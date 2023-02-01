After-school program brings Gwinnett students to college campus

“I do not know of another institution in the state that brings students from K-12 to a college campus consistently for a dedicated program,” said Amber Jarrard Ebert, the professor spearheading Grizzly Academy. “This took well over a year to plan and implement but trust me, it’s very much worth it when you see the kids’ and parents’ reactions.”

Student programs include classes focused on art, entrepreneurship, journalism and STEM. There are also self-awareness and social-emotional learning programs.

“I am happy to be a part of a growing program that creates a sense of belonging, improves social skills, provides academic support and, most importantly, makes learning fun for students,” said Zaira Crawford, a GGC graduate and certified teacher at Grizzly Academy. GGC education students help teach in the program as well.

Explore More coverage of Gwinnett County Public Schools

About 80 elementary school students attend the academy, and the school district provides transportation to the GGC campus in Lawrenceville. Ebert said the program will have far-reaching benefits — introducing students to a college atmosphere makes them more likely to pursue higher education.

Ebert said Grizzly Academy is still welcoming students and advised parents with children at Lawrenceville and Jenkins elementary schools to ask their front offices for information on enrolling.