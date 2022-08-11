Fulton County Schools still hiring teachers to fill roughly 176 jobs

Fulton officials have said they cannot track how hiring this year compares to previous years because the district has implemented a new data system that prevents a point-to-point comparison.

Many metro Atlanta districts reported staffing challenges this summer amid a nationwide teacher shortage.

Fulton is continuing to recruit new teachers at colleges and through virtual job fairs.

School leaders are using long-term substitutes and will make other adjustments as they determine their needs based on student numbers, La Cava said later in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Some are still onboarding new hires.

In addition to the openings, the district has placed roughly 80 virtual teachers in middle and high school classrooms through a contract with ESS, an educational staffing company. Those teachers work remotely and provide live, online instruction to students while a paraprofessional is present in the classroom to assist.