered parmesan cheese).

The centerpiece of the restaurant is the massive, coal-fired oven that Rathbun said had to be lifted into the space with a crane. It’s used to cook every hot item on the menu, and it runs on anthracite coal sourced from mines in Pennsylvania — 120 pounds of it each day. The coal fire is started with wood, so items cooked in the oven have a hint of woodsmoke flavor. The coal burns hot, yet slow and steady, bringing the oven to a predictable 750 degrees without the hotspots and constant maintenance of a wood fire.

Charred piquillo peppers shrink to about half their original size when cooked in Krog Bar's coal-fired oven. (Henri Hollis/AJC)
The oven works magic on more than just pizza. A particular standout on the menu is an appetizer of piquillo peppers, preserved Spanish sweet peppers that come in a jar. Rathbun said they cook down to about half their original size in the coal oven, gaining sweetness and complexity along the way.

The charred artichokes, another canned product, were tasty but didn’t get quite the crisp, flame-kissed exterior I expected.

Coal-roasted artichokes at Krog Bar. (Angela Hansberger for the AJC)
After the oven, the second-most important element of Krog Bar’s pizza is the dough (which is also used for a few other non-pizza menu items). A key difference between Krog Bar’s pizzas and the popular Neapolitan style is the type of flour used in the dough. Neapolitan-style pizza is famous for its use of soft, low-gluten double-zero flour. It produces a crust that’s tender and airy but less-than-sturdy in the face of heavier toppings. Krog Bar’s pizza, influenced by New Haven and New York styles, uses heartier bread flour, resulting in a more structured crust and a slice that can stand on its own.

The mortazza sandwich is a showcase for the dough’s impressive lightness. The sandwich bread is actually a round pizza crust folded around the filling like a taco. A heavy dough could easily overwhelm the sandwich’s delicate interior of mortadella, ricotta, pistachios and arugula, but Krog Bar’s crust still felt airy, even when doubled over. Such well-made, fresh bread paired with the sophisticated, multi-layered filling makes the mortazza a heavenly sandwich.

The mortazza sandwich at Krog Bar Coal Fired Pizza. (Courtesy of Krog Bar Coal Fired Pizza)
It should come as no surprise that the main event, the pizza itself, is wonderful. Thanks to a crust that manages to be both sturdy and delicate, and an oven that extracts moisture and intensifies flavors in just minutes, each Krog Bar pizza is a well-rounded gem. A simple margherita, a filler pie at many other restaurants, is a fabulous option here. The Isabella, Krog Bar’s pepperoni pizza, is replete with small, beautifully cupped pepperoni slices. One of my favorites, the divola, had a pleasant touch of spice from whole Calabrian chiles.

Rathbun, now 63, told the AJC he’s become more sentimental and reflective as he’s gotten older. But the obsessive attention to detail he’s applied to his pizza restaurant, from the decor saved after the original Krog Bar’s closure to his months of experimentation with pizza dough, shows that he hasn’t lost his fastball.

Krog Bar is about as simple and streamlined as a full-service pizza restaurant could be, so I would not put it in the category of transcendent, pilgrimage-worthy dining experiences. But when a restaurateur as successful and talented as Rathbun turns his focus to a passion project, it’s the dining public that reaps the rewards.

Krog Bar has opened in Peachtree Hills with coal-fired pizza like the surf clam. (Courtesy of Krog Bar)
Krog Bar Coal Fired Pizza

2 out of 4 stars (very good)

Food: pizza, salads and sandwiches

Service: quick and attentive, but not overbearing

Noise level: moderate to loud

Recommended dishes: any pizza, charred piquillo peppers, cauliflower-ceci picatta, escarole-fennel salad, romaine salad, the Italian sandwich, mortazza sandwich

Vegetarian dishes: Italian olives, coal-roasted artichoke hearts, burrata, charred piquillo peppers, cauliflower-ceci picatta, baked caciocavallo, local greens salad, escarole-fennel salad, roasted vegetable sandwich, pomodoro pizza, cheese don pizza, margherita pizza, quatro formaggi pizza

Alcohol: full bar available with a small selection of spritzes on the menu and an accessible wine list

Price range: less than $25 - $50 per person, excluding drinks

Hours: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays

Accessibility: fully ADA accessible

Parking: free lot on-site, complimentary valet

Nearest MARTA station: a little more than half a mile from Lindbergh Station

Reservations: not taken

Outdoor dining: yes

Takeout: yes, but call-in only and no delivery

Address, phone: 349 Peachtree Hills Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-301-7146

Website: krsteakbar.com/krog-bar-coal-fired-pizza

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.

About the Author

Henri Hollis is a reporter and restaurant critic for the Food & Dining team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer with a focus on food and restaurants, he joined the AJC full-time in January 2021, first covering breaking news. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

