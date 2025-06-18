While I love a properly made burger any time of the year, I think summer is the ideal burger season. Burgers are easy to prepare indoors under a broiler or outside on a grill, and they’re a crowd-pleasing dish that can be customized to suit a wide range of tastes.
And they needn’t be made with beef. Burgers made with leaner poultry meat, such as ground chicken, are a great way to mix up your menu; made with care, they are just as flavorful and juicy as a traditional hamburger.
These chicken burgers incorporate spicy, umami-rich chili crisp for additional fat and robust seasoning. Add the chili crisp to the meat before cooking as well as drizzle on top when serving for a one-two punch of flavor. When you’re measuring chili crisp, be sure to include equal amounts of the oil and crispy bits for best results. A generous smear of mayonnaise and fresh lettuce leaves are the only other toppings needed to complete the burger.
You can choose to cook the burgers indoors or outside; the cooking time remains the same, but keep in mind that your grill may take longer to heat than your broiler.
Chili Crisp Chicken Burgers
- 1 1/3 pounds ground chicken (preferably 92% lean)
- 4 teaspoons chili crisp, plus more for serving
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 4 hamburger buns, halved
- 4 tablespoons mayonnaise
- Bibb lettuce leaves, for serving
- Heat the broiler to high with a rack in the closest position to the heating element. (Alternatively, heat a gas grill to medium-high.)
- In a large bowl, combine the chicken, chili crisp and salt. Mix gently but thoroughly. Divide the chicken into four equal portions, shape into patties and place on a rimmed sheet pan. Using your thumb, press the center of the patties down to form a divot about 1/4-inch deep and 1 inch across.
- Transfer to the broiler and cook until the first side is browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Flip and continue to broil until the second side is browned and the burgers are cooked through, about 5 minutes. (If grilling, cook the burgers over direct heat for 5 to 7 minutes per side, closing the grill between flips.) Transfer to a plate.
- Place the buns cut-side up directly on the oven rack. Broil until browned, 30 to 60 seconds. (If grilling, toast the buns over direct heat for 30 to 60 seconds.)
- Spread 1/2 tablespoon mayonnaise on each bun half. Place the lettuce leaves on the bottom bun halves. Top with the burgers. Drizzle with additional chili crisp. Serve.
Serves 4.
Per serving, with 1 teaspoon extra chili crisp per burger: 489 calories (percent of calories from fat, 56), 31 grams protein, 22 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams total sugars, 1 gram fiber, 30 grams total fat (5 grams saturated), 135 milligrams cholesterol, 808 milligrams sodium.
