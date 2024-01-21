Buford’s Harmony Elementary celebrates 100 years

Even so, Harmony’s spirit has remained throughout its expansion, she said.

“We used to say Harmony was the best kept secret in Gwinnett County,” Batchelor said. “It has changed so much, but the people haven’t changed, the heart hasn’t changed.”

In commemorating of the centennial, the school’s halls and rooms were replete with nods to the school’s history. Black and white photos featured mid-twentieth century PTA presidents with severe faces in dark suits; a spiral-bound book held selected student poetry from 2003.

The celebration began with an hour-long ceremony in Harmony’s gym. Former teachers spoke about snow days and holiday parties from years past, reminisced about past principals, parents and educators who made their time at Harmony special.

In attendance were Gwinnett County School Board Chair Steve Knudsen and superintendent Calvin Watts, who made remarks in between songs performed by a fourth-and-fifth grade choir led by Harmony teacher of the year: Lydia Lee.

Also present in the crowd was 90-year-old Leajar Brooks, who first attended Harmony as a second grader in 1938, when students were allowed to fetch wood for the schoolhouse’s wood-burning stove as a reward for good behavior.

But while much was made of Harmony’s past, some looked to the future and Harmony’s next 100 years.

In his remarks, Watts made note of Harmony’s status as one of several schools participating in the district’s first artificial intelligence program, where kids are taught coding skills in preparation for the future.

“We’re connecting the past and present with the future, simultaneously,” Watts said.