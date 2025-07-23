Here are a few other tips for mindful eating at summer potlucks: Give yourself some grace and know it’s OK to indulge occasionally. Scope out the buffet and choose the highlights instead of piling it all on your plate. Fill up on vegetables. (Even dressed with mayo, coleslaw will have more fiber than pasta salad.) Don’t stand next to the buffet or the bar. Alcohol lowers your resistance to temptations, plus it’s high in nonnutritive calories.

Crunch Salad is great for a potluck. It’s superhydrating, perfect for a hot summer day. Crunch Salad contains no lettuce to wilt and no mayonnaise to spoil. Both the vegetables and dressing can be prepared ahead of time and tossed together with fresh herbs just before serving.

Crunch Salad

It’s necessary to cook the edamame, but you could substitute a bag of thawed English peas. Other green suggestions to include are bite-sized pieces of blanched green beans, cooked butter beans, asparagus, shaved cabbage and sweet bell peppers.

This salad tastes best when dressed just before serving. However, it can be dressed for up to two days in advance and stored in a refrigerated airtight container. Once a dish sits at room temperature on a buffet, it’s best to discard the leftovers.

12 ounces shelled frozen edamame

8 ounces sugar snap peas, cut into ½-inch pieces (about 2 cups)

1 English cucumber, cut into ½-inch pieces (about 1 cup)

1 zucchini, cut into ½-inch pieces (about 1 cup)

2 stalks celery, cut into ½-inch pieces (about ½ cup)

1 cup green grapes, halved

2 scallions, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Zest of 1 lemon

½ teaspoon coarse kosher salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup loosely packed tender herbs, such as small whole basil and mint leaves, parsley and dill

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the edamame. Cook until tender, about 3 minutes. Alternatively, microwave the edamame in the bag according to package instructions. Transfer edamame to a colander placed in the sink. Rinse with cold running water. Shake to remove the excess moisture and transfer to a large bowl. To the bowl, add sugar snap peas, cucumber, zucchini, celery, grapes and scallions. If making ahead, combine and store in a sealable container up to 24 hours. Make the dressing: In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the mustard and vinegar. Add the oil a little at a time, whisking constantly, until creamy and emulsified. If making ahead, transfer to a jar with a tight-fitting lid and refrigerate for up to 5 days. (If desired, toss salad with dressing and store in a sealable container up to 48 hours.) To serve: Pour dressing over the vegetables. Add lemon zest. Season with salt and pepper. Toss to combine and coat. Add herbs and toss again. Serve immediately.

Serves 8.

Per 1-cup serving: 164 calories (percent of calories from fat, 65), 6 grams protein, 9 grams carbohydrates, 5 grams total sugars, 3 grams fiber, 12 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), no cholesterol, 102 milligrams sodium.