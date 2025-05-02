$38 for nine brownies. Available at kyyachocolate.com.

Pecan pie filling

The Great San Saba River Pecan Co. in San Saba, Texas, takes full advantage of the pecans harvested from its 7,000 trees to make a range of products. One of them is pecan pie filling, with each jar holding enough filling for two 9-inch pies. Add eggs and butter, then pour the mixture into pie shells, bake and enjoy.

$18.95 for a 24-ounce jar of traditional pecan pie filling; $19.95 for a 24-ounce jar of chocolate pecan pie filling. Available at greatpecans.com.

Horseradish mustard

Jennifer Burns of Atlanta-based Emily G’s has been dreaming up delicious jams, sauces and mustards for more than 15 years. We were given a jar of her horseradish mustard, and it has become a household staple. When you think “horseradish,” you might expect very hot and spicy, but this is mellow mustard, perfect for dipping and adding to sandwiches.

$10 for a 9-ounce jar. Available at the Fresh Market and emilygs.com.

Blackberry spice and sage jam

We just tried the blackberry spice and sage jam from South Carolina-based Sallie’s Greatest, and now we’re ready to declare it a favorite. Who knew seedless blackberries and sage would meld so well? Try using it in a cocktail with one of the recipes on the website or in a trifle.

$10 for a 9.5-ounce jar. Available at salliesgreatest.com.

Salted caramel cashews

Ozark Nut Roasters in North Little Rock, Arkansas, produces a half dozen varieties of candied nuts, along with roasted nuts, dark and milk chocolate and sugar-free chocolates. We have been munching on our bag of salted caramel cashews, which owner Lance Green said is their most popular candied nut. We totally understand why. Premium cashews with a salty, sweet coating — you definitely can’t eat just one.

$9.48 for a 7-ounce bag. Available at Publix and ozarknuts.com.

Barbecue sauce

Mark and Marta Gabrick of Gabrick Barbecue in Austin, Texas, offer five barbecue sauces. Our new favorite is their Texas Tang, made savory with chicken stock and sweetened with honey. They say it’s great on brisket, pork, turkey or sausage. We say don’t restrict it to grilled meats. Stir it into your baked beans, add it to meat loaf and drizzle it over nachos.

$9.95 for a 19.4-ounce bottle. Available at gabrickbbq.com.

Apple peach salsa

Cheryl Merriweather of Atlanta-based Ginny’s Apples created a business around memories of her grandmother’s stewed apples. In addition to selling stewed apples, she offers apple pie filling and apple peach salsa. The apple peach salsa includes jalapeño and habanero peppers and comes in mild, medium and hot versions.

$17 for a 16-ounce jar. Available at Avondale Estates and Sandy Springs farmers markets and ginnysapples.com.

A sauce for everything

It’s a marinade and a vinaigrette. For basting grilled meat or seasoning rice and beans. It’s vinegar- and tomato-based Swamp Tonic, made in Charleston, South Carolina. Keep this tangy sauce at hand whether you’re preparing breakfast, lunch or dinner. It’s even good on scrambled eggs.

$12 for a 6.7-ounce flask. Available at Bluefrog Imports in Woodstock and swamptonic.com.

Frozen banana treats

Frozen bananas from Diana’s are a simple, whole food treat. Each treat is half a ripe banana, dipped in milk or dark chocolate and frozen solid. Take them out of the freezer about 5 minutes before serving and the banana will thaw to the perfect texture. This is a treat for everyone in the family.

$6.99 for a 9.2-ounce box of four treats. Available at Target, Kroger, Publix, the Fresh Market and Sprouts. Information: dianasbananas.com

Kumquat trees

If you want to grow your own citrus, Atlanta-based Via Citrus will deliver trees from Danny Trejo’s Florida farm to your door. We marveled at our kumquat tree when it arrived covered with fruit. Citrus trees truly are four-season plants, with shiny evergreen leaves, fragrant flowers and colorful fruit — perfect for your patio or indoors in a spot where they receive four to six hours of direct sunlight. Outdoors, protect them from freezing temperatures.

$70 for a tree in 3-gallon pot. Available at Amazon and viacitrus.com.

Pickles

The recipe for sweet hot garlic pickles from Cartersville-based Rootie’s Pickles came from founder Ruth Sallinger’s mother, and the sliced cucumbers get crisp as they sit in a two-week bath of pickling lime and spices. Sallinger calls them “the best pickles you’ve ever eaten” and we think you’ll agree.

$10-$13 for a pint jar. Available at Star Provisions and rootiespickles.com.

Raspberry jam

The Weeks family of Nu Sunrise Farms in Griffin invites you to visit its goat farm, meet the animals and shop for produce, meat and eggs, as well as such products as raspberry jam. It’s unusual to find jam made from Georgia raspberries, and this one is just the right combination of tangy and sweet. It also comes with gift-worthy packaging.

$12 for a pint jar. Available at Morrow Farmers Market and nusunrisefarms.com.

