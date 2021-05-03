Chick-fil-A commits $500,000 to Morris Brown College student program

The contribution from Chick-fil-A is one of the largest donations the college has received since it began its ongoing effort two years ago to regain its accreditation.

“One of our goals is to ensure that every student achieves their full potential. The foremost way in which they do so is through education,” said Rodney Bullard, vice president of Corporate Social Responsibility for Chick-fil-A. “Chick-fil-A provides scholarships, educational programs, grants, and more to students throughout the nation. We intend to work with Morris Brown to teach financial literacy, entrepreneurship, leadership, and other skills that will be invaluable in the workplace. Chick-fil-A is proud to support Morris Brown College and their mission to train and develop diverse future leaders.”