get schooled We need to remember and reinvent Latino and Indigenous education in Georgia We must teach and contribute our expertise for education that actually works. Share Add AJC on Google Over two dozen demonstrators gathered at the corner of Buford Highway and Briarwood Road to protest recent ICE raids as part of a nationwide Day of Action on Saturday, July 18, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

AJC By Jonathan Peraza Campos 42 minutes ago

Hispanic students make up approximately 20% of the enrollment in Georgia’s public schools, nearly a 5-percentage-point increase in the past decade. AJC Get Schooled is publishing a series of guest essays this week exploring the educational landscape for Hispanic students in Georgia as part of our Hispanic Heritage Month coverage. Here is the fourth and final essay. In DeKalb County, namely along the Buford Highway corridor that serves a long-standing immigrant community, our enrollment has decreased in recent years, and family separations are still on the rise. In September, DeKalb County Schools joined Gwinnett County Schools, City Schools of Decatur and Atlanta Public Schools in passing policies that will codify existing federal protections for students in the face of law enforcement abuses, namely Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Teachers, parents, students and community organizations, including the Atlanta Association of Raza Educators, formed coalitions to defy the terror inflicted on immigrant families by racist and anti-immigrant persecution at the school level.

Related Story Coalition pushes for ICE entrance policy passage in metro Atlanta schools How are we to understand the roots of these events and the ongoing segregation, racism and exclusion that afflict Latine and Indigenous (namely Guatemalan Mayan) youth in modern society if we don’t teach about it? A curriculum that doesn’t speak to these issues honestly is omission and deception. The classroom is the space to make meaning of the madness, whether it be in school walls or in community spaces that generate independent curriculum. Teachers should organize with the communities we serve, but ultimately, we are most powerful in our exact title. We must teach and contribute our expertise in curriculum and pedagogy in the struggle for education that actually works. If the majority of Georgia residents and students are increasingly nonwhite, our curriculum and pedagogies must reflect the needs of those students. Jonathan Peraza Campos. (Courtesy of Solomon Chang) We need courses in Latino/x studies, Indigenous studies, African American/Black studies and Asian American studies offered in K-12 education. Studies show that students who take ethnic studies generally experience higher academic performance, attendance, engagement, civic leadership and self-esteem. Ethnic studies education is an approach to education that can support every single student in seeing themselves and the world they live in with a new perspective. Bilingual education similarly empowers and supports multilingual learners in their linguistic identities and English language acquisition.

In the wake of the attempt to ban and defund AP African American studies as a course offering in Georgia, followed by organizing to defy this racist erasure, the importance of this work continues. Asian American students and community members are advocating to expand the scope of course offerings to include Asian American studies in their schools. Latino and Maya Indigenous education from community groups helps those communities connect to their heritage to improve literacy and academic skills as facilitated by culture. Dual language immersion already exists in Georgia schools, though not in enough schools with large multilingual learner students who benefit most from bilingual education settings.