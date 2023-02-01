After-school program brings Gwinnett students to college campus

Georgia Gwinnett College launched a new after-school program for local elementary school students and their families that it hopes will be a model for community education across Georgia.
The new Grizzly Academy Dreamers program began in November and brings Gwinnett elementary students to the college campus for academic support and other activities. It will also launch an educational program this spring for the students’ parents, with career, financial, language and other courses that parents have requested.
The vision is a community learning center “that provides a safe and productive environment for children after school and provides resources, opportunities and services to their parents,” according to a news release. Grizzly Academy’s initial funding comes from a $1.75 million federal grant that will cover five years of operation.
The program is for students in grades 3 through 5 at Jenkins and Lawrenceville elementary schools and their families. The college hopes the program will expand to more schools in Gwinnett and also serve as a model for similar programs across Georgia, the release states.
“I do not know of another institution in the state that brings students from K-12 to a college campus consistently for a dedicated program,” said Amber Jarrard Ebert, the professor spearheading Grizzly Academy. “This took well over a year to plan and implement but trust me, it’s very much worth it when you see the kids’ and parents’ reactions.”
Student programs include classes focused on art, entrepreneurship, journalism and STEM. There are also self-awareness and social-emotional learning programs.
“I am happy to be a part of a growing program that creates a sense of belonging, improves social skills, provides academic support and, most importantly, makes learning fun for students,” said Zaira Crawford, a GGC graduate and certified teacher at Grizzly Academy. GGC education students help teach in the program as well.
About 80 elementary school students attend the academy, and the school district provides transportation to the GGC campus in Lawrenceville. Ebert said the program will have far-reaching benefits — introducing students to a college atmosphere makes them more likely to pursue higher education.
Ebert said Grizzly Academy is still welcoming students and advised parents with children at Lawrenceville and Jenkins elementary schools to ask their front offices for information on enrolling.
