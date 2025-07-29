Several Atlanta area restaurants are offering deals and specials for National Chicken Wing Day on Tuesday.
Wylie & Rum, the Caribbean restaurant in Reynoldstown, will have a wing flight special, giving customers the chance to order a dozen wings and try up to four different flavors for $18.95. The restaurant’s wing-focused takeout concept, Atlanta Wing Co., is offering a buy-one, get-one-half-off deal to anyone who orders 10 or more wings.
Ponko Chicken, the local fried chicken chain, is offering 10 wings for $10 on Tuesday — a 25% discount.
Taco Mac locations are offering 6- and 10-piece orders of wings for half price, available in person and online using the code WINGIT2025.
Despite closing more Georgia locations this week, Hooters will offer buy-one, get-one-free wing deals, but only for dine-in customers. Another large chain, Twin Peaks, will offer diners 12 wings for the price of six with the purchase of a beverage.
Buffalo Wild Wings, owned by Atlanta-based Inspire Brands, is offering six free wings to customers who spend $10 or more. The offer is available in the restaurants or online with the promo code FREEWINGS.
Buffalo Wild Wings. Multiple locations, buffalowildwings.com
Hooters. Multiple locations, hooters.com
Ponko Chicken. Multiple locations, ponkochicken.com
Taco Mac. Multiple locations, tacomac.com
Twin Peaks. Two locations: 3365 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta. 404-961-8946; 2475 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. 678-348-1605. twinpeaksrestaurant.com
Wylie & Rum Island Grill. 45 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-941-7877, wylieandrum.com
