Former DeKalb school superintendent pleads guilty to federal charges in Illinois

Then-DeKalb Superintendent Devon Horton speaks during a press conference and ceremony announcing the 2025 state graduation rates at Lithonia High School in Lithonia on Sept. 29, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Devon Horton changes plea the same day DeKalb school board hires a new superintendent.

Devon Horton changes plea the same day DeKalb school board hires a new superintendent.

Devon Horton, former DeKalb County School District superintendent, pleaded guilty to federal charges of wire fraud, embezzlement and tax evasion Monday morning, according to a public information officer at the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

Horton was superintendent of a school district in Illinois before getting the DeKalb County school position.

Roughly a year ago, Horton pleaded not guilty to the charges. But last week, one of his co-defendants, Samuel Ross, took a plea deal and agreed to testify against Horton and two others in a trial scheduled for January 5.

The public information officer did not say if Horton also took a plea deal. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.