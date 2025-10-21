It’s easy to have an apple a day the savory way

3 recipes to make apples part of fall-friendly main dishes.
Pork Tenderloin with Apple-Herb Sauerkraut, French Chicken with Apples and Cream and Honey-Mustard Glazed Turkey Apple Meatloaf are savory dishes with big apple flavor. (Virginia Willis for the AJC)
By Virginia Willis – For the AJC
29 minutes ago
Autumn is apple season in Georgia, when families flock to the North Georgia mountains for cider days and you-pick farms.
The season inspires a genuine craze for treats like juicy, fresh apples and the many seasonal baked goods that use the fruit: apple pie, apple crisp, apple cake and more. It’s easy to forget that apples are also suitable for savory recipes, too.
Apples add fiber and natural sweetness to meat dishes and have a particular affinity with pork and poultry. The benefits of apples multiply when you use more of them in your dishes, making them a main ingredient instead of just a garnish.
When cooking with apples, choose varieties known for firmness, especially varieties that bake well in pies, such as Granny Smith, McIntosh, Ginger Gold and Cortland. You need apples that will remain solid and toothsome when baked, not fall apart.
It helps to keep in mind that cooking with natural, whole ingredients can be unpredictable. Even seemingly high-quality apples can throw you a curveball and bake into mush. But the worst-case scenario (relatively speaking) in these aromatic recipes still produces tasty results; any less-than-perfect apples will melt into the onion-rich base, creating a flavorful and forgiving applesauce.
Different shapes and sizes of apples also offer different results. The larger and chunkier the apple is cut, the more unyielding and vegetablelike the apple will be. The smaller the apple pieces, the more likely they are to soften or fall apart.
For the best color, flavor and texture, leave the skin on the apples. Most apples also pair well with bold, savory herbs such as bay, rosemary and sage, all of which continue growing into fall.
A heavy hand with apples can also enrich and extend a main dish, making it more budget-friendly as well as increasing the nutritional density. The generous helpings of apples in the following recipes effectively create baked-in side dishes, allowing them to function as single-dish dinners, if that’s your preference.
It’s easy to have an apple a day, the savory way, with these recipes: pork tenderloin with apple-herb sauerkraut,French chicken with apples and cream and a honey-mustard glazed turkey apple meatloaf.
RECIPES
Autumn inspires a craving for treats like juicy, fresh apples and the seasonal baked goods. It’s easy to forget that apples are also suitable for savory recipes in which they are the main ingredient.
Pork Tenderloin with Apple-Herb Sauerkraut is meaty and satisfying for a weeknight supper. (Virginia Willis for the AJC)
Pork Tenderloin with Apple-Herb Sauerkraut
Look for premade refrigerated, not canned, sauerkraut for the best texture and flavor. Additionally, if you are hesitant about the bold fermented flavor of sauerkraut, you can rinse it under cold running water and drain it well before adding it to the recipe.
Olive oil spray
1 (1-pound) pork tenderloin
½ teaspoon coarse kosher salt, divided
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
1 onion, halved and sliced lengthwise
1 clove garlic, finely chopped
1 cup sauerkraut, firmly packed
1 apple, cored and cut into eighths
3 bay leaves, preferably fresh
Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Pat the pork tenderloin dry with paper towels. Season the pork on all sides with half the salt and pepper. Heat an ovenproof skillet or casserole over medium-high heat and spray with oil. Add the pork tenderloin and sear on all sides, 3 to 5 minutes total. Set aside.
To the same skillet, adjusting temperature if too hot, add onion and cook until translucent, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, 45 to 60 seconds. Season with remaining salt and pepper. Add the sauerkraut and apples; stir to combine. Return the pork to the skillet. Add the bay leaves.
Transfer to the oven and roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the tenderloin registers 145 degrees, about 20 minutes. Remove the skillet from the oven and transfer the pork tenderloin to a cutting board to rest before carving, about 3 minutes. Slice the pork and return to the top of the vegetables. Serve immediately.
Serves 4.
Per serving: 184 calories (percent of calories from fat, 20), 24 grams protein, 13 grams carbohydrates, 7 grams total sugars, 4 grams fiber, 4 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), 74 milligrams cholesterol, 665 milligrams sodium.
French Chicken with Apples and Cream is rich and indulgent with chunks of apples bobbing in a cream-enriched jus. (Virginia Willis for the AJC)
French Chicken with Apples and Cream
In addition to its place in history, Normandy, France, is famous for its apples and butter. This French country classic is customarily made with skin-on, whole chicken parts that are braised in a decadent, buttery-rich cream sauce. This simplified version eliminates the inevitably flabby skin and honors the original with a cream-enriched jus, producing a brighter, more herbaceous dish.
4 skinless bone-in chicken thighs
½ teaspoon coarse kosher salt
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Olive oil spray
1 firm apple, such as Honeycrisp, cut into 1-inch cubes
1 sweet onion, diced
1 garlic clove, finely chopped
¼ cup apple cider
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
¼ cup heavy cream
1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh sage, plus sprigs for garnish
Season the chicken pieces on both sides with salt and pepper. Heat a large, straight-sided skillet over medium-high heat and spray with olive oil spray. Place the chicken in, smooth side down (formerly skin side). Sear until golden brown, 3 to 5minutes. Turn and brown the other side, 2 minutes. Remove to a plate.
To the same skillet, add the onion. Cook until translucent, 3 to 5 minutes.Add garlic and cook until fragrant,45 to 60 seconds. Add the apple cider, heavy cream, Dijon and sage. Stir to combine and bring to a boil. Return the chicken to the pan.
Cover and reduce the heat to a simmer. Cook, occasionally spooning the sauce over the chicken, until the juices run clear when pierced with the tip of a knife and the internal temperature registers 160 degrees on an instant-read thermometer, about 20 minutes. Transfer the thighs to a shallow platter and spoon the apples over the chicken. Serve immediately with the remaining sauce on the side.
Serves 4.
Per serving: 296 calories (percent of calories from fat, 36), 30 grams protein, 17 grams carbohydrates, 12 grams total sugars, 2 grams fiber, 12 grams total fat (5 grams saturated), 151 milligrams cholesterol, 531 milligrams sodium.
Grated apple adds flavor and fiber to the Honey-Mustard Glazed Turkey Apple Meatloaf. (Virginia Willis for the AJC)
Honey-Mustard Glazed Turkey Apple Meatloaf
Grated apple adds moisture and flavor to this healthful turkey meatloaf topped with a honey-mustard glaze. To efficiently shred the apple, leave the apple whole and press one side at a time against the large edge of a box grater, until only a core remains.
Serve with steamed butter and herb potatoes and green beans for a well-rounded meal.
2 tablespoons coarse-grain mustard
2 tablespoons honey
1 onion, diced
1 stalk celery, diced
1 pound ground 99% fat-free turkey
1 Granny Smith apple, cored and grated
1 tablespoon freshly chopped parsley
1 teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon coarse kosher salt, plus more for seasoning
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more for seasoning
Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a rimmed baking pan with a nonstick silicone baking mat or aluminum foil. Combine the honey and mustard. Set aside.
Place the onion and celery in the glass microwave-safe bowl. Place in the microwave and cookuntil the onion is clear and translucent, about 3 minutes,depending on the strength of your microwave. Transfer to a large bowl and set aside to cool slightly, about 5 minutes.
Once the vegetables have cooled, add the turkey, apple, parsley, garlic powder and 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper; stir to combine. Place on the prepared baking pan. Shape into one large patty about 1 inch thick. Brush the meat with the honey-mustard mixture to coat the top.
Transfer to the oven and cook until the turkey meatloaf registers 160 degrees when measured with an instant-read thermometer, about 30 minutes. Let the meatloaf rest in a warm spot for a few minutes until the temperature rises to 165 degrees and the juices redistribute. Serve hot.
Serves 4.
Per serving: 250 calories (percent of calories from fat, 36), 22 grams protein, 18 grams carbohydrates, 14 grams total sugars, 2 grams fiber, 10 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 84 milligrams cholesterol, 452 milligrams sodium.