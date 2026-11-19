Education Morehouse student ‘refused to stop’ while sexually assaulting woman, warrant says The student’s arrest comes amid ongoing concerns the college has poorly handled sexual misconduct complaints. Share “As this latest case is an ongoing investigation, I am limited in what I can share, but as a father, and as president, I am deeply troubled,” Morehouse president F. DuBois Bowman told the college. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Jason Armesto 48 minutes ago

Before she was allegedly assaulted by a Morehouse College student last week, a young woman repeatedly told the student she did not want to have sex with him, according to an arrest warrant obtained Wednesday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The student, Teschon Delva, “initiated non-consensual sexual contact” and “refused to stop” when the woman tried to push him off in his apartment near the downtown Atlanta campus, according to the Fulton County Magistrate Court warrant. The warrant details an incident that resulted in a rape charge and Delva’s arrest Friday, the latest chapter in an ongoing reckoning at Morehouse and Spelman colleges, where students have accused the historically Black colleges of mishandling sexual assault allegations.

Related Story Morehouse, Spelman face student scrutiny after sexual assault complaint November 13, 2026 On Friday, Morehouse College police responded to Grady Memorial Hospital regarding a rape. After speaking to the alleged victim, police located Delva at his residence. Delva was still in the Fulton County Jail as of Wednesday morning, a court official said. Morehouse president F. DuBois Bowman announced the arrest in a letter to the Morehouse community Monday. “As this latest case is an ongoing investigation, I am limited in what I can share, but as a father, and as president, I am deeply troubled,” he wrote. The past two months have been marked by widespread criticism from students at the adjacent HBCUs concerning how administrators handle sexual misconduct complaints. The catalyst was a public allegation from a Spelman student who accused a Morehouse student last month of grabbing her waist without her consent and gripping it harder when she tried to leave.

That accused Morehouse student — who denied the allegations in a Wednesday morning social media post — was not the student arrested, his attorney told the AJC.