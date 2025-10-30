Krog Bar Coal Fired Pizza is a passion project that pays off

2 out of 4 stars (very good)
Food: pizza, salads and sandwiches
Service: quick and attentive, but not overbearing
Noise level: moderate to loud
Recommended dishes: any pizza, charred piquillo peppers, cauliflower-ceci picatta, escarole-fennel salad, romaine salad, the Italian sandwich, mortazza sandwich
Vegetarian dishes: Italian olives, coal-roasted artichoke hearts, burrata, charred piquillo peppers, cauliflower-ceci picatta, baked caciocavallo, local greens salad, escarole-fennel salad, roasted vegetable sandwich, pomodoro pizza, cheese don pizza, margherita pizza, quatro formaggi pizza
Alcohol: full bar available with a small selection of spritzes on the menu and an accessible wine list
Price range: less than $25 - $50 per person, excluding drinks
Hours: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays
Accessibility: fully ADA accessible
Parking: free lot on-site, complimentary valet
Nearest MARTA station: a little more than half a mile from Lindbergh Station
Takeout: yes, but call-in only and no delivery
Address, phone: 349 Peachtree Hills Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-301-7146
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.
