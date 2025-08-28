Credit: Henri Hollis Credit: Henri Hollis

On one of my visits to the restaurant, a cowboy rib-eye that was the centerpiece of a $190 meal for four was unceremoniously delivered to our table looking as if it had been hacked with a machete. We ordered the most expensive item on the menu, yet someone in the kitchen couldn’t be bothered to slice our beautiful 2-pound steak into evenly sized pieces or even cut all the way through the meat.

To make matters worse, the four side dishes included with the meal arrived higgledy-piggledy, without serving utensils. We weren’t given any steak knives, and when we asked, our server said the restaurant “might be out” of the seemingly critical utensils.

Luckily, she returned with the sharp knives we needed to finish the job the kitchen had left incomplete. But for the four side dishes and two sauces on the table, she left only two spoons. That pair of spoons proved to be prophetic because two of the side dishes did not turn out well. The bowl of creamed spinach tasted completely unsalted, while the tahini-roasted carrots were undercooked, with many pieces stuck to the roasting pan in which they were served.

Otherwise, much of the food was tasty, including those same side dishes on another visit, when they were executed much better.

Once cut into manageable pieces, the steak was very good — leaner than most wagyu, with a clean flavor and savory crust.

As for the side dishes, the whipped potatoes, mac and cheese, and braised field peas were solid, and a seared tuna appetizer was prepared expertly.

Also, the 16-ounce wagyu rib-eye ordered on a different visit was served with much more care, with nice, even slices and the same well-developed flavor.

However, that inconsistency is indicative of Vice Steak Bar’s lack of attention to detail. On both visits, our primary server disappeared for stretches while food and drink runners delivered items with little rhyme or reason, disrupting the rhythm of our meals. Many of the servers seemed inexperienced and undertrained, which is not their fault.

At a restaurant where a meal can cost hundreds of dollars, management needs to train the staff properly. Customers should not have to beg for extra utensils. And the steak shouldn’t look like it was sliced by someone wearing a blindfold, either. The Vice Restaurant Group’s vertically integrated supply chain is impressive and important. It’s also good business, with beef prices skyrocketing. Outside of the family-style dinners, none of the restaurant’s individual steaks breaks the $100 mark, a rarity among modern, upscale steakhouses. This restaurant should serve as the best advertisement for the group’s admirable efforts to raise beef that’s local, healthier and more sustainable, and to offer good value on quality meat. But the message falls flat if Vice Steak Bar can’t deliver the experience customers expect from a restaurant this expensive.