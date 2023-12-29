Legislature ‘24: Finland shows us path to educational excellence

I recently had the privilege of visiting Finland, a country renowned for its commitment to educational excellence and equity. This eye-opening experience has reaffirmed my belief in the need to prioritize excellence and equity in our educational agenda.

One key takeaway from Finland’s education system is its unwavering dedication to educational excellence. Unlike many other countries, Finland emphasizes education quality over standardized testing. This approach ensures students receive a meaningful learning experience that fosters critical thinking and problem-solving skills. This approach has led to a graduation rate of 93% from academic or vocational high schools in Finland, which is significantly higher than the rate in the United States.

Credit: Photo contributed by the candidate Credit: Photo contributed by the candidate

Finland’s commitment to excellence is evident in its approach to teacher training. Teachers undergo extensive training, equipping them with the skills and knowledge to provide high-quality education. This emphasis on teacher development ensures educators are prepared to nurture and guide students to reach their full potential. A 2018 report by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development Teaching and Learning International Survey indicated that 88% of Finnish teachers are satisfied with their careers.

Another remarkable aspect of Finland’s education system is its commitment to equity. Finland has demonstrated that every child deserves equal access to quality education, regardless of background or location. Finland’s belief that “every school is a good school” has significantly reduced educational disparities, creating a level playing field for every child.

By studying their approach to equity, we can work towards eliminating educational inequalities and building a more inclusive educational system in Georgia.

A transformative educational philosophy we encountered in Finland is the concept of “No Dead Ends.” This philosophy emphasizes the importance of allowing students the freedom to explore diverse learning paths without predetermined limitations. By encouraging individuality and personalized learning experiences, Finland empowers students to follow their passions and develop their unique strengths. The “No Dead Ends” philosophy extends beyond traditional academic pathways to include technical and university-level education.

Everything we should be doing in Georgia and the United States educationally is happening in Finland. This realization highlights not only the potential for transformative change but also the urgency with which we must pursue it.

Drawing inspiration from Finland’s education system, we can aspire to create a Georgia where educational disparities are eliminated and every student has equal access to quality education. This ambition requires advocating for policies and practices that bridge the gaps in access and outcomes.

By prioritizing excellence and equity in education, we can empower our students to reach their full potential and contribute positively to society. Let us learn from Finland’s successes and strive to build a brighter future for the students of Georgia.