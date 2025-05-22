No one becomes an educator to close a school. I certainly did not.
That is why the decision to close two of our elementary schools was not made lightly. It was painful, but it was necessary.
Our communities invest and care deeply about their local schools. That care is part of what makes Fulton County Schools so special.
Like many school systems across the country, we are facing long-term shifts that impact how we operate. Declining birth rates, rising housing costs and demographic changes have led to fewer students in our classrooms. In particular, the rising price of a home in Fulton has placed homeownership out of reach for many young families.
Fewer students mean fewer dollars. That is a reality of how schools are funded.
At the same time, the cost of operating schools continues to rise. It is not just inflation but also increased state-mandated contributions for employee health care and retirement benefits.
Another pressure point is what the state calls the Local Fair Share. Under this formula, the state reduces funding to local districts based on the local tax base. As the tax base grows, our district is expected to contribute more, which results in less state funding allocated to Fulton County Schools each year.
Even with growth in local property tax revenue, our ability to benefit is limited by a 3% cap on property assessment increases that has been in place since 2019. The proposed property tax exemption for senior citizens, while important and worthy of support, will further reduce local funding.
In short, we are being asked to do more with less for students, for families and for staff.
Faced with these realities, we made the decision to consolidate. It is the right choice for the long-term health of our school system. This allows us to protect what matters most: teaching and learning.
And it is working.
Fulton County Schools’ graduation rate has topped 90% for four years in a row and is on pace to do so again. Our early literacy efforts have led the state. We continue to invest in our people with competitive compensation, and providing expanded training opportunities for all employees through our Level Up Fulton program.
These are the things that define our district. These are the things we will protect.
We know how difficult school closures can be. But protecting our classrooms, investing in our staff and safeguarding taxpayer resources are our responsibilities. We will continue to approach them with honesty, compassion and the determination to serve every student in every school with excellence.
Now more than ever, we need our community to stay engaged.
Support your local schools by joining a PTA or School Governance Council. Volunteer to read in an elementary classroom. Celebrate the achievements of our students, whether in the arts, athletics or academics.
Share the good news about our high test scores, strong literacy rates and remarkable graduates. Help others see the strength and value of our public schools.
Public education is a shared responsibility. Together, we can continue to invest in what matters most: our children, our educators and our future.
Mike Looney is the superintendent of Fulton County Schools.
