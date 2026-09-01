Everton Blair, Georgia’s first openly gay congressman, sworn into office

Adia Bryant (left) and former Gwinnett County Board of Education Chairman Everton Blair celebrate after Blair won the special election runoff for Georgia’s 13th Congressional District on Aug. 25, 2026. (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC)

Everton ‘EJ’ Blair Jr. will serve through the end of the year, finishing the term of U.S. Rep. David Scott, who died in April.

Everton ‘EJ’ Blair Jr. will serve through the end of the year, finishing the term of U.S. Rep. David Scott, who died in April.

WASHINGTON — The newest member of the U.S. House, Everton Blair, had little time to celebrate with his family after being sworn into office.

After taking pictures and having a brief chat with House Speaker Mike Johnson, Blair hustled back to the House floor where a vote was underway to extend government funding through December and avoid a September shutdown.

Blair, who is 34, is Georgia’s first openly gay member of Congress. He is also the second youngest member currently serving in the House.

His time in Washington will be brief; he finishes the term of U.S. Rep. David Scott, who died in April. In his inaugural floor speech, Blair said he will use his brief tenure to try to make life better for his constituents.