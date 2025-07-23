Summer potlucks are often smorgasbords of seasonal decadence. Although burgers, brats and mayonnaise-based side dishes are delicious, navigating a potluck buffet can be tricky for those with dietary goals.
My approach is to bring a dish that is good and good for me, so I’m guaranteed to have something that aligns with my healthy eating plan. Each bite of this all-green, chunky chopped salad is packed with crisp and crunchy textures.
Crunch Salad leans into summer produce with refreshing cucumber, nutty zucchini and grassy celery. Edamame adds filling protein, sugar snap peas offer juicy texture, grapes provide an unexpected burst of sweetness, and fresh herbs bring flavor and aroma.
Here are a few other tips for mindful eating at summer potlucks: Give yourself some grace and know it’s OK to indulge occasionally. Scope out the buffet and choose the highlights instead of piling it all on your plate. Fill up on vegetables. (Even dressed with mayo, coleslaw will have more fiber than pasta salad.) Don’t stand next to the buffet or the bar. Alcohol lowers your resistance to temptations, plus it’s high in nonnutritive calories.
Crunch Salad is great for a potluck. It’s superhydrating, perfect for a hot summer day. Crunch Salad contains no lettuce to wilt and no mayonnaise to spoil. Both the vegetables and dressing can be prepared ahead of time and tossed together with fresh herbs just before serving.
Crunch Salad
It’s necessary to cook the edamame, but you could substitute a bag of thawed English peas. Other green suggestions to include are bite-sized pieces of blanched green beans, cooked butter beans, asparagus, shaved cabbage and sweet bell peppers.
This salad tastes best when dressed just before serving. However, it can be dressed for up to two days in advance and stored in a refrigerated airtight container. Once a dish sits at room temperature on a buffet, it’s best to discard the leftovers.
- 12 ounces shelled frozen edamame
- 8 ounces sugar snap peas, cut into ½-inch pieces (about 2 cups)
- 1 English cucumber, cut into ½-inch pieces (about 1 cup)
- 1 zucchini, cut into ½-inch pieces (about 1 cup)
- 2 stalks celery, cut into ½-inch pieces (about ½ cup)
- 1 cup green grapes, halved
- 2 scallions, thinly sliced
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- Zest of 1 lemon
- ½ teaspoon coarse kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- ¼ cup loosely packed tender herbs, such as small whole basil and mint leaves, parsley and dill
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the edamame. Cook until tender, about 3 minutes. Alternatively, microwave the edamame in the bag according to package instructions. Transfer edamame to a colander placed in the sink. Rinse with cold running water. Shake to remove the excess moisture and transfer to a large bowl.
- To the bowl, add sugar snap peas, cucumber, zucchini, celery, grapes and scallions. If making ahead, combine and store in a sealable container up to 24 hours.
- Make the dressing: In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the mustard and vinegar. Add the oil a little at a time, whisking constantly, until creamy and emulsified. If making ahead, transfer to a jar with a tight-fitting lid and refrigerate for up to 5 days. (If desired, toss salad with dressing and store in a sealable container up to 48 hours.)
- To serve: Pour dressing over the vegetables. Add lemon zest. Season with salt and pepper. Toss to combine and coat. Add herbs and toss again. Serve immediately.
Serves 8.
Per 1-cup serving: 164 calories (percent of calories from fat, 65), 6 grams protein, 9 grams carbohydrates, 5 grams total sugars, 3 grams fiber, 12 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), no cholesterol, 102 milligrams sodium.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: NYT
Greens powders are booming, but don’t ditch your veggies yet
Wondering if greens powders can replace vegetables? Pediatric dietitian Luisa Hammett shares insights on their benefits, limitations and safety.
The Consulate’s Kau Kau Coconut Shrimp offers layers of flavor
The Consulate’s Kau Kau Coconut Shrimp recipe pairs coconut shrimp with a mashed sweet potato dish from Papua New Guinea called kau kau.
Spanakopita inspiration makes moist, tender meatballs
Spanakopita meatballs offer a chance to use Greek flavors in traditional meatballs, using ingredients you likely have on hand.
Featured
Credit: MARTA
Experts: Brake failure, not weight overload, likely cause of MARTA escalator failure
Experts who reviewed video footage of the Vine City free fall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said malfunctioning brakes are a likely cause for last week’s incident, too.
Feral hogs are destroying southwest Georgia crops. Here’s what’s being done.
An invasive species running hog-wild through Georgia farmland is damaging crops and costing farmers. Wild pigs are doing significant damage to peanuts, cotton and corn.
As First Liberty empire crumbles, new lawsuit seeks class action status
The complaint, which seeks class action status, adds to the growing web of civil and regulatory scrutiny surrounding First Liberty Building & Loan.