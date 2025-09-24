Turn to the freezer aisle for quick fried fish sandwiches
Ranch dressing, frozen fish sticks and a cheese slice pair up nicely with a little oven time.
Ranch Fish Sandwich. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC)
By Kate Williams – For the AJC
9 hours ago
One of my husband’s favorite fast food orders is the Filet-O-Fishfrom McDonald’s. It always seems like a surprising order to me. Whychoose a cheese-covered fish sandwich over a burger or fried chicken? But his obsession with the sandwich has driven me to create a homemade version with a bit more flavor.
Breading and frying fish for the sandwiches is out of the question for a 5:30 Challenge recipe,but frozen fish sticks are a fine alternative. Look for brands, such as Gorton’s, that make fish sticks from whole fillets instead of ground fish. Once they turn crisp in a hot oven, arrange the sticks into four portions by scooting three sticks next to each other and topping each portion with a slice of cheese. They’ll almost look like the interior of another famous McDonald’s sandwich, the McRib.
Instead of classic tartar sauce, I use ranch dressing for thissandwich. It brings bright, herbal flavor notes to the dish and its fluid creaminess better meshes with the other components of the sandwich.
12 high-quality fish sticks, such as Gorton’s Cod Fish Sticks
2 cups shredded iceberg lettuce (about 1/2 head)
6 tablespoons ranch dressing, divided, plus more for serving
4 slices American cheese
4 hamburger buns, split
Heat the oven to 450 degrees with racks positioned in the top and bottom third of the oven.
Place the fish sticks in a single layer on a sheet pan. Transfer to the top rack of the oven and cook, flipping halfway through, until hot and crisp, about 15 minutes.
While the fish sticks are cooking, combine the lettuce and 2 tablespoons of the dressing in a medium bowl. Stir with a fork to thoroughly combine. Place the buns on a second sheet pan, cut-side down.
When the timer for the fish sticks goes off, carefully remove from the oven. Use a spatula to arrange the fish sticks into four portions byplacing three sticksagainst each other and covering with a slice of cheese. Repeat with the remaining fish sticks and cheese slices. Return to the top rack of the oven and place the sheet pan with thebuns on the bottom rack. Continue to cook until the cheese is melted and the buns are warmed, 2 to 3 more minutes.
Flip the buns cut-side up. Divide the lettuce mixture between the bottom buns. Spread an additional 1 tablespoon of dressing on each top bun. Use a spatula to placethe cheese-topped fish sticks on the lettuce mixture. Top with the top bun and serve immediately with additional ranch if desired.
Serves 4.
Per serving: 496 calories (percent of calories from fat, 51), 17 grams protein, 44 grams carbohydrates, 7 grams total sugars, 2 grams fiber, 28 grams total fat (8 grams saturated), 49 milligrams cholesterol, 1,216 milligrams sodium.
Kate Williams is a freelance writer and recipe developer. In addition to the AJC, her work has appeared in places such as Alton Brown's Good Eats, The Local Palate, Serious Eats, and America's Test Kitchen.
