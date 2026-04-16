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A.M. ATL: Gone fishing

Plus: Jail plan, Hawks playoffs
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32 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! Happy Thursday from beautiful Tybee Island, where the oysters are fresh and the weather is perfect. A big shout-out to our new A.M. ATL pinch-hitter Cassidy Alexander, who crushed it this week. We have such a talented crew.

Let’s get to it.

FULTON APPROVES $1.3B JAIL PLAN

An aerial image shows the Fulton County Jail, where the ACLU of Georgia, along with other organizations, held a news conference earlier this year on the poor conditions inside the troubled facility. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
An aerial image shows the Fulton County Jail, where the ACLU of Georgia, along with other organizations, held a news conference earlier this year on the poor conditions inside the troubled facility. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The controversial Fulton County jail will get a $1.3 billion upgrade over the next nine years after the Fulton County Commission unanimously approved the project Wednesday.

What about now?

While city leaders agree the expensive jail project needs to happen, it doesn’t solve current problems that are already out of hand.

🔎 READ MORE: Leaders float solutions, from private agreements to temporary buildings

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

PERDUE BIDS ADIEU

Sonny Perdue, the 14th chancellor of the University System of Georgia, speaks during his investiture ceremony at the Georgia state Capitol in 2022. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Sonny Perdue, the 14th chancellor of the University System of Georgia, speaks during his investiture ceremony at the Georgia state Capitol in 2022. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Sonny Perdue, the former Georgia governor/former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and all-around Georgia multi-hyphenate, is retiring from his role as chancellor of the University System of Georgia.

🔎 READ MORE: Perdue tells the AJC what he’s accomplished

“I've had a great life, some wonderful, cool jobs, but I do think this may be the most impactful job I've ever had."

- Sonny Perdue on his time as USG chancellor

CONFRONTING GA’S MATERNAL HEALTH FAILURES

Did you know that the March of Dimes gives Georgia an “F” for maternal health issues?

A mother who lost her daughter, a public health expert herself, to postpartum complications discusses what needs to change.

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🏠 The spring home-buying season, when inventory and buyer demand typically surge, is off to a slow start in metro Atlanta. At the end of March, 4,897 homes were under contract, down about 21% from the same month a year ago, according to data from the Georgia Multiple Listing Service for the 12-county metro Atlanta region.

🗳️ Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is ramping up pressure in Georgia’s elections standoff. In a letter to the State Election Board, Jones blamed Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — his rival in the GOP race for governor — for what he called a failure to prepare for the July 1 deadline that bars the use of QR codes in vote tabulation.

HAWKS HAWKS HAWKS HAWKS!

Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum celebrates after making a three-point shot against the Boston Celtics in the second half of their game at State Farm Arena on March 30. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum celebrates after making a three-point shot against the Boston Celtics in the second half of their game at State Farm Arena on March 30. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Woohoo, the Atlanta Hawks are in the NBA playoffs!

🔎 READ MORE: How the Hawks saved their season

NEWS BITES

MLB celebrated Jackie Robinson Day Wednesday with No. 42 on everything

Robinson debuted for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947, breaking baseball’s color barrier and changing the sport for the better.

Christopher Nolan brings first looks of his film ‘The Odyssey’ to CinemaCon

Filed under “Movies that would physically injure a historian.”

Mount Holyoke’s corpse flower blooms, drawing crowds to its ‘rotting’ stench

Stand in line to smell a flower known for its compost pile-slash-dirty diaper aroma? Yes, 100%. A perfect first date or girls’ night out.

“Don’t fear the dead and don’t fear me,” says AI rendering of the late Val Kilmer in new movie

Too late, very full of fear.

ON THIS DATE

April 16, 1980

State raises college tuition. The state Board of Regents … approved tuition increases ranging from 16.1 percent to 40 percent for students in all of its 33 colleges and universities … “This is not a pleasant day for the students in the university system,” said Hal Irwin, president of the Student Advisory Council to the board of regents. “I would hope students realize the board and chancellor are not to blame for the increases,” he said.

Time is a flat circle. Earlier this week, the same Board of Regents elected to increase tuition at all of its schools.

USG funding is based on a decades-old formula. “We recommend a holistic and comprehensive review of this 40-year-old formula,” Tracey Cook, the board’s chief fiscal officer, said. “As we all know, much has changed since the 1980s.”

Well, students are still paying more, so some things stay the same.

ONE MORE THING

The oysters in Tybee really are hitting the spot. My favorite way to eat oysters? A big squeeze of lemon and a splash of gin.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

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