Star Provision’s Eggplant Banh Mi is a classic you can make at home

Salting the eggplant and letting it rest before cooking reduces any possible bitterness and draws some of the moisture out of the eggplant. The result is lighter, crisper eggplant when it’s cooked.

Explore More recipes

Star Provision’s Eggplant Banh Mi

3/4 pound Italian eggplant, peeled and cut into 1-by-3-inch rectangles about 1/2-inch thick (about 24 rectangles)

Diamond Crystal kosher salt

Canola or peanut oil, for frying

1/2 cup cornstarch

4 hoagie rolls or demi baguettes

1/2 cup homemade mayonnaise or Kewpie mayonnaise

1/2 cup thinly sliced cucumbers

Teriyaki Sauce (see recipe)

1/2 cup Quick Pickled Carrots and Daikon (see recipe)

1/2 cup thinly sliced jalapeno, seeds removed if desired

1/2 cup cilantro sprigs

Lightly sprinkle eggplant rectangles with salt and lay out on paper towels for 15 to 20 minutes. Heat 2 inches oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat to 350 degrees. Line a plate with a paper towel and set to the side of the cooktop. Put cornstarch in a pie plate and toss the eggplant in cornstarch to lightly coat all sides. Shake off any excess. Using tongs, carefully lower eggplant into hot oil and cook until golden brown on all sides, turning as needed, 2 to 3 minutes total. Work in batches if needed. Remove eggplant from oil with a slotted spoon and lay on paper-towel lined plate. Cut rolls or baguettes in half lengthwise. Spread both cut sides with mayonnaise. Then divide cucumber slices between sandwiches, overlapping slices. Put Teriyaki Sauce in a pie plate. Quickly dip fried eggplant pieces into sauce, turning to cover all sides, then layer on top of cucumbers. Top with Quick Pickled Carrots and Daikon, jalapeño slices and cilantro sprigs. Serve immediately.

Serves 4.

Per serving (with 1/2 teaspoon salt for salting eggplant): 668 calories (percent of calories from fat, 50), 10 grams protein, 76 grams carbohydrates, 18 grams total sugars, 11 grams fiber, 38 grams total fat (5 grams saturated), 10 milligrams cholesterol, 1,470 milligrams sodium.

Quick Pickled Daikon and Carrots

Any pickles that aren’t used in the banh mi will keep refrigerated in an airtight container, covered in brine, for several weeks.

1 cup julienned carrots

1 cup julienned daikon radish

1 cup rice wine vinegar

1 cup water

1/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon Diamond Crystal kosher salt

Arrange carrots and radish in a 1-pint canning jar. Make brine: In a medium saucepan, combine vinegar, water, sugar and salt. Bring to a boil over high heat and stir until sugar and salt dissolve. Pour hot brine over vegetables and allow to cool to room temperature. Affix lid and store in the refrigerator.

Makes 2 cups pickles.

Per 1/4 cup pickles: 35 calories (percent of calories from fat, 1), trace protein, 8 grams carbohydrates, 7 grams total sugars, 1 gram fiber, trace total fat (trace saturated fat), no cholesterol, 157 milligrams sodium.

Teriyaki Sauce

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon water, divided

1/4 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons lightly packed dark brown sugar

1 to 2 inches fresh ginger, peeled and diced

2 small cloves garlic

1/4 teaspoon dried red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon cornstarch

In the bowl of a food processor fitted with the S-blade, combine soy sauce, 1/4 cup water, granulated sugar, brown sugar, ginger, garlic and red pepper flakes. Process until ingredients are pureed. Transfer mixture to a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium-low heat, then reduce heat to low and cook 5 minutes. In a small measuring cup, combine remaining 1 tablespoon water with cornstarch. Mix until cornstarch is dissolved, then slowly stir cornstarch mixture into simmering sauce. When sauce thickens, about 2 minutes, remove from heat. Allow to cool, then transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate until ready to use.

Makes 3/4 cup.

Per teaspoon: 10 calories (percent of calories from fat, 2), trace protein, 2 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams total sugars, trace fiber, trace total fat (trace saturated fat), no cholesterol, 194 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of ... Star Provisions, 1198 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-365-0410, starprovisions.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

Explore A comprehensive guide to metro Atlanta farmers markets

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.