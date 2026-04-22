Decatur High School investigates swastika drawn on campus

"We recognize the impact of such acts and appreciate the bravery of the students who reported this incident,” Decatur High's principal said. (Courtesy of City Schools of Decatur)

Officials have described the incident as hate speech.

Officials have described the incident as hate speech.

A class was outside the school Monday participating in a chalk art assignment the teacher emphasized should adhere to school standards. However, the school said in a message posted on its website that several political and religious symbols were drawn, including a swastika. The school is treating the incident as hate speech, and a district spokesperson said it is taking the incident seriously.

Decatur High School administrators are looking to find out who drew a swastika on the property earlier this week.

“The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. We recognize the impact of such acts and appreciate the bravery of the students who reported this incident,” the message by school principal Duane Sprull said.

A school district spokesperson said Wednesday it was unable to share further details because of student privacy laws and the ongoing investigation.

Antisemitism in schools: by the numbers

860: The number of reported antisemitic incidents in K-12 schools in 2024

26: The decline in the percentage of antisemitic incidents in K-12 schools from the prior year

52: The percentage of antisemitic incidents involving swastikas

9: The total percentage of K-12 schools involved in antisemitic incidents nationwide

Source: 2025 Anti Defamation League audit of antisemitic incidents