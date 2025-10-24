Check out these 13 new concessions coming to State Farm Arena

“The numbers are off the scale,” he said.

Garvin joined the stadium’s culinary operations in 2023. Before that, the native Atlantan co-founded and was the executive chef at LowCountry Steak in Midtown and LowCountry in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. He still owns both restaurants and spends time cooking at the steakhouse when there aren’t games.

Moving from restaurant service to feeding tens of thousands of fans was vastly different from what he was used to, Garvin said, but he spent those first few games watching and learning from the staff.

The process starts with the traditional menu creation process, but when it comes time to decide how much food to order, that’s when the real mathematics start to determine how much of each item fans will be eating.

At the stadium, Garvin does “less cooking and more sort of navigating,” he said. He works with the culinary staff, but he also spends time roaming the arena during events and interacting with the guests.

The job keeps him so busy that most of the time “I don’t even know if we’ve won or lost the game, or who we may be playing.”

