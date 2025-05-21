Georgia bartender wins big at national bartending competition

Explore Atlanta to host national bartending competition

Wallace was the only Georgia bartender to participate in the World Class competition. With the national win under his belt, he will compete against top bartenders from more than 50 countries at the Global Finals taking place Sept. 27-Oct. 2 in Toronto.

Wallace has worked at Sea Island Resort for 12 years where he leads a team of more than 60 bartenders and beverage specialists across 13 outlets within the resort. This is his 10th time competing in the USBG event, which just completed its 13th year.

Wallace, 38, began bartending soon after high school, but didn’t think of it as a career path until he started working at Sea Island.

“I’m ready to bring home the win for myself and the resort,” Wallace said in an interview earlier this year with AJC contributor Bill Dawers. “This competition is very special to me, as it’s not only the most difficult bartending competition in the world, but it also has connected me to an amazing collective of like-minded individuals all across the world over the years I’ve been involved.”

During the first two days of the event, 30 competitors participated in three challenges that involved crafting a signature Bulleit bourbon cocktail paired with a Southern dish, creating two tequila cocktails using Don Julio 70 Cristalino and making six Diageo Reserve cocktails in an eight-minute speed round where contestants were judged on balance, efficiency, skill and hospitality.

The list of 30 was then narrowed down to the top 10 finalists, who competed in two additional challenges.

Wallace secured his spot at the top with two cocktail creations. Soul of the South consisted of Bulleit bourbon, apple brandy, lemon juice, apple cider syrup and six dashes of Talisker 10-Year Scotch. All Glowed Up featured Don Julio 70 Cristalino Tequila, mulled wine cordial, apricot liqueur, lemon juice, coconut syrup and a garnish of dehydrated apple slices.

Wallace beat out finalists from California, Seattle, Hawaii, New York, Boston, Detroit, Minneapolis and Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The USBG is a nationwide nonprofit with chapters in nearly 50 cities, including Atlanta, that promotes professional development in the beverage industry. The USBG’s World Class event, sponsored by alcoholic beverage company Diageo, showcases bartending talent in the U.S. and highlights emerging trends in the industry.

