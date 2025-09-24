Turn to the freezer aisle for quick fried fish sandwiches

One of my husband’s favorite fast food orders is the Filet-O-Fish from McDonald’s. It always seems like a surprising order to me. Why choose a cheese-covered fish sandwich over a burger or fried chicken? But his obsession with the sandwich has driven me to create a homemade version with a bit more flavor.

Breading and frying fish for the sandwiches is out of the question for a 5:30 Challenge recipe, but frozen fish sticks are a fine alternative. Look for brands, such as Gorton’s, that make fish sticks from whole fillets instead of ground fish. Once they turn crisp in a hot oven, arrange the sticks into four portions by scooting three sticks next to each other and topping each portion with a slice of cheese. They’ll almost look like the interior of another famous McDonald’s sandwich, the McRib.

Instead of classic tartar sauce, I use ranch dressing for this sandwich. It brings bright, herbal flavor notes to the dish and its fluid creaminess better meshes with the other components of the sandwich.

