Through Nov. 2. 467 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-2176, amoreeamore.com/experiences

Brookhaven Restaurant Month

Explore Brookhaven and the City of Brookhaven will launch the city’s first restaurant month. Restaurants will offer chef collaborations, limited-time menu items, wine tastings, cocktail events and menu deals. The month of specials will culminate in Taste Brookhaven on Oct. 2, an all-inclusive tasting experience.

Sept. 1-30. Multiple locations. explorebrookhaven.com/restaurant-month

Panda Fest

The popular Panda Fest is returning for its second Atlanta festival. This Asian food fest will take place in Atlantic Station’s Pinnacle Lot with more than 70 food vendors, artisan merchants and cultural performances. Expect vendors from Georgia and across the U.S. serving dishes like bao buns, skewers and bubble teas as well as crafts, calligraphy and paper cutting.

Sept. 5-7. 221 20th St., Atlanta. pandafests.com

Credit: Courtesy of the Works Credit: Courtesy of the Works

Pupfest

The Works mixed-use development in the Upper Westside will host this event that people and their pups are welcome to attend. There will be live music, dog-friendly vendors, cooling stations, giveaways and dog-themed cocktails.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 6. $16 per person. 1259 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta. theworksatl.com/event/pupfest-2025

Credit: Courtesy of Taste of Smyrna Credit: Courtesy of Taste of Smyrna

Taste of Smyrna

Enjoy samples from more than 25 Smyrna restaurants during this festival. Admission is free and samples can be purchased from participating restaurants like Williamson Brothers BBQ, Mezza Luna Pasta and Seafood and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 6. 2800 King St. SE, Smyrna. facebook.com/TasteofSmyrna

Town Square Community Dinner Series

The Mill Kitchen & Bar will hold a community dinner series benefiting Friends of Roswell this month, a nonprofit that works to improve Roswell’s recreational spaces. The al fresco evening includes a welcome reception and a four-course dinner accompanied by wine pairings.

6 p.m. Sept. 7. $130 per person. 590 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell. 770-817-9345, themillkitchenandbar.com/happenings

Cobb County Foodie Week

Support Cobb’s restaurants during this culinary celebration where over 50 restaurants will offer meal deals, discounts and special menus. Participating restaurants include Acres and Oak Kitchen, Antico Pizza, Cuban Diner, MTH Pizza, Tin Lizzy’s and Peach State Pizza.

Sept. 6-13. Multiple locations. travelcobb.org/cobb-county-restaurants/cobb-foodie-week

Credit: Courtesy of Rafterman Photography Credit: Courtesy of Rafterman Photography

Atlanta Food & Wine Festival

This food festival celebrating regional chefs and spirits returns this year with four days of tasting tents, chef demonstrations and a new location in the Home Depot Backyard near Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Tickets include unlimited food and drink.

Sept. 11-14. $135-$185 per person. 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta. atlfoodandwinefestival.com

Garden Room collab dinner

Chef Freddy Money of Atlas and the Garden Room will join with London’s chef Thomas Straker for a collaboration dinner through OpenTable and Visa’s Friends in Town dining series.

Sept. 13. $150 per person. 88 W. Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. 404-600-6471, opentable.com/r/the-garden-room-atlanta

Credit: Courtesy of Armus Media Credit: Courtesy of Armus Media

Taste & Brews Festival

Head to Etowah River Park in Canton for a festival celebrating regional cuisine, craft beer, live music and local artisans. Attendees can expect 30 food vendors serving a variety of cuisines and a lineup of craft beers.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 13-14. 600 Brown Industrial Parkway, Canton. tasteandbrews.com

Women’s Power Luncheon

Meals on Wheels Atlanta will host its annual Women’s Power Luncheon that brings together Atlanta’s female leaders for an afternoon focused on “Leading Well: Grounded in Wellness, Thriving in Purpose.” Guests can expect panels, a multicourse lunch and brand activations.

11 a.m. Sept. 18. $375 per person. 1705 Commerce Drive NW, Atlanta. mowatl.org/events

The Souper Walk

Souper Jenny is hosting its annual fundraiser for the Zadie Project, a nonprofit that helps to feed and educate children, families and seniors affected by food insecurity in Atlanta. The Souper Walk begins at the Souper Jenny Roswell location and travels to each location throughout the city. Participants can donate $250 to join the walk and will receive snacks, drinks, lunch and a T-shirt.

7 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 20. 589 Atlanta St., Roswell. souperjennyatl.com/souper-walk-vii

Chocolate 101

Head to Epicurean Theatre for a chocolate class led by Lou Bank. Bank will guide attendees through a tasting with five cocktails, a cacao seed sampling and information on cacao varietals and how the origin influences the flavor. Tickets also include a welcome cacao cocktail.

1:30-3 p.m. Sept. 21. $35 per person. 1117 W Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. epicureanhotelatlanta.com/events/chocolate-101-september-2025

“We’re So Dead” film premiere

The Plaza Theatre will premiere “We’re So Dead” this month, a horror-comedy film by and for restaurant workers. The premiere will bring together the film’s cast, producers and filmmakers, and a portion of ticket sales will benefit Giving Kitchen.

7:30 p.m. Sept. 22. $15.13-$20.13. 1049 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 470-410-1939, weresodeadmovie.com

Festa Dell’uva

Pricci will host its annual Italian grape festival featuring entertainment, Italian wine and spirits, food stations and heavy hors d’oeuvres.

Sept. 28. $89 per person. 500 Pharr Road, Atlanta. 404-237-2941, opentable.com/pricci

Atlanta Hawks Forkside Seats

This culinary event at the State Farm Arena will begin in a private club space where attendees can sample cocktails and bites from new and forthcoming Atlanta restaurants like Bar Ana, Lucky Star, Avize and Fawn Wine and Amaro Bar. Next, guests will enjoy a family-style dinner curated by chef G. Garvin, followed by music, an auction and sweet treats. All proceeds will benefit Giving Kitchen.

6:30 p.m. Sept. 28. $250-$550 per person. 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 404-334-0557, e.givesmart.com/events/IxL

Credit: Courtesy of Wendell Weithers Photography Credit: Courtesy of Wendell Weithers Photography

Gluten Free Atlanta Fest

Monday Night Brewing will host this gluten-free festival at its new indoor-outdoor space the Grove in West Midtown. Expect gluten-free beers from Monday Night, an entirely gluten-free food lineup of wings, dips, salads and pizza, live music and lawn games. Admission is free with food available for purchase.

Noon-6 p.m. Sept. 28. 670 Trabert Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-596-8271, mondaynightbrewing.com/gluten-freedom-at-monday-night-brewing