Bishop T.D. Jakes to Morris Brown College graduates: Be resilient

Bishop T.D. Jakes delivered a message Morris Brown College‘s graduating class Saturday that was befitting its 58 students and the school itself: “Don’t stop fighting.”
Jakes, who founded the Dallas-based nondenominational megachurch, The Potter’s House, gave the commencement address for the historically Black college in the Atlanta University Center and received an honorary degree from the school. The smoky-voiced evangelist’s 28-minute speech at St. Philip A.M.E. Church incorporated Scripture, Sunday morning sermon, stories about his interactions with international dignitaries and history.
Speaking over organ riffs, Jakes suggested told the graduates to remain resilient when they’re faced with obstacles, create a legacy that can impact others and become productive citizens that who serve their communities. He encouraged the students to surround themselves with like-minded people and dream big.
“If you want to be a leader, you have to be around people who lead. You can’t just be around people who have titles. Don’t be satisfied with just changing your house when you can change your community, city, country or the world,” Jakes said.
Jakes gave the graduating class four “Fs” to think about after graduation: fortune, fury, fortitude and fight.
He told the students that being confident and self-aware are key components to becoming successful. “You’ll have staying power. Nobody is better than you because what you have been looking for in other people is down inside of you,” he said.
After Jakes’ speech, he presented a fifth “F:” finance. His nonprofit organization, The T.D. Jakes Foundation, pledged a $100,000 gift to assist with the institution’s workforce development and educational programming.
Last November, Jakes suffered a heart attack while preaching a sermon at his church. He announced in April before his congregation that he’s stepping down as the head of The Potter’s House, which he founded in 1996, in April.
His daughter, Sarah Jakes Roberts, will take over as senior pastor along with her husband, Toure Roberts, in July.
Valedictorian Gwendolyn Campbell received her degree in organizational management and plans to attend law school. Her husband, Kevin Campbell, also graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in business from Morris Brown College this year.
She said she was honored to have Jakes give her and her classmates tips to become change agents. “He’s a visionary leader whose wisdom transcends generations. We are very blessed to have him here to see us step into our destinies,” she said.
Morris Brown College was one of two schools in the Atlanta University Center to have graduation ceremonies on Saturday. Morehouse School of Medicine held its commencement featuring former U.S. Surgeon General Regina Benjamin as the keynote speaker.
The Morris Brown students celebrated with supreme joy during Saturday’s ceremony. So did administrators. The commencement was another step in the college’s rebirth. In April 2022, Morris Brown College gained its accreditation after a 20-year absence. The school faced financial mismanagement, bankruptcy and low enrollment.
But the college kept its doors open. Morris Brown College President Kevin James told the audience 85% of the graduating class earned degrees with honors during his welcome remarks.
James went on to call the students “trailblazers.”
“You joined us during an uncertain time. Today, you reap the reward of your faith and commitment. When you achieve heights of success or do the impossible, remember to share that success with your family, community and your alma mater. Together, you represent the resurgence of Morris Brown College,” James said.
Morris Brown College alumni who graduated in years ending in zero or five were recognized during the ceremony. Jakes was not the only person bearing gifts to the college Saturday. The class of 1975 presented Morris Brown College with a check for $83,500. The class of 1970 donated $100,000 and promised to give another $55,000 in October. The graduating class raised $622 to contribute to the college’s scholarship fund.
Jakes hopes the students will persevere in their future endeavors. “You’ve come too far not to get up. Fight until you build your business, company, find a cure for cancer, franchise yourself or get on your feet,” he said.
“If you fight the good fight, everything that God promised you will come and take you where you want to go from the courthouse to the White House.”
Morris Brown College was one of two schools in the Atlanta University Center to have graduation ceremonies on Saturday. The Morehouse School of Medicine held its 41st Commencement featuring former U.S. Surgeon General Regina Benjamin as the keynote speaker.
