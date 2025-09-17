Petite Violette’s Tarte au Pommes is time-tested dessert

Petite Violette’s Tarte au Pommes has been on the restaurant's menu for almost a decade. (Courtesy of Petite Violette)

No meal at Petite Violette is complete without their delicious Tarte au Pommes. This simple dessert is so much more than the sum of its parts. We’d love to know how it’s made.

When Anthony Gropp, head chef and co-owner of Petite Violette, sent the recipe, he explained that the Tarte au Pommes has been on the Petite Violette menu for almost a decade. “This was one of the most popular desserts on the menu at Violette Restaurant so it was an easy decision to have it on Petite Violette’s new dessert menu when we combined Petite Auberge and Violette in 2016.

“One of the great things about the tarte is its great flavor even with its simplicity. Pastry, apples, butter, sugar and hints of almond make this a wonderful, light dessert — perfect to end any meal.”

The finished apple tart is dusted with powdered sugar and served with whipped cream and a drizzle of the restaurant’s housemade caramel sauce. A sprig of mint completes the presentation.

Petite Violette’s Tarte au Pommes