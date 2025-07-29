Ponko Chicken, the local fried chicken chain, is offering 10 wings for $10 on Tuesday — a 25% discount.

Taco Mac locations are offering 6- and 10-piece orders of wings for half price, available in person and online using the code WINGIT2025.

Despite closing more Georgia locations this week, Hooters will offer buy-one, get-one-free wing deals, but only for dine-in customers. Another large chain, Twin Peaks, will offer diners 12 wings for the price of six with the purchase of a beverage.

Buffalo Wild Wings, owned by Atlanta-based Inspire Brands, is offering six free wings to customers who spend $10 or more. The offer is available in the restaurants or online with the promo code FREEWINGS.

Buffalo Wild Wings. Multiple locations, buffalowildwings.com

Hooters. Multiple locations, hooters.com

Ponko Chicken. Multiple locations, ponkochicken.com

Taco Mac. Multiple locations, tacomac.com

Twin Peaks. Two locations: 3365 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta. 404-961-8946; 2475 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. 678-348-1605. twinpeaksrestaurant.com

Wylie & Rum Island Grill. 45 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-941-7877, wylieandrum.com