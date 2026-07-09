Education UGA weighs African American studies major; engineering school gets record gift The AJC’s July roundup of news and happenings from Georgia colleges and universities. At least one major at the University of Georgia could be in trouble. The school’s African American studies program is under review because of low enrollment, according to the school. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)

By Jason Armesto 31 minutes ago Share

It’s another hot Georgia summer and most college students are keeping cool away from campus. While they’ve been enjoying a break from school — there’s about a month left before many will return to class — their universities are staying busy in the heat. Their work includes reviewing academic programs, and in this edition of the AJC On Campus roundup, at least one major at the University of Georgia could be in trouble. The school’s African American studies major is under review because of low enrollment, according to the school, which said the bachelor’s degree is “being evaluated through the university’s regular annual review process, along with other programs across various schools and colleges.”

UGA did not offer a list of other majors that could be on the chopping block. School data shows that between fall 2020 to fall 2025, there were 25 declared African American studies majors, the lowest figure within the College of Arts and Sciences during that time frame. If the program were to be eliminated, the Africana studies major at Georgia State University would be the last similar undergraduate program offered at any of the state’s public universities. Kennesaw State University deactivated its Black studies major last year. Here’s what else you may have missed during this relatively quiet time on the academic calendar. UGA Engineering secures record donation Bulldog alumna Nancy Juneau and her husband, Les, donated $5 million to UGA’s College of Engineering in June, with $1 million going toward need-based scholarships.

As founders of an Atlanta construction company, the Juneaus’ donation is the largest individual commitment in the engineering school’s history.

“Les and I have always believed that education is the ultimate foundation for success, and we have seen firsthand the incredible impact UGA Engineering students and alumni have on our industry every day,” Nancy Juneau said in a news release. A matching $1 million donation from the University of Georgia Foundation will extend the scholarship program to three other schools on campus: UGA’s Honors College, the College of Veterinary Medicine and the College of Education. University of Georgia graduates celebrate as the degrees for the College of Engineering are conferred during the spring commencement at Sanford Stadium on Friday, May 8, 2026, in Athens. (Jason Getz/AJC) Workforce Pell Grant program On the first day of July, Georgia kicked off its Workforce Pell Grant initiative. Under new federal guidelines, federal Pell Grants can now be used for accelerated programs lasting eight to 14 weeks in high-demand fields like healthcare and manufacturing. Traditionally, Pell Grants — federal awards reserved for low-income students — could only be used for longer-term undergraduate degree, diploma or certificate programs. But the massive One Big Beautiful Bill Act signed by President Donald Trump last year included a provision to broaden their use.

“By expanding federal aid to high-quality, short-term programs, we are lowering financial barriers for everyone — most notably, adult learners, career changers, and non-traditional students,” Greg Dozier, commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia, said in a news release. Qualifying programs must align with Georgia’s high demand career list, achieve a completion rate of at least 70% and a job placement rate of at least 70%. New ownership of the ACT One of the two tests colleges frequently use in their admissions processes is under new management. The ACT has been acquired by the Educational Testing Service, the company announced last week. The ACT was previously owned by Nexus Capital Management, a private equity firm. The ownership change will not lead to any disruptions for customers, according to an ETS news release. “Joining ETS gives us the platform to fulfill our mission at a scale we couldn’t reach alone,” Steve Tapp, chief executive officer of ACT, said. “This is about more students getting the guidance they deserve, and more of them finding their way forward with confidence.”

While Georgia made testing optional for several years because of COVID-19, that pause is coming to an end. Seven University System of Georgia schools, including UGA and Georgia Tech, will require applicants take the ACT or SAT for admission this fall and beyond. Award for Berry Berry College juniors and seniors from the education department were invited to explore positions with local education partners during a job fair in February. (Courtesy of Jeff Brown/Berry College) Berry College has been recognized by the National Association of Colleges and Employers for career readiness excellence, according to the school. “This national award reflects the work we have done to strategically embed and support career readiness throughout our distinctive LifeWorks (student employment) program,” Marc Hunsaker, dean of personal and professional development, said in a news release. Nearly all Berry students partake in the school’s student employment program. With more than 1,000 paid student jobs across roughly 180 campus departments, the LifeWorks program allows students to earn a wage while they complete their education. The school says the program helps them achieve their career goals after graduating.

“These experiences foster competence and clarity as Berry graduates leave prepared for careers and thoughtful engagement with their communities,” Sandeep Mazumder, president of Berry, said. Kennesaw teams up with Oglethorpe Kennesaw State University is expanding its partnership with Oglethorpe University, allowing students from the private university to also earn a degree from KSU’s engineering school. In June, KSU announced that Oglethorpe’s physics majors will now have two options via the LINK partnership: they can also earn a bachelor’s degree in one of KSU’s engineering programs or get an accelerated engineering master’s degree from KSU. By making course credits transferable, the partnership is meant to help students earn two degrees in less time and at a lower cost. “By bringing together Oglethorpe’s strengths in the liberal arts and sciences with Kennesaw State’s engineering programs, we are giving students a more direct, more expansive set of opportunities to shape their future,” Gabriel Barreneche, provost of Oglethorpe, said in a news release. A new HBCU partnership Morris Brown College has reached an agreement with Alabama State University that will give students from the Atlanta-based historically Black college the opportunity to continue their education in Montgomery.

After the two HBCUs signed a deal in June, Morris Brown graduates will now have a streamlined pathway to pursue certain master’s degrees at Alabama State — including in business, cybersecurity and healthcare administration. The partnership will also grant Morris Brown grads access to some of ASU’s online programs. “To students of Morris Brown College, I want you to know that we are prepared to receive you, we are prepared to make room for your greatness, we are prepared to support your aspirations, and we are prepared to help you continue your path to educational and professional excellence,” Quinton T. Ross Jr., president of ASU, said in a news release. Graduates, alumni, faculty and guests attend Morris Brown College’s commencement ceremony at St. Philip AME Church on Saturday, May 16, 2026, in Atlanta. (Natrice Miller for the AJC) A trio of presidents Three USG schools announced new presidents in June. Georgia Southwestern State University is welcoming Kerry J. Palmer; Russell Crutchfield will head Gordon State College; and South Georgia State College is elevating Greg Tanner from interim president to the permanent role. Palmer and Crutchfield will officially begin their work in August. Palmer is currently provost at Troy University. Crutchfield serves in Gov. Brian Kemp’s office as chief operating officer and previously worked as associate vice president at the University of West Georgia.