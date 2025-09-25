Truth Be Told offers Roswell a rare dining experience

Goat cheese terrine is one of the appetizer courses at Truth Be Told. (Courtesy of Lauren Lynn/Truth Be Told)

Beef took a starring role among the entrees, as well. The wagyu tongue and tri-tip was another lovely showcase for Georgia cattle; the steak was tender and beautifully cooked, while the tongue was served as a thin slice of a mosaic terrine.

Bigeye tuna, meanwhile, was seared perfectly rare and served in a rich pool of “bone sauce,” a classic beef and veal demi-glace.

Although I wasn’t able to try it, I asked about a menu item called ripper in a tux, which turned out to be a hot dog made in-house and deep fried until its casing breaks (the “ripper” style popularized in New Jersey). The dog is served with caviar and other high-minded fixings; Marcus said it has been one of the most popular menu items so far.

Truth Be Told’s owner, Jonathan Yu, helms the beverage program, which is characterized by thoughtful cocktails and a well-rounded wine list. Wine pairings are available with the tasting menu for just $51, an offering that often creeps into the triple digits at similar restaurants. The price is lower because it includes five half-glasses, allowing customers to enjoy paired wines and still remember their meal.

