It’s easy to have an apple a day the savory way

Pork Tenderloin with Apple-Herb Sauerkraut, French Chicken with Apples and Cream and Honey-Mustard Glazed Turkey Apple Meatloaf are savory dishes with big apple flavor. (Virginia Willis for the AJC)

The season inspires a genuine craze for treats like juicy, fresh apples and the many seasonal baked goods that use the fruit: apple pie, apple crisp, apple cake and more. It’s easy to forget that apples are also suitable for savory recipes, too.

Autumn is apple season in Georgia, when families flock to the North Georgia mountains for cider days and you-pick farms.

Apples add fiber and natural sweetness to meat dishes and have a particular affinity with pork and poultry. The benefits of apples multiply when you use more of them in your dishes, making them a main ingredient instead of just a garnish.

When cooking with apples, choose varieties known for firmness, especially varieties that bake well in pies, such as Granny Smith, McIntosh, Ginger Gold and Cortland. You need apples that will remain solid and toothsome when baked, not fall apart.

It helps to keep in mind that cooking with natural, whole ingredients can be unpredictable. Even seemingly high-quality apples can throw you a curveball and bake into mush. But the worst-case scenario (relatively speaking) in these aromatic recipes still produces tasty results; any less-than-perfect apples will melt into the onion-rich base, creating a flavorful and forgiving applesauce.

Different shapes and sizes of apples also offer different results. The larger and chunkier the apple is cut, the more unyielding and vegetablelike the apple will be. The smaller the apple pieces, the more likely they are to soften or fall apart.