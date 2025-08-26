At the end of World War II, Tiki drinks offered escapism in a glass to war-weary customers. These elaborate rum-based cocktails were served in ornate ceramic mugs full of fruit juices and topped with opulent garnishes, like an ersatz emotional bomb shelter. Drinkers embraced a romanticized version of Polynesia, which included thatched-roof bars, faux Tiki statues and the Mai Tai.
After years of great debate over the Mai Tai’s provenance, a 1970 court declared Victor Bergeron, known as “Trader Vic,” the sole inventor. Bergeron had opened his Tiki-themed restaurant in Oakland, California in 1934, riding the Tiki boom with successful franchises through the ’50s and ’60s heyday. Legend holds that he named the Mai Tai after serving his brainchild to Tahitian guests, who exclaimed, “maita’i roa ae,” which translates to “out of this world” in their native tongue.
The fruity and powerful concoction is quintessentially Tiki, with a mixture of rums at its core, tropical fruit juices and spices in the form of liqueurs, syrups and bitters, and usually a theatrical garnish. The standard recipe calls for a base of lime and sugar, light and dark rums, a touch of curaçao (orange-flavored liqueur) and orgeat, an almond-flavored syrup.
Atlanta is home to the last Trader Vic’s Bergeron personally helped design (and one of the last Trader Vic’s U.S. locations). The city plays heavily in the Mai Tai cultural zeitgeist. Local bartenders take the rum base as an arena to play, and the results are delicious.
Mai Tai at Trader Vic’s
How lucky are we to have an original Trader Vic’s? To sample the prototype Tiki drink in surrounds that tell the story of the Tiki era, make your way to the lower level of Hilton Atlanta to a Polynesian oasis, which serves $10 Mai Tais on Thursdays. Using Bergeron’s original recipe with rock candy syrup as the sweetener, the Mai Tai’s base is Trader Vic’s own bottling of Royal Amber Rum, a mixture of gold and dark rum, garnished with fresh mint and a lime peel.
255 Courtland St. NE, Atlanta. 404-221-6339, tradervicsatl.com.
Mai Tai at S.O.S. Tiki Bar
For a more intimate experience, head to Decatur for the drinking den with touches of the South Seas in a dimly lit bunker where patrons sip on classic zombies, frozen painkillers and scorpion bowls for the table. The Mai Tai is held to the archetype with a blend of rums, curaçao, lime juice and orgeat. Also try a city namesake, the A-Ti-L Punch, a stirred beauty with agricole (a rum made with cane juice rather than the usual molasses) and white rums and peach bitters.
340 Church St., Decatur. 404-377-9308, sostiki.com.
Moreland Mai Tai at Whoopsie’s
Partner and bartender Tim Faulkner makes the best orgeat in the city. He uses coconut water instead of tap and replaces curaçao with midori. The bright green melon liqueur is the perfect balance to the robust flavor of overproof rum. Bonus: watch Faulkner hand-crush ice to order.
1 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta. @whooopsies_place.
Mai Tai at Wylie & Rum Island Grill
With island-inspired food and drink, Reynoldstown’s Wylie & Rum put their specialty in their moniker. The Rummery, the restaurant’s bar, boasts more than 80 top-shelf rums. Choose your own adventure or go with their blend of rums shaken with ice, orange liqueur, orgeat and fresh lime juice. Pro tip: on Tuesdays, Mai Tais are half off.
45 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-941-7877, wylieandrum.com.
Rye Tai at The Betty
The Buckhead restaurant’s new cocktail menu includes the Rye Tai, a whiskey version of the classic. Served in a Collins glass, it is described as bold and zesty with Michter’s US1 rye, Giffard orgeat, pineapple and lemon juice. Also check out their sister rooftop bar, St. Julep, for the Island Time, made with rum, Amaro, pineapple liqueur and Tiki vibes.
374 E. Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. 877-984-6548, thebettyatl.com.
Mai Tai and Cocktail Tr33 at Your 3rd Spot
It’s not a Tiki-themed experience, but Your 3rd Spot is a getaway of food, drinks and games. Experience the Mai Tai two ways: as the mixture of Planteray pineapple rum, dark rum, agave, orgeat, passionfruit and pineapple juice in a glass or on a sampler “tree” of five of the spot’s top drinks.
400 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta. 770-230-3033, your3rdspot.com.
Mai Tai from Tip Top Proper Cocktails
Kimball House’s Miles Macquarrie developed the recipe for the tiny tropical wallop inside Atlanta’s own Tip Top Proper Cocktails Mai Tai cans. Crack one open and pour out the mix of rum, citrus, marzipan and toasted almonds for an instant tropical retreat. tiptopcocktails.com.
