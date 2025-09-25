The latest round of beverage publications is arriving in bookstores. They range from an in-depth examination of Japanese whisky culture to cocktail preparation with a Scottish actor. These nine titles will not only help you pour a better drink, but also better understand what you’re sipping.
A fall harvest of new drink books to discover
Like Jamie Fraser, the character he brings to life in the hit Starz series “Outlander,” Sam Heughan is a proud Scot who loves both whiskey and Scotch whisky. In “The Cocktail Diaries: A Spirited Adventure” ($29.99, Quadrille), he regales the reader with traveling tales along with recipes for his top 10 cocktails plus his signature cocktail, Sam’s Sazernach, made with his Sassenach Whiskey.
With a humorous and approachable style, Jennifer Brian writes of making cocktails as a ritual, where selecting and mixing ingredients is an experience in itself, in “Classic Cocktail Revival” ($29.95, University Press of Kentucky). From the beginnings of the cocktail to today’s spirit-free concoctions, Brian guides the reader through classics with easy-to-follow recipes and histories, all told from her pulpit as a self-described “cocktail evangelist.” The book includes more than 80 recipes, with chapters divided by cocktail type.
Kick off your boots, put on a record and mix up a drink with Andre Darlington’s “Booze & Vinyl Country” ($26, Running Press) as your guide. Featuring songs from the ’50s to Beyonce’s “Cowboy Carter,” the drink and music pairings tell a story through an artist’s songs with liner notes and drink recipes. Stir up a peach-infused Topless Lady to go along with John Prine’s “Spanish Pipedream” or start off with a Slow Burn while the Kacey Musgraves single by the same name spins.
With accessible sections on tasting and exploring the grapes originating in 51 wine-producing countries, Rose Murray Brown abridges a wine-tasting class into a compact, unpretentious book. In “A Taste for Wine: A New Tasting Masterclass for Wine Lovers” ($29.99, Mitchell Beazley), readers learn to read a wine label and the meaning of descriptors like “acetic,” “limpid” and “racy” from one of only 149 female Masters of Wine in the world. (Release date: Oct. 23)
In “The Whisky World: A Curated Guide to Unforgettable Distilleries and Their Whiskies” ($26.99, Mitchell Beasley), Joel Harrison takes you on a spirited tour of 52 of the best distillery experiences, from 13 in the U.S. to prefectures in Japan. Filled with tips, tasting notes, origin stories and colorful distillery photography, it’s a great resource on the current whisky landscape. (Release date: Sept. 30)
A love letter to the culture, nature and people crafting Japanese whisky, “The Japanese Way of Whisky: Japan’s Whiskies and how to Enjoy Them” ($29.99, Mitchell Beazley) is an update to his formerly out-of-print book. Spirits expert Dave Broom’s exploration begins as a road trip, and Kohei Take’s stunning photographs take you on an exciting ride-along as Broom speaks with makers. In the Tokyo bar life section, Broom focuses on the ice ball, a seemingly simple yet essential component of Japanese whisky culture. (Release date: Sept. 30)
You can almost smell the smoky aroma of agave cooking over fire to make mezcal in Anna Bruce’s book, “Tequila, Mezcal & More” ($24.99, Mitchell Beasley). With distiller/producer stories, 20-plus recipes and a brand directory, the book is both a great resource and a good read for the entire mezcal landscape, including distinct, artisanal Mexican agave spirits like sotol, raicilla and bacanora.
Craft cocktails meet design in “The Mixology Way” ($39.99, Mitchell Beazley), where 100 recipes are presented with infographic, poster-style illustrations chock-full of information. Lucas Tubiana presents tips and tricks, techniques and variations through vivid photography and detailed illustrations that are fit for framing. The coffee-table book guides users in creating striking garnishes and final finishes using bitters.
The transitional flavors of fall make for the best cocktail experiences. Indexed dividers in “Autumn Spirits: Cozy Fall Cocktail and Drink Recipes” ($17.99, Adams Media) guide the home bartender who is stocked with spirits, wine, beer and cider. The 75 recipe cards include a photo, a concise recipe and serving size. “Autumn Spirits” makes a great gift for the firepit owner who could accompany the warming crackle with a Cinnamon Whiskey Sour or Fall Red Wine Sangria.