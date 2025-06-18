While I love a properly made burger any time of the year, I think summer is the ideal burger season. Burgers are easy to prepare indoors under a broiler or outside on a grill, and they’re a crowd-pleasing dish that can be customized to suit a wide range of tastes.

And they needn’t be made with beef. Burgers made with leaner poultry meat, such as ground chicken, are a great way to mix up your menu; made with care, they are just as flavorful and juicy as a traditional hamburger.

These chicken burgers incorporate spicy, umami-rich chili crisp for additional fat and robust seasoning. Add the chili crisp to the meat before cooking as well as drizzle on top when serving for a one-two punch of flavor. When you’re measuring chili crisp, be sure to include equal amounts of the oil and crispy bits for best results. A generous smear of mayonnaise and fresh lettuce leaves are the only other toppings needed to complete the burger.