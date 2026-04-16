A.M. ATL: Gone fishing

Morning, y’all! Happy Thursday from beautiful Tybee Island, where the oysters are fresh and the weather is perfect. A big shout-out to our new A.M. ATL pinch-hitter Cassidy Alexander, who crushed it this week. We have such a talented crew.
Let’s get to it.
FULTON APPROVES $1.3B JAIL PLAN
An aerial image shows the Fulton County Jail, where the ACLU of Georgia, along with other organizations, held a news conference earlier this year on the poor conditions inside the troubled facility. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
The controversial Fulton County jail will get a $1.3 billion upgrade over the next nine years after the Fulton County Commission unanimously approved the project Wednesday.
The plan includes a new 1,800-bed “special purpose facility” for inmates with mental health problems and other special needs. Total cost: $734 million. Estimated completion: 2031.
Renovations to the existing Rice Street facility will eat up the rest of the hefty chunk of change, and should be completed by 2035.
What about now?
While city leaders agree the expensive jail project needs to happen, it doesn’t solve current problems that are already out of hand.
After all, things are so bad the U.S. Department of Justice has called conditions at the jail “unconstitutional.”
Plus, a lease agreement with the city of Atlanta to use beds in its detention center is up at the end of this year, meaning Fulton will have to find another way to house hundreds of inmates amid capacity issues.
State raises college tuition. The state Board of Regents … approved tuition increases ranging from 16.1 percent to 40 percent for students in all of its 33 colleges and universities … “This is not a pleasant day for the students in the university system,” said Hal Irwin, president of the Student Advisory Council to the board of regents. “I would hope students realize the board and chancellor are not to blame for the increases,” he said.
USG funding is based on a decades-old formula. “We recommend a holistic and comprehensive review of this 40-year-old formula,” Tracey Cook, the board’s chief fiscal officer, said. “As we all know, much has changed since the 1980s.”
Well, students are still paying more, so some things stay the same.
ONE MORE THING
The oysters in Tybee really are hitting the spot. My favorite way to eat oysters? A big squeeze of lemon and a splash of gin.
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AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.