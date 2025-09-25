A fall harvest of new drink books to discover

Kick off your boots, put on a record and mix up a drink with Andre Darlington’s “Booze & Vinyl Country” ($26, Running Press) as your guide. Featuring songs from the ’50s to Beyonce’s “Cowboy Carter,” the drink and music pairings tell a story through an artist’s songs with liner notes and drink recipes. Stir up a peach-infused Topless Lady to go along with John Prine’s “Spanish Pipedream” or start off with a Slow Burn while the Kacey Musgraves single by the same name spins.