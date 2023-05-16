AJC - SPRING DINING GUIDE INSTAGRAM SWEEPSTAKES - OFFICIAL RULES

There are two (2) ways to enter the Sweepstakes (each producing an “Entry”):

1. Via Instagram:

“follow” @ajcdining on Instagram, “like” @ajcdining’s Instagram post about the Sweepstakes (the “Post”), and List one AJC Spring Dining Guide dish and tag one additional Instagram user in the “comments” section of the Post.

2. Mail-In Entry:

Legibly print your full name, postal address, valid email address, phone number, and date of birth on a piece of paper or a 3″x5″ index card, write down AJC Instagram Sweepstakes, and mail it to Sponsor’s address below. To be eligible, mail-in entries must be postmarked no later than May 22, 2023 and received by Sponsor no later than May 23, 2023.

Limit one (1) Entry per person and per Instagram account for the duration of the Entry Period. Multiple entries received from any person or Instagram account after the first Entry received from that person or Instagram account or household will be void. Entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or means which subvert the entry process will be void. All entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. By participating in the Contest, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, hereby incorporated by reference.

Entry must be in keeping with the Sponsor’s image and not be offensive or inappropriate, as determined by the Sponsor in its sole discretion, nor can it defame or invade publicity rights or privacy of any person, living or deceased, or otherwise infringe upon any person’s personal or property rights, or any other third party rights. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Entry that it determines, in its sole discretion, is offensive or inappropriate, not in keeping with Sponsor’s image or that is otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules.

Right to disqualify: Sponsor reserves the right, at any time, to verify the validity of entries and to disqualify any user who participates in a manner that is not in accordance with these Official Rules or who tampers in any way with the entry process. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any individual from further participation in the Sweepstakes if Sponsor concludes, in its sole discretion, that such person: (a) has attempted to tamper with the entry process or other operation of the Sweepstakes; (b) failed to comply with or has attempted to circumvent these Official Rules; (c) has committed fraud or attempted to undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes; or (d) has acted toward Sponsor, any Sponsor Affiliates, or any other entrant in an unfair, inequitable, annoying, threatening, disrupting, or harassing manner. This expressly includes but is not limited to any attempt to enter this Sweepstakes by using multiple email addresses, registrations, usernames, or identities, entries generated by a script, computer programs, macro, programmed, robotic or other automated means, more than the stated limits, incomplete, illegible, corrupted, damaged, destroyed, forged, false, lost, late or misdirected, deceptive or otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. ANY ATTEMPT BY ANY PERSON TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAW, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. SPONSOR’S FAILURE TO ENFORCE ANY OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES SHALL NOT CONSTITUTE A WAIVER OF THAT PROVISION.

DRAWING: One (1) potential winner will be selected in a random drawing that will be held on or around May 24, 2022 from all eligible Entries received as of the time of the drawing. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

WINNER NOTIFICATION:

Potential winners that submit an Entry via Instagram will be notified by direct message to their Instagram account used to enter.

Potential Winners that submit a Mail-In Entry will be notified via email from info@coxinc.com to the email address provided in their Entry.

Winners are subject to verification, including verification of age. Potential winners must respond to Sponsor’s direct message within 48 hours to confirm his/her/their acceptance of the Prize (“Acceptance Period”). Each potential winner may be required, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, to provide an email address and/or physical mailing address in the USA (that is not a PO box) for verification purposes and/or to coordinate the receipt of their prize. Upon Sponsor’s receipt of the potential winner’s email address and mailing address, potential winners, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, may be required to: (A) verify his/her/their eligibility by completing, signing, having notarized, and returning an Affidavit of Eligibility/Liability Release; (B) where requested and lawful, signing a Publicity Release (granting the use of the winner’s name, city/state, likeness, or photograph by Sponsor for advertising/publicity purposes, without further compensation); (C) completing a U.S. tax form W-9 (when requested by Sponsor); and/or (D) supply a copy of their Driver’s License or government-issued I.D.

If potential winner doesn’t respond within the Acceptance Period, such documents are requested and not returned within the specified time period, a prize notification is returned as undeliverable, Sponsor is unable to contact the potential winner, or the potential winner is not in compliance with these Official Rules, then prize will be forfeited and, at Sponsor’s discretion, an alternate winner selected.

PRIZE: Winner will receive the following prizes: One (1) Gift card to Kroger stores (ARV: $200.00). Total Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of Prize: $200.00.

Gift card terms apply. Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied by Sponsor. Winners may not substitute, assign or transfer prize or redeem prize for cash, but Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to substitute prize (or portion thereof) with one of comparable or greater value. Winners are responsible for all applicable federal, state and local taxes, if any, as well as any other costs and expenses associated with prize acceptance and use not specified herein as being provided. All prize details are at Sponsor’s sole discretion.

Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality, or nature of any third party product or service related to the Prize. Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising from participation in this Sweepstakes and use of the Prize. Sponsor is not responsible for what happens to the Prize after they are delivered. Winner must comply with any third party terms and conditions applicable to the redemption and use of the Prize. Winner may not substitute, assign, or transfer the Prize or redeem the Prize for cash.

Winner is responsible for all applicable federal, state, and local taxes, as well as any other costs and expenses associated with the Prize. Winner forfeits any unused portions of the Prize. The awarding of any Prize is contingent on full compliance with these Official Rules. If a Winner is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, that Winner will forfeit the Prize and the Prize may be awarded to an alternate winner.

PRIVACY AND PUBLICITY: Each entrant hereby irrevocably grants, transfers, sells, assigns and conveys to the Sponsor, its successors and assigns, all present and future right, title and interest of every kind and nature whatsoever, including, without limitation, all copyrights, and all rights incidental, subsidiary, ancillary or allied thereto (including, without limitation, all derivative rights) in and to the Entry for exploitation throughout the universe, in perpetuity, by means of any and all media and devices whether now known or hereafter devised. Sponsor shall have the right, in its sole discretion, to edit, composite, morph, scan, duplicate, or alter the Entry for any purpose which Sponsor deems necessary or desirable, and each entrant irrevocably waives any and all so-called moral rights they may have therein. Each entrant hereby acknowledges that such entrant does not reserve any rights in or to the Entry.

Except where legally prohibited, by entering and providing the required entry information, entrants consent to be photographed by or on behalf of the Sponsor and permits Sponsor, its parent corporations, subsidiaries, affiliates, agents, and assigns, to use entrant’s name, likeness, photograph, city or town of residence, Entry, and any materials entrant submits to Sponsor (“Entrant Materials”) in all media, throughout the World, in perpetuity, and for any purpose (including advertising, publicity, and/or trade purposes), without notice to entrant and without further compensation.

Entrants agree that Sponsor may use their Entrant Materials and any other personally identifiable information collected or used in connection with the Sweepstakes in accordance with the Sponsor’s Privacy Policy. By participating in this Sweepstakes, Entrants also agree to the privacy policies and terms of Instagram. Entrants further agree that Sponsor has the right to use the Entrant Materials in combination with such other material as Sponsor in its sole discretion shall determine, and that Entrants have no right of approval, claim to compensation or benefits claim, including without limitation, claims based upon invasion of privacy, defamation, or right of publicity arising out of any use of Entrant Materials.

RELEASE; LIMITATION OF LIABILITY. By participating, each entrant agrees: (a) to abide by these Official Rules and decisions of Sponsor, which shall be final and binding in all respects relating to this Sweepstakes; (b) to release, discharge and hold harmless Sponsor(s), suppliers of the Prize(s), Instagram and their respective parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotion agencies, and the respective officers, directors, shareholders, employees, agents and representatives of the forgoing (collectively, “Released Parties”) from any and all injuries, liability, losses and damages of any kind to persons, including death, or property resulting, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or any Sweepstakes-related activity or the acceptance, possession, use or misuse of any awarded prize including any travel/activity related thereto; and (c) to the use of his/her name, voice, performance, photograph/video, image and/or likeness for programming, advertising, publicity and promotional purposes in any and all media, now or hereafter known, worldwide and on the Internet, and in perpetuity by Sponsor and its designees, without separate compensation (unless prohibited by law) or additional consents from entrant or any third party and without prior notice, approval or inspection, and to execute specific consent to such use if asked to do so. By participating, entrant also agrees not to release any publicity or other materials on their own or through someone else regarding their participation in the Sweepstakes without the prior consent of the Sponsor, which it may withhold in its sole discretion.

Released Parties are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, damaged, inaccurate, stolen, delayed, misdirected, undelivered, or garbled entries or email for whatever cause or other errors whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are also not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by Website users, tampering, hacking, or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to participants’ or to any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in this Sweepstakes or downloading materials from or use of any website associated with the Sweepstakes.

By participating, Entrants agree that Released Parties will have no liability whatsoever for, and shall be held harmless by Entrants against, any liability, for any injuries, losses or damages of any kind, including death, to persons, or property resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, misuse or use of the Prize or participation in this Sweepstakes. In the event of a dispute regarding Entries received from multiple users having the same account, the authorized subscriber of the account at the time of entry will be deemed to be the Entrant and must comply with these Official Rules. Authorized account subscriber is the natural person who is assigned an email address by the internet service provider (ISP), online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses, or who is assigned the social media account by the social media platform, as applicable. Any and all claims, judgments and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred not to exceed $500, including costs associated with participating in this Sweepstakes but in no event attorneys’ fees and under no circumstances will any Entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental, and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased.

TAMPERING: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW INCLUDING CRIMINAL PROSECUTION. If the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned for any reason, including without limitation, due to infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who is responsible or who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, modify, or terminate the Sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor will award the prizes in a drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to cancellation. In the event that an Entry is confirmed to have been erroneously deleted, lost, or destroyed, entrant’s sole remedy shall be another entry into the sweepstakes.

ARBITRATION: Except where prohibited by law, as a condition of participating in this Sweepstakes, participant agrees that (1) any and all disputes and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by final and binding arbitration under the rules of the American Arbitration Association and held at the AAA regional office nearest the participant; (2) the Federal Arbitration Act shall govern the interpretation, enforcement and all proceedings at such arbitration; and (3) judgment upon such arbitration award may be entered in any court having jurisdiction. Under no circumstances will participant be permitted to obtain awards for, and participant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental or consequential damages, or any other damages, including attorneys’ fees, other than participant’s actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., costs associated with participating in this Sweepstakes), and participant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

CHOICE OF LAW: The Sweepstakes and these Official Rules are governed by and shall be construed in accordance with the substantive laws of the United States of America applicable to contracts made and performed entirely in the State of Georgia and where the relevant contacts are with such state. Except where prohibited, as a condition of participating in this Sweepstakes, Entrants agree that any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes, the prizes awarded, or the determination of the Winner shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action.

WINNER’S LIST: The list of winner(s) will be made available in the comments of the Contest Instagram post on or around May 30, 2023. The list of winner(s) will be made available upon request after winner confirmation is complete by email to info@coxinc.com.

SOCIAL MEDIA DISCLAIMER. By entering this Sweepstakes, entrants agree to release Instagram, its affiliated entities and their respective officers, directors, shareholders, agents, employees and representatives from any and all claims, demands, causes of action, losses, expenses, costs and liabilities of any nature whatsoever that the entrant may have against any of them which may arise out of or in connection with this Sweepstakes.

Instagram. Per Instagram rules, this Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Instagram, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm that they are 13+ years of age, release Instagram of responsibility, and agree to Instagram’s terms of use.

Facebook. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook. You understand that you are providing your information to the owner of this Facebook page and not to Facebook.

THIRD PARTY TRADEMARKS. Any third-party trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective trademark owners and the use or mention of any such third-party trademarks in these Official Rules or in the Sweepstakes is solely for descriptive purposes and shall in no way imply endorsement or sponsorship of this Sweepstakes or of Sponsor.

SPONSOR: Cox Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Atlanta Journal-Constitution, 7000 Central Pkwy, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30328.