Traditionally, dried beans are soaked before cooking. Soaking reduces cooking time a bit. (By how long? It depends on how fresh your dried beans are.) It can also reduce the gassy effects from eating beans.

To soak beans before cooking on the stovetop or in a slow cooker, combine the dried beans with 2 teaspoons of kosher salt and enough water to cover by 2 inches. Let sit for at least 6 hours or up to overnight before draining, rinsing with fresh water and cooking. (The beans should plump up to their full size.) I don’t recommend soaking for pressure-cooked beans because they can easily overcook.

The formula for cooking beans by any method is the same: 1 pound dried beans and 8 cups water plus 1 teaspoon kosher salt. Cook until the beans are just tender with a creamy interior. Serve the beans immediately or use in one of the recipes below.

To cook on the stovetop, combine the drained, soaked beans, fresh water and salt in a large, heavy pot. Gradually bring to a simmer over medium heat. Reduce the heat to low, partially cover with a lid and simmer until the beans are tender, 1 to 4 hours.

To cook in a slow cooker, combine the drained, soaked beans, fresh water and salt in a slow cooker. Cover and cook for 5 to 7 hours on high or 9 to 11 hours on low.

To cook in a pressure cooker, combine the dried beans (no need to soak), water and salt in an Instant Pot or stovetop pressure cooker. Cook on high pressure for 20 minutes. Let the pressure naturally release for 20 minutes, then vent the steam to manually release the remaining pressure.

To make ahead, let the beans cool completely in the cooking liquid. Transfer to storage containers, along with enough cooking liquid to fully cover. Refrigerate for up to 5 days or freeze for up to 3 months. If frozen, thaw in the refrigerator overnight before using.

RECIPES

Each of the easy recipes below can be prepared using beans cooked from dried or canned beans. While there are measured suggestions in each recipe, feel free to adapt them to suit your preferences. Just about any bean will work in any of the recipes, so pick what you like.

Dips

Homemade bean dips are far more economical than store-bought. And they’re a great way to use any dried bean you’ve accidentally overcooked to a mushier texture. Below are two different styles of dips, one made like hummus, served cold or at room temperature, and one cheesy dip that’s served hot.

Any bean hummus

Combine 4 cups cooked, drained beans with 1/2 cup tahini, 1/2 cup olive oil, 1/4 cup water, 2 tablespoons lemon juice and 1 minced garlic clove in a food processor. Blend until very smooth. Season to taste with salt and additional lemon juice. Serve drizzled with olive oil and topped with herbs and seasonings of your choice. Makes 5 cups.

Per tablespoon, using chickpeas: 46 calories (percent of calories from fat, 39), 2 grams protein, 5 grams carbohydrates, trace total sugars, 2 grams fiber, 2 grams total fat (trace saturated fat), no cholesterol, 3 milligrams sodium.

Cheesy bean dip

Drain cooked beans, but reserve the liquid. Combine 4 cups beans and 1/2 cup jarred salsa in a 10-inch ovenproof skillet. Mash until the beans form a dippable consistency, adding bean cooking liquid if needed. Season to taste with salt. Cover with 1/2 cup grated Monterey Jack or other meltable cheese. Transfer to a broiler and cook until the cheese is melted and browned, about 2 minutes. Cover with nacho-like toppings, such as drained sliced black olives, chopped red onion, chopped fresh cilantro, diced avocado, pickled jalapenos and/or diced tomatoes. Serve with tortilla chips. Serves 6 to 8.

Per serving, based on 6, using black beans: 207 calories (percent of calories from fat, 20), 13 grams protein, 30 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams total sugars, 11 grams fiber, 5 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 8 milligrams cholesterol, 343 milligrams sodium.

Salads

Use up small amounts of leftover beans hanging around in the kitchen by making a salad. As with the dips, one of the following salads is served cold and one is served warm. The mustardy cold salad takes inspiration from French lentil salad, and the warm pesto salad is about as simple as it gets. Serve both with crusty bread.

Mustardy bean salad

In a large bowl, whisk together 1/4 cup olive oil, 3 tablespoons wine vinegar, 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard and a pinch of salt. Add 2 cups cooked, drained beans, 1 minced small carrot, 1 minced celery stalk, 1 minced small shallot and 1/4 cup chopped parsley. Stir well. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to overnight before serving. Serves 4.

Per serving, using chickpeas: 249 calories (percent of calories from fat, 51), 8 grams protein, 23 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram total sugars, 8 grams fiber, 14 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), no cholesterol, 227 milligrams sodium.

Warm pesto bean salad

Heat 4 cups cooked, drained beans in a medium skillet over low heat until just warmed through. Remove from the heat and stir in 1/4 cup prepared pesto and the zest and juice of 1 lemon. Season to taste with salt. Transfer to a serving plate. Top with lots of freshly grated Parmesan cheese and chopped fresh basil. Serve warm. Serves 4.

Per serving, using chickpeas, without Parmesan: 215 calories (percent of calories from fat, 40), 8 grams protein, 25 grams carbohydrates, 5 grams total sugars, 6 grams fiber, 10 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), 3 milligrams cholesterol, 261 milligrams sodium.

Soups

Bean soups are classics for a reason. They’re simple, nutritious and filling. Both soup recipes below contain suggested vegetables, but adjust the amounts and varieties to suit what’s already in your fridge. A backbone of onion, carrot and celery (also known as mirepoix) is typical, but not required.

Black bean soup

Heat 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil in a large heavy pot over medium-high heat. Add 1 chopped onion, 2 chopped carrots, 1 chopped celery stalk, about 1/2 cup chopped sweet peppers and 2 to 4 chopped garlic cloves. Season with salt and cook, stirring, until softened, 5 to 7 minutes. Add 2 teaspoons ground cumin and 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes. Cook until you can smell the spices, about 30 seconds. Add 3 1/2 cups cooked, drained black beans along with 1/2 cup cooking or canning liquid, plus 3 cups boxed or homemade stock (any type works). Bring to a simmer and cook until flavorful. Season to taste with salt. If desired, serve garnished with sour cream, sliced scallions and chopped bacon. Serves 4.

Per serving without sour cream or bacon: 327 calories (percent of calories from fat, 30), 16 grams protein, 41 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams total sugars, 12 grams fiber, 11 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), no cholesterol, 934 milligrams sodium.

Minestrone-ish soup

Heat 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil in a large heavy pot over medium-high heat. Add 1 chopped onion, 2 chopped carrots, 1 chopped celery stalk, 2 to 4 chopped garlic cloves and 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme. Season with salt and cook, stirring, until softened, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the sliced leaves from one bunch of kale or other hearty green. Continue to cook until wilted, 2 to 3 minutes. Add 4 cups boxed or homemade stock (any type works), 2 cups cooked, drained beans and 1 cup canned tomatoes, crushed with your hands, or diced fresh tomatoes. Bring to a simmer and cook until the vegetables are tender. Add 1 cup small dried pasta and cook until tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Serve immediately. Serves 4.

Per serving, using kidney beans: 340 calories (percent of calories from fat, 32), 12 grams protein, 46 grams carbohydrates, 6 grams total sugars, 8 grams fiber, 12 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 5 milligrams cholesterol, 391 milligrams sodium.

Stews

Hearty bean stews can take many forms and adapt to countless flavor profiles. Two of my favorites are Cajun red beans and rice and Indian chana masala. While both recipes call for specific varieties of beans, you can adapt them to what you’ve got on hand.

Red beans and rice

Heat 3 tablespoons olive or vegetable oil in a large pot over medium heat. When the oil is shimmering, add 1 diced andouille sausage and 1/4 cup chopped ham. Cook, stirring, until browned, 7 to 10 minutes. Add 1 chopped onion, 1 chopped green bell pepper and 2 chopped celery stalks. Cook, stirring, until tender, 7 to 10 minutes. Stir in 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning and 2 to 4 chopped garlic cloves. Cook until you can smell the spices. Add 1 bay leaf and 4 cups cooked, drained red kidney beans and enough cooking or canning liquid, plus water if needed, for the liquid level to come to the top of the beans. Cook until flavorful, 10 to 15 minutes. Serve with steamed white rice, topped with sour cream, sliced scallions and hot sauce. Serves 4.

Per serving, without rice or sour cream: 463 calories (percent of calories from fat, 41), 22 grams protein, 47 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams total sugars, 14 grams fiber, 22 grams total fat (6 grams saturated), 26 milligrams cholesterol, 1,537 milligrams sodium.

Chana masala

Heat 3 tablespoons vegetable oil in a large heavy pot over medium-high heat. Add 1 chopped onion, 1 tablespoon chopped fresh ginger, 2 chopped garlic cloves and 1 chopped jalapeno. Season with salt and cook, stirring, until softened, 5 to 7 minutes. Add 1 teaspoon each ground cumin, black mustard seeds, ground coriander and ground turmeric. Cook, stirring, until you can smell the spices. Stir in 2 chopped fresh tomatoes or 2 cups drained canned tomatoes. Continue to stir and cook until the tomatoes have softened and released their liquid. Add 3 1/2 cups cooked, drained chickpeas and 1/2 cup water. Bring to a simmer and cook until thickened and flavorful, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the juice of 1 lemon. Season to taste with salt. Serve with steamed rice, garnished with cilantro. Serves 4 to 6.

Per serving, without rice, based on 4: 324 calories (percent of calories from fat, 37), 11 grams protein, 42 grams carbohydrates, 10 grams total sugars, 11 grams fiber, 14 grams total fat (2 milligrams saturated), no cholesterol, 431 milligrams sodium.

Fried

Frying beans adds richness and depth to beans that are naturally very tender, like black beans, cannellini beans or black-eyed peas. Try fried beans two ways. One, in the style of Mexican refried beans, makes a thickened, saucy bean mixture perfect for serving with rice or adding to a burrito. The other turns cooked beans into quick vegetarian burgers, fried in olive oil for a crisp, browned exterior.

Refried beans

Heat 1/2 cup vegetable or olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add 1 small chopped onion and 2 chopped garlic cloves. Cook, stirring, until softened, 5 to 7 minutes. Add 1 teaspoon each ground cumin and dried oregano. Cook, stirring, until you can smell the spices. Add 3 1/2 cups cooked, drained beans, plus 1/2 cup cooking or canning liquid. Bring to a simmer. Reduce the heat to low and continue to cook, smashing the beans with a potato masher, until they’re thickened and saucy, 5 to 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the juice of 1 lime. Serve immediately. Serves 4 to 6.

Per serving, based on 4, using kidney beans: 411 calories (percent of calories from fat, 55), 13 grams protein, 38 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams total sugars, 11 grams fiber, 28 grams total fat (4 grams saturated), no cholesterol, 397 milligrams sodium.

Bean burgers

Place 3 cups cooked, drained beans in a large bowl. Roughly smash about half of the beans using a potato masher. Add 1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs, 1 large beaten egg, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Stir to combine thoroughly. Form into 4 burger patties.

Heat 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. When the oil is shimmering, add the patties and cook until well browned, firm and the center registers at least 165 degrees, 5 to 7 minutes per side. Reduce the heat to medium if needed to prevent the burgers from burning before cooking through. Serve on burger buns with your favorite toppings. Serves 4.

Per serving, using black beans: 316 calories (percent of calories from fat, 27), 16 grams protein, 44 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram total sugars, 11 grams fiber, 10 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), 16 milligrams cholesterol, 648 milligrams sodium.