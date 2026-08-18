Extreme heat prompts Georgia schools to rearrange operations and activities

Larry McCrary guides parents and students along the crosswalk at his post at Beacon Hill Middle School in Decatur on July 31, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

The extremely hot weather is causing disruptions in some metro Atlanta schools, knocking out HVACs and prompting virtual learning where possible.

The extremely hot weather is causing disruptions in some metro Atlanta schools, knocking out HVACs and prompting virtual learning where possible.

The hot temperatures across metro Atlanta and Georgia are creating challenges for some schools.

Beacon Hill Middle School in the city of Decatur is switching to virtual learning Tuesday because of HVAC issues on the property.

“The intense weather conditions have placed additional strain on the HVAC units, leading to outages in certain areas of the building and extreme indoor temperatures,” the school said in an email to parents Tuesday.

The extreme heat has been too much for the HVAC system at Beaco Hill Middle School, leaving parts of the building with air conditioning (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2023)

Bag lunches will be available for pick up. Buses will run on schedule, and the building will be open for students who need to report to school, the email said.