September is full of festivals and other events in metro Atlanta. You can catch a film made by restaurant workers, celebrate an Italian grape festival and check out Panda Fest. Here’s our lineup:
Amore e Amore’s Nightmare on Highland
The Italian restaurant known for its creative designs has transformed into Nightmare on Highland with cobwebs and spooky decorations. Expect themed menus throughout the fall.
Through Nov. 2. 467 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-2176, amoreeamore.com/experiences
Brookhaven Restaurant Month
Explore Brookhaven and the City of Brookhaven will launch the city’s first restaurant month. Restaurants will offer chef collaborations, limited-time menu items, wine tastings, cocktail events and menu deals. The month of specials will culminate in Taste Brookhaven on Oct. 2, an all-inclusive tasting experience.
Sept. 1-30. Multiple locations. explorebrookhaven.com/restaurant-month
Panda Fest
The popular Panda Fest is returning for its second Atlanta festival. This Asian food fest will take place in Atlantic Station’s Pinnacle Lot with more than 70 food vendors, artisan merchants and cultural performances. Expect vendors from Georgia and across the U.S. serving dishes like bao buns, skewers and bubble teas as well as crafts, calligraphy and paper cutting.
Sept. 5-7. 221 20th St., Atlanta. pandafests.com
Credit: Courtesy of the Works
Credit: Courtesy of the Works
Pupfest
The Works mixed-use development in the Upper Westside will host this event that people and their pups are welcome to attend. There will be live music, dog-friendly vendors, cooling stations, giveaways and dog-themed cocktails.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 6. $16 per person. 1259 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta. theworksatl.com/event/pupfest-2025
Credit: Courtesy of Taste of Smyrna
Credit: Courtesy of Taste of Smyrna
Taste of Smyrna
Enjoy samples from more than 25 Smyrna restaurants during this festival. Admission is free and samples can be purchased from participating restaurants like Williamson Brothers BBQ, Mezza Luna Pasta and Seafood and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar.
11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 6. 2800 King St. SE, Smyrna. facebook.com/TasteofSmyrna
Town Square Community Dinner Series
The Mill Kitchen & Bar will hold a community dinner series benefiting Friends of Roswell this month, a nonprofit that works to improve Roswell’s recreational spaces. The al fresco evening includes a welcome reception and a four-course dinner accompanied by wine pairings.
6 p.m. Sept. 7. $130 per person. 590 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell. 770-817-9345, themillkitchenandbar.com/happenings
Cobb County Foodie Week
Support Cobb’s restaurants during this culinary celebration where over 50 restaurants will offer meal deals, discounts and special menus. Participating restaurants include Acres and Oak Kitchen, Antico Pizza, Cuban Diner, MTH Pizza, Tin Lizzy’s and Peach State Pizza.
Sept. 6-13. Multiple locations. travelcobb.org/cobb-county-restaurants/cobb-foodie-week
Credit: Courtesy of Rafterman Photography
Credit: Courtesy of Rafterman Photography
Atlanta Food & Wine Festival
This food festival celebrating regional chefs and spirits returns this year with four days of tasting tents, chef demonstrations and a new location in the Home Depot Backyard near Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Tickets include unlimited food and drink.
Sept. 11-14. $135-$185 per person. 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta. atlfoodandwinefestival.com
Garden Room collab dinner
Chef Freddy Money of Atlas and the Garden Room will join with London’s chef Thomas Straker for a collaboration dinner through OpenTable and Visa’s Friends in Town dining series.
Sept. 13. $150 per person. 88 W. Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. 404-600-6471, opentable.com/r/the-garden-room-atlanta
Credit: Courtesy of Armus Media
Credit: Courtesy of Armus Media
Taste & Brews Festival
Head to Etowah River Park in Canton for a festival celebrating regional cuisine, craft beer, live music and local artisans. Attendees can expect 30 food vendors serving a variety of cuisines and a lineup of craft beers.
11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 13-14. 600 Brown Industrial Parkway, Canton. tasteandbrews.com
Women’s Power Luncheon
Meals on Wheels Atlanta will host its annual Women’s Power Luncheon that brings together Atlanta’s female leaders for an afternoon focused on “Leading Well: Grounded in Wellness, Thriving in Purpose.” Guests can expect panels, a multicourse lunch and brand activations.
11 a.m. Sept. 18. $375 per person. 1705 Commerce Drive NW, Atlanta. mowatl.org/events
The Souper Walk
Souper Jenny is hosting its annual fundraiser for the Zadie Project, a nonprofit that helps to feed and educate children, families and seniors affected by food insecurity in Atlanta. The Souper Walk begins at the Souper Jenny Roswell location and travels to each location throughout the city. Participants can donate $250 to join the walk and will receive snacks, drinks, lunch and a T-shirt.
7 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 20. 589 Atlanta St., Roswell. souperjennyatl.com/souper-walk-vii
Chocolate 101
Head to Epicurean Theatre for a chocolate class led by Lou Bank. Bank will guide attendees through a tasting with five cocktails, a cacao seed sampling and information on cacao varietals and how the origin influences the flavor. Tickets also include a welcome cacao cocktail.
1:30-3 p.m. Sept. 21. $35 per person. 1117 W Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. epicureanhotelatlanta.com/events/chocolate-101-september-2025
“We’re So Dead” film premiere
The Plaza Theatre will premiere “We’re So Dead” this month, a horror-comedy film by and for restaurant workers. The premiere will bring together the film’s cast, producers and filmmakers, and a portion of ticket sales will benefit Giving Kitchen.
7:30 p.m. Sept. 22. $15.13-$20.13. 1049 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 470-410-1939, weresodeadmovie.com
Festa Dell’uva
Pricci will host its annual Italian grape festival featuring entertainment, Italian wine and spirits, food stations and heavy hors d’oeuvres.
Sept. 28. $89 per person. 500 Pharr Road, Atlanta. 404-237-2941, opentable.com/pricci
Atlanta Hawks Forkside Seats
This culinary event at the State Farm Arena will begin in a private club space where attendees can sample cocktails and bites from new and forthcoming Atlanta restaurants like Bar Ana, Lucky Star, Avize and Fawn Wine and Amaro Bar. Next, guests will enjoy a family-style dinner curated by chef G. Garvin, followed by music, an auction and sweet treats. All proceeds will benefit Giving Kitchen.
6:30 p.m. Sept. 28. $250-$550 per person. 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 404-334-0557, e.givesmart.com/events/IxL
Credit: Courtesy of Wendell Weithers Photography
Credit: Courtesy of Wendell Weithers Photography
Gluten Free Atlanta Fest
Monday Night Brewing will host this gluten-free festival at its new indoor-outdoor space the Grove in West Midtown. Expect gluten-free beers from Monday Night, an entirely gluten-free food lineup of wings, dips, salads and pizza, live music and lawn games. Admission is free with food available for purchase.
Noon-6 p.m. Sept. 28. 670 Trabert Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-596-8271, mondaynightbrewing.com/gluten-freedom-at-monday-night-brewing
