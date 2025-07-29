Food & Dining
Where to find deals on National Chicken Wing Day in metro Atlanta

Numerous restaurants are offering specials July 29 to mark the food holiday.
For National Chicken Wing Day on Tuesday, Wylie & Rum in Atlanta offers a wing sampler pack that allows customers to order a dozen wings with up to four different flavors. (Courtesy of Wylie & Rum)

By
1 hour ago

Several Atlanta area restaurants are offering deals and specials for National Chicken Wing Day on Tuesday.

Wylie & Rum, the Caribbean restaurant in Reynoldstown, will have a wing flight special, giving customers the chance to order a dozen wings and try up to four different flavors for $18.95. The restaurant’s wing-focused takeout concept, Atlanta Wing Co., is offering a buy-one, get-one-half-off deal to anyone who orders 10 or more wings.

The team behind Caribbean restaurant Wylie & Rum also operates a late-night hot wing takeout concept called Atlanta Wing Co. (Courtesy of Wylie & Rum)

Wine with lemon pepper wet?

Ponko Chicken, the local fried chicken chain, is offering 10 wings for $10 on Tuesday — a 25% discount.

Taco Mac locations are offering 6- and 10-piece orders of wings for half price, available in person and online using the code WINGIT2025.

Despite closing more Georgia locations this week, Hooters will offer buy-one, get-one-free wing deals, but only for dine-in customers. Another large chain, Twin Peaks, will offer diners 12 wings for the price of six with the purchase of a beverage.

Chicken wings from Ponko Chicken. (Courtesy of Ponko Chicken)

Buffalo Wild Wings, owned by Atlanta-based Inspire Brands, is offering six free wings to customers who spend $10 or more. The offer is available in the restaurants or online with the promo code FREEWINGS.

Buffalo Wild Wings. Multiple locations, buffalowildwings.com

Hooters. Multiple locations, hooters.com

Ponko Chicken. Multiple locations, ponkochicken.com

Taco Mac. Multiple locations, tacomac.com

Twin Peaks. Two locations: 3365 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta. 404-961-8946; 2475 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. 678-348-1605. twinpeaksrestaurant.com

Wylie & Rum Island Grill. 45 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-941-7877, wylieandrum.com

About the Author

Henri Hollis is a reporter and restaurant critic for the Food & Dining team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer with a focus on food and restaurants, he joined the AJC full-time in January 2021, first covering breaking news. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

