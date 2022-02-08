In-person camps gearing up for summer

Alliance Theatre’s camps once again will end with a final live performance that families can attend at the Woodruff Art Center. Satellite camps are also available throughout the city to reach more families.

The age-specific camps range from 4-year-olds to high schoolers, with offerings from improv comedy to film to musical theatre, and themes inspired by artists ranging from Olivers Jeffers to Jimi Hendrix.

The Alliance Theatre is monitoring safety guidelines. All staff and artists will be fully vaccinated.

“All of our camps are designed to awaken the intrinsic creativity of the campers and instill in them not only a love of this art form but a life-long confidence in their abilities,” Alliance spokesperson Mashaun D. Simon said.

Campers participate in the Stage Door Theatre camp at the Spruill Center.

The Spruill Center for the Arts will partner with Stage Door Theatre for the first time.

“Since we share a home here, it just makes sense that we’re working together to give as many kids as possible the chance to learn skills in all the arts,” said Leontyne Robinson, summer camp director.

Camps cover topics including a wide variety of arts, fashion, photography, ballet, acting, musical theatre and science. They will be held in the Dunwoody Cultural Arts building.

Safety precautions include staff and campers wearing face masks. Campers will be asked about any symptoms before entering.

Camp Flix returns for in-person sessions of its filmmaking Summer Camp 2022.

Camp Flix returns for in-person sessions of its filmmaking Summer Camp 2022 in Atlanta at Emory University and Oglethorpe University. The one-week, real-world experience immerses kids, ages 11-17, to the techniques, language, and processes of filmmaking and acting.

The day camp and overnight camp for tweens and teens will be led by a group of industry professionals, many of whom have taught in film departments and worked for companies like WarnerMedia, Hulu, Adult Swim, Point Grey Pictures, and MTV. Campers get personal instruction, from idea pitch to final cut.

Brandon Hall in Sandy Springs offers a summer program that includes a Rockets and Robotics STEAM Camp and a Spanish Language Immersion Camp. For students wanting to improve their English, the ELL Global Village balances classroom study with daily cultural and educational experiences around the Atlanta area.

Brandon Hall’s summer Center for Global Youth Leadership and Social Entrepreneurial Studies is designed to “inspire middle and high school students to be crafters of ideas and not simply consumers that marketers target.”

Marist School in Brookhaven has added science, advanced basketball skills and wrestling. Other offerings include sports camps (baseball, cheerleading,diving, football, lacrosse, soccer, tennis and volleyball); sports medicine camp; ceramics camp; music technology & production camp; fun camp; personal essay start-up; and SAT/ACT boot camp.

The school will implement mitigation measures to cut the incidence and spread of COVID-19 on campus. Full-and half-day weekly camp sessions will be offered from June 6 to Aug. 5 for children ages 5 to 17.

The City of Brookhaven will again partner with the Ashford Dunwoody YMCA to host summer camps in city facilities.

Students ages 3-16 can participate in the camp activities. Swim camps and sports camps – with gymnastics, cheerleading and sports-specific camps – are scheduled by age group. Traditional camps and specialty camps, such as hip hop dance, junior travel, and health and wellness, are on tap.

Media camps include video instruction, photography, music and culinary opportunities. Those attending babysitting camp will become American Red Cross certified babysitters, while C.I.T. (Counselors in Training) will work in departments at the YMCA to develop skills that can apply to careers working with children and in customer service.

Aurora Day Camp, which serves children with cancer and their siblings, will offer both in-person and virtual camp options this year. The summer camp program runs from June 6 to July 14 at The Davis Academy in Sandy Springs, according to its website.

To minimize potential transmission of COVID-19, the camp will have smaller groups that are self-contained, with minimal interaction with others. There will be socially distant bus transportation. Masks are required of all campers and staff, and there will be daily screening of children, staff, and visitors.

Reporter Newspapers Logo

