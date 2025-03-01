DeKalb high school opens free grocery store for students in need

A public-private partnership has resulted in a new initiative DeKalb County educators and civic leaders hope will benefit students and families grappling with food insecurity.

Officials on Friday celebrated the opening of The Lion’s Den Grocery Store, the first free grocery store within the DeKalb County School District. The store is in Martin Luther King Jr. High School. It will provide students and their families access to fresh groceries throughout the school year in what officials said will be “an environment built on dignity and respect.”

The city of Stonecrest and Goodr, a nonprofit that works to provide quality food to local communities, are involved in the effort.