Truth Be Told offers Roswell a rare dining experience

Those delays couldn’t be blamed on the restaurant being too busy, as the place was nearly empty both times. On a Sunday night, when the rest of Canton Street was buzzing, hardly anyone seemed to make it to Roswell’s newest, most exciting restaurant.
Truth Be Told isn’t perfect, but the restaurant does a lot of things right, with high-concept cooking, strong service, good beverages and obsessively sourced area ingredients. It’s also an incredible value — the menu price is about half what the same restaurant could charge in the city of Atlanta.
Nearly everything about Truth Be Told signals that it’s a labor of love. Will Roswell love it back?
3 out of 4 stars (excellent)
Food: American fine dining
Recommended dishes: snow beef carpaccio, beef tartare, salmon tartare, cacio e paradiso (grana padano, allium, egg noodles), Georgia wagyu tongue and tri-tip, bigeye tuna, ripper in a tux, strawberry dessert, blueberry ganache
Vegetarian dishes: goat cheese terrine, farm greens, cacio e paradiso, corn agnolotti
Alcohol: full bar with cocktails, well-rounded wine list
Price range: $100-$200 per person, excluding drinks
Hours: 5-9 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, 5-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 5-9 p.m. Sundays
Accessibility: fully ADA-compliant, but call ahead to ensure accommodations
Parking: valet, paid lots nearby
Nearest MARTA station: none
Reservations: recommended, available through Resy
Address, phone: 1104 Canton St., Roswell. 470-663-6791
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.
