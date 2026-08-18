Extreme heat prompts Georgia schools to rearrange operations and activities

The hot temperatures across metro Atlanta and Georgia are creating challenges for some schools.
Beacon Hill Middle School in the city of Decatur is switching to virtual learning Tuesday because of HVAC issues on the property.
“The intense weather conditions have placed additional strain on the HVAC units, leading to outages in certain areas of the building and extreme indoor temperatures,” the school said in an email to parents Tuesday.
The extreme heat has been too much for the HVAC system at Beaco Hill Middle School, leaving parts of the building with air conditioning (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2023)
Bag lunches will be available for pick up. Buses will run on schedule, and the building will be open for students who need to report to school, the email said.
“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We recognize that this may inconvenience families, and we appreciate your understanding as we strive to make the most informed decision,” the message said.
A City Schools of Decatur spokesperson said they will follow up with additional information, such as plans for Wednesday, when available.
In Clayton County, all district-sanctioned outdoor activities, such as physical education classes and recess, were been canceled Monday.
Metro Atlanta is expected to see sunny skies and a high around 94 degrees Tuesday. The humidity will make it feel closer to 98 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. A heat advisory has been issued until 8 p.m. Tuesday for areas south of metro Atlanta, including Albany, Augusta, Columbus and Macon. In those locations, the feels-like temperature could reach 109 degrees, the Weather Service said.
“Make sure to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned building (if possible), stay out of the sun (if possible), and check on relatives and neighbors,” the agency advised.
Wednesday’s temperature in metro Atlanta will hit a high near 95 degrees, and Thursday could creep up to 98.