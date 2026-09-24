Education Authorities investigating death of Ole Miss student from Atlanta Officials say packaged kratom was found during its ongoing investigations, but caution against speculation that it caused deaths of the Atlantan and another Ole Miss student. Robert Strang, an Atlanta resident, was one of two University of Mississippi students found dead this week. Photo documentation submitted. (Courtesy of the Strang family).

By Jason Armesto 38 minutes ago Share

Law enforcement officials are conducting investigations into the recent deaths of two University of Mississippi students, one of whom was from Atlanta. Robert Strang, 20, graduated from North Atlanta High School, a family spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Thursday. Atlanta Public Schools confirmed Strang was a 2024 graduate of North Atlanta High School. The circumstances around the deaths remain unclear. While a media release Tuesday from the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit said it had no evidence the two deaths were connected, it added that “packaged Kratom sold from a retail store was found during both investigations.” The statement cautioned, however, that the public should not speculate on the circumstances around the deaths. The agency had not confirmed that “kratom or any other substance was a contributing factor in either death.”

In a statement provided to the AJC, Strang’s family said: “We are heartbroken by the loss of our dear son, Robert, and are trying to process this unimaginable loss. “We are deeply grateful for the incredible outpouring of love, prayers and support by so many beloved friends and family. Their kindness has meant more to our family than we can ever express. “As we grieve and focus on our family, we ask for privacy, understanding and compassion in the days ahead.” In a Wednesday social media post, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves extended his sympathies to the families, then warned of the dangers of illegal drugs. He called them “a serious problem at colleges and universities throughout the country” and said the state was assisting with the investigation and working to expedite toxicology reports.

“Please talk to your children about this situation and the dangers associated with taking illegal drugs,” he wrote.