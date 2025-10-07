Hillside Orchard Farms began as a backyard business

Family-run Rabun County firm now employs 60 people and makes more than 700 products a year.

Hillside Orchard Farms' apple butter is made from a recipe passed down from owner Patsy Mitcham’s father. (Courtesy of Hillside Orchard Farms)

In 2024, Georgia Agricultural Education published a list showing the state had 22 remaining canneries , now called food processing centers.

As a high school student in the 1960s, Robert Mitcham was active in the cannery at his Meriwether County school. He went on to become an agriculture teacher, ultimately running Rabun County’s cannery.

With the cannery providing equipment and space, agriculture teachers taught students and local residents the safe way to process what they had grown or purchased from local farms.

There was a time when every Georgia county had at least one cannery, often associated with the local school district, offering a place for residents to prepare and preserve homegrown foods.

The business now employs a staff of 60 workers when in full production and produces more than 700 products a year, including 17 flavors of jam, 21 varieties of jelly (corn cob and mayhaw among them) and 15 fruit and vegetable butters, such as sweet potato with honey and rum apple.

“When we first started, we did a special order of 150 cases of apple butter with apples from our orchard,” she said. “It took us all week. Now we can do that in two hours. We make jams, jellies, barbecue sauce, pickles and relishes, chutney, fruit ciders and bloody mary mix, and we have a bakery where we make fruit bread, fritters, doughnuts and fruit cakes.”

Hillside Orchard Farms produces more than 700 products a year, including 17 flavors of jam, 21 varieties of jelly and 15 fruit and vegetable butters. (Courtesy of Hillside Orchard Farms)

“We made the apple butter and pickles for the Dillard House (in nearby Dillard) and it just grew from there,” Patsy Mitcham said. “Eventually Robert quit teaching and we started Hillside Orchard Farms. It started out small in our backyard and now there are four big buildings behind our house.

In 1983, Mitcham and his wife, Patsy, built a small jelly kitchen in the backyard of their Rabun County home and began producing a line of 10 items, including apple butter and strawberry jam, as well as bread and butter pickles.

“We have 15 varieties of barbecue sauce and 26 different salsas. And lots of Vidalia onion products,” Patsy Mitcham said.

The bakery at Hillside Orchard Farms turns out fruit bread, fritters, doughnuts and fruit cakes. (Courtesy of Hillside Orchard Farms)

Robert died in 2023 but his wife and the next two generations of the Mitcham family continue the business. In addition to producing its own branded products, it provides growers and others with private labeling and co-packing services.

The company’s 6,000-square-foot retail shop is a showcase of the bottled and jarred products it produces, with shelf after shelf holding 22 varieties of hot sauce, a dozen different fruit syrups, eight kinds of fruit cider as well as marinades, salad dressings, dry mixes for baking, drink mixers, spice mixes, jams, jellies and pickles.

Hillside Orchard Farms offers seasonal agritourism attractions, including blackberry and apple picking, a corn maze, a gem mine and visits with farm animals. (Courtesy of Hillside Orchard Farms)

In addition to selling what they preserve, the Mitchams expanded into agritourism, offering blackberry, apple and muscadines picking, a corn maze, a gem mine and the chance to meet their barnyard animals in season.