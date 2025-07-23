Before that Lin developed a visa menu around the food of Papua New Guinea. “I decided to pair Coconut Shrimp with kau kau, a mashed sweet potato dish. It was so popular that we’ve kept it on the (regular) menu even as we’ve changed the country we’re focusing on. I think it’s the unique combination of flavors and textures that make it a customer favorite.”

The shrimp portion of this dish comes together quickly; make the kau kau first so it’s ready when the shrimp has been prepared.

Ginger paste is available in the produce section of many grocery stores.

The Consulate’s Kau Kau Coconut Shrimp

Ethiopian Ghee (see recipe)

28 jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined

Salt

Pepper

1/2 cup finely chopped shallots

1/2 cup diced red bell pepper

1/4 cup ginger paste

1/2 cup white wine, such as pinot grigio

1/4 cup Kau Kau Shrimp Seasoning (see recipe)

1/2 cup unsweetened coconut flakes

1/2 cup chopped cilantro leaves

Kau Kau (see recipe)

In a large skillet over medium heat, melt Ethiopian ghee. Add shrimp and sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper. Cook shrimp until pink and firm, about 1 to 2 minutes per side, turning with tongs. Stir in shallots, bell pepper and ginger paste and saute 1 to 2 minutes or until shallots and bell pepper have softened. Stir in wine and use a wooden spoon to scrape the bottom of the skillet to release any browned bits. Raise heat to medium-high and cook 1 minute or until wine has evaporated. Stir in shrimp seasoning, coconut flakes and cilantro and cook until the coconut is lightly toasted and the mixture is fragrant, about 20 seconds. Remove from heat. Divide kau kau between four serving plates and top with shrimp. Serve immediately.

Serves 4.

Per serving, using 1/4 teaspoon salt: 744 calories (percent of calories from fat, 68), 22 grams protein, 39 grams carbohydrates, 11 grams total sugars, 11 grams fiber, 58 grams total fat (42 grams saturated), 219 milligrams cholesterol, 1,210 milligrams sodium.

Ethiopian Ghee

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter

1 (4-inch) cinnamon stick

2 tablespoons chopped shallot

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 (1/4-inch thick) slices peeled fresh ginger

4 green cardamom pods

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1/2 teaspoon fenugreek seeds

1/2 teaspoon oregano leaves

1/2 teaspoon black peppercorns

4 cloves

In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine butter, cinnamon stick, shallot, garlic, ginger, cardamom pods, turmeric, fenugreek seeds, oregano, peppercorns and cloves. Bring to a simmer, then reduce heat to low and simmer 15 minutes. As butter is simmering, use a spoon to skim and discard any foam that rises to the surface. The butter will separate into a translucent top layer and a milky bottom layer. Remove from heat. Use a fine mesh strainer to pour butter into a 1-cup measuring cup. Discard solids. Allow butter to cool 5 minutes. Spoon off the clear top layer and transfer to a small bowl. Discard the milky bottom layer. If making ahead of time, transfer ghee to a glass jar, let cool to room temperature, then cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Makes 6 tablespoons.

Per tablespoon: 145 calories (percent of calories from fat, 95), trace protein, 2 grams carbohydrates, trace total sugars, trace fiber, 15 grams total fat (10 grams saturated), 40 milligrams cholesterol, 3 milligrams sodium.

Kau Kau Shrimp Seasoning

This seasoning is used in both the shrimp and kau kau recipes.

4 teaspoons ground coriander

4 teaspoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon chipotle powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon chile powder

In a small bowl, stir together coriander, ginger, paprika, chipotle powder, garlic powder, onion powder and chile powder. Store in an airtight container until needed.

Makes 13 teaspoons.

Per teaspoon: 7 calories (percent of calories from fat, 23), trace protein, 1 gram carbohydrates, trace total sugars, 1 gram fiber, trace total fat (trace saturated fat), no cholesterol, 13 milligrams sodium.

Kau Kau

Lin recommends Chaokoh full-fat coconut milk, available at markets that carry Southeast Asian groceries.

2 large sweet potatoes (about 1 pound)

1 cup full-fat coconut milk

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

2 tablespoons orange juice

2 tablespoons unsweetened coconut flakes

1 tablespoon ginger paste

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon Kau Kau Shrimp Seasoning (see recipe)

Salt and pepper, to taste (optional)

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Arrange sweet potatoes on a baking sheet and bake 1 hour or until a knife is easily inserted in the center of the potatoes. Remove from oven and cool until potatoes can be handled, then remove and discard peels. Cut sweet potatoes into large pieces. In the bowl of a food processor fitted with the S-blade, process sweet potato pieces until smooth. Measure out 2 cups and reserve any remaining sweet potato puree for another use. Do not wash food processor bowl. Return 2 cups sweet potato puree to the bowl of the food processor. Add coconut milk, butter, orange juice, coconut flakes, ginger paste, garlic and shrimp seasoning. Process until smooth, then taste for seasoning and add salt and pepper, if desired. Transfer to a small saucepan and place on cooktop over very low heat. Cover and stir occasionally until ready to serve.

Makes generous 3 1/4 cups.

Per 3/4-cup serving with no additional salt: 280 calories (percent of calories from fat, 69), 3 grams protein, 20 grams carbohydrates, 6 grams total sugars, 4 grams fiber, 23 grams total fat (18 grams saturated), 15 milligrams cholesterol, 214 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of … The Consulate, 10 10th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-254-5760, theconsulateatlanta.com.

