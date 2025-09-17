Petite Violette’s Tarte au Pommes is time-tested dessert

From the Menu...

Petite Violette’s Tarte au Pommes has been on the restaurant's menu for almost a decade. (Courtesy of Petite Violette)
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
1 hour ago

No meal at Petite Violette is complete without their delicious Tarte au Pommes. This simple dessert is so much more than the sum of its parts. We’d love to know how it’s made.

— Sarah Rivers, Atlanta

When Anthony Gropp, head chef and co-owner of Petite Violette, sent the recipe, he explained that the Tarte au Pommes has been on the Petite Violette menu for almost a decade. “This was one of the most popular desserts on the menu at Violette Restaurant so it was an easy decision to have it on Petite Violette’s new dessert menu when we combined Petite Auberge and Violette in 2016.

“One of the great things about the tarte is its great flavor even with its simplicity. Pastry, apples, butter, sugar and hints of almond make this a wonderful, light dessert — perfect to end any meal.”

The finished apple tart is dusted with powdered sugar and served with whipped cream and a drizzle of the restaurant’s housemade caramel sauce. A sprig of mint completes the presentation.

Petite Violette’s Tarte au Pommes

  1. Heat oven to 375 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.
  2. Make frangipane: In a small bowl, stir together sugar, almond flour, butter and egg yolk.
  3. Peel and core apples. Cut each apple in half through the stem end and cut into 1/8-inch thick slices.
  4. Unroll puff pastry and cut sheet in half lengthwise, then cut each half into five 3-by-5-inch rectangles. Transfer five rectangles to each prepared baking sheet, leaving a 1-inch space between rectangles.
  5. Using an offset spatula, spread each rectangle with a thin layer of frangipane, about 1 tablespoon per rectangle.
  6. Shingle apple slices over frangipane and sprinkle lightly with sugar. Reserve any remaining apple slices for another use.
  7. Bake 15 minutes or until pastry is golden and apples are lightly browned.
  8. Remove from oven and serve warm.

Makes 10.

Per serving, without garnishes: 236 calories (percent of calories from fat, 59), 3 grams protein, 21 grams carbohydrates, 9 grams total sugars, 2 grams fiber, 16 grams total fat (4 grams saturated), 31 milligrams cholesterol, 64 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of ... Petite Violette, 2948 Clairmont Road NE, Atlanta. 404-634-6268, petitevioletterestaurant.com.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

