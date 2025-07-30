The first time I tasted New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp, I was confused. It had none of the smoky char associated with food off a grill or smoker. And that’s because it’s not actually barbecue. Invented in the 1950s at Pascal’s Manale restaurant, its name comes from its reddish hue that’s akin to the smoke ring seen on traditional low-and-slow barbecued meats.

Nomenclature aside, barbecue shrimp are truly delicious. They’re bathed in a buttery, heavily spiced sauce that’s perfect for mopping up with crusty French bread. And, since shrimp cook so quickly, it’s an easy dish to modify for a 5:30 Challenge recipe.

The only shortcut you’ll need is to swap in premade Creole seasoning for the long list of spices found in most recipes. It’ll bring most of the heat and aromatics required; simply sauté minced garlic in butter along with the spice blend and add a heavy pour of Worcestershire sauce for a hit of umami. (If you’re watching your salt intake, consider using salt-free Creole seasoning and reduced sodium Worcestershire sauce.)